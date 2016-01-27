Tour the Young Family Home

Tour the Young Family Home
See how the Young family's home was transformed with help from JCPenney, Operation FINALLY HOME, and designer Maria Barcelona.
The Home

Once Tyson Construction finished building the Young family’s new house, Southern Living and JCPenney had 24 hours to make it a home.

The Volunteers

Plenty of JCPenney volunteers were on hand to help unpack boxes and assemble furniture.

The Designer

Interior designer Maria Barcelona gave the already beautiful home a dose of color and personality.

The Dedication

Sgt. Nathan Young cuts the ribbon on his family’s new home.

The Living Room

The living room features bright walls and comfortable seating where the Young’s can spend plenty of time together as a family.

The Kitchen

Rustic details provide the perfect counterpoint to streamlined appliances, elegant countertops, and a white backsplash.

The Master Bedroom

A soothing color palette and luxurious linens will make this a welcome retreat for Nathan and Tabitha.

The Master Bath

The paneling on the sides of the tub mirrors that of the kitchen island, which creates a cohesive look throughout the home.

The Bedroom

Bright colors and cheerful bedding give Emme’s bedroom a big dose of personality.

Donate

To make a donation, please visit OperationFINALLYHOME.org/BuildingHope or text BuildingHope to 41444.

