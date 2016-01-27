Tour the Young Family Home
The Home
Once Tyson Construction finished building the Young family’s new house, Southern Living and JCPenney had 24 hours to make it a home.
The Volunteers
Plenty of JCPenney volunteers were on hand to help unpack boxes and assemble furniture.
The Designer
Interior designer Maria Barcelona gave the already beautiful home a dose of color and personality.
The Dedication
Sgt. Nathan Young cuts the ribbon on his family’s new home.
The Living Room
The living room features bright walls and comfortable seating where the Young’s can spend plenty of time together as a family.
The Kitchen
Rustic details provide the perfect counterpoint to streamlined appliances, elegant countertops, and a white backsplash.
The Master Bedroom
A soothing color palette and luxurious linens will make this a welcome retreat for Nathan and Tabitha.
The Master Bath
The paneling on the sides of the tub mirrors that of the kitchen island, which creates a cohesive look throughout the home.
The Bedroom
Bright colors and cheerful bedding give Emme’s bedroom a big dose of personality.
Donate
To make a donation, please visit OperationFINALLYHOME.org/BuildingHope or text BuildingHope to 41444.