9 Bungalow House Plans We Love
When it comes to curb appeal, it’s hard to beat a bungalow. Who doesn’t love the hallmark front porches of these charming homes? Bungalows are usually one- or two-story structures built with practical proportions. This architectural style took off in the early 1900s, and a few signature features include a low-pitched roof, wide eaves, chunky millwork, and a deep front porch. Although its footprint is smaller than other styles of houses, a bungalow live large inside thanks to open concept floor plans. Take a look at nine of our favorite bungalow house plans.
Beachside Bungalow, Plan #1117
This petite coastal cottage by Moser Design Group features an open kitchen and living area, a bedroom, and a full bath packed in 484 square feet. All it needs is a pair of rockers on the front porch for taking in the view.
One bedroom, one bath
484 square feet
See plan: Beachside Bungalow (SL-1117)
Craftsman Bungalow, Plan #1444
This traditional Craftsman Bungalow is a beautiful place to call home. We’d use its spacious front porch as an alfresco living area. This one-story plan also features a private patio around back.
Two bedrooms, two baths
1,490 square feet
See plan: Craftsman Bungalow (SL-1444)
Benton Bungalow II, Plan #1733
Building Science Associates designed this classic bungalow with growing families in mind. This plan includes several spots for hanging out or entertaining, like an inviting front porch, spacious family room, formal dining room, kitchen with a built-in breakfast area, and rear patio.
Three bedrooms, two baths
1,724 square feet
See plan: Benton Bungalow II (SL-1733)
New Street Bungalow, Plan #1753
Check out a charming cottage that was designed with entertaining in mind. The 1,247-square-foot floor plan features large communal areas in the front of the house. The living room flows into the dining room, which opens into a U-shaped kitchen. Pushing the bedrooms to the back section of the home offers more privacy for overnight guests.
Three bedrooms, two baths
1,247 square feet
See plan: New Street Bungalow (SL-1753)
Beach Bungalow, Plan #243
It’s all about outdoor living at the Beach Bungalow. Sweeping front and back decks flow right into the landscape, larger windows help establish the interior’s connection with outside, and a terrace off the second-floor sleeping loft offers a bird’s-eye view. The decks can be treated like additional living or dining rooms—everyone can grab a step to watch the sunset or dine outside.
Two bedrooms, one bath
921 square feet
See plan: Beach Bungalow (SL-243)
Bucketmouth Bungalow, Plan #1382
If pretty porches are what you’re after, look no further than the Bucketmouth Bungalow. The first story offers three porch variations—a covered entryway, a side deck, and a screened-in area. This plan could appeal to growing families or homeowners aging in place, with the main bedroom and open concept kitchen-and-living areas on the first floor. Kids or grandkids can retreat to the two bedrooms and game room upstairs.
Three bedrooms, three baths
1,970 square feet
See plan: Bucketmouth Bungalow (SL-1382)
Bradford Bungalow II, Plan #1737
This traditional 1900s bungalow is brimming with curb appeal. Inside, a central hallway separates sleeping quarters on one side and central gathering areas on the other. We’d like to grab a seat in the built-in breakfast booth with wraparound windows.
Three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths
2,023 square feet
See plan: Bradford Bungalow II (SL-1737)
Summertime Bungalow, Plan #2012
There’s plenty of room to grow in the Summertime Bungalow. The floor plan balances communal spaces for hanging out (like the family room and screened porch) with quiet spots to retreat (like the home office and bedrooms). The best part? This house plan can be customized to fit your specific needs.
Three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths
3,117 square feet
See plan: Summertime Bungalow (SL-2012)
Aiken Street, Plan #1807
Could you dream up a more charming Lowcountry cottage? The breezy front porch can act as an open-air living room; just close the shutters for privacy or protection from storms. The metal roof’s wide overhang provides more shade on hotter days. Open the French doors and let the interior living spaces flow right out onto the front porch.
Four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths
2,233 square feet
See plan: Aiken Street (SL-1807)