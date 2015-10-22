Tour the James Family Home
The Volunteers
Operation FINALLY HOME, along with Goodall Homes, spent five months building U.S. Army Sergeant First Class (Ret.) Joseph James and his family a brand new, mortgage-free home. With the dedication only a day away, designer Melissa Sisk of ShopGirl and Tim Shubzda, Director of Philanthropy and Military Initiatives at JCPenney fire up the volunteers for the final push.
Furnishing the Home
Southern Living and JCPenney had 24 hours to furnish the James family's home for it's long-awaited reveal.
Planning & Designing
Melissa loved every minute of the time she spent planning, designing, and installing the James family's new home and wanted to give them something that they will love.
A New Community
The town of Hendersonville, TN gathered in front of the James family's new home to witness the dedication.
The Dedication
The dedication was the James family's official welcome to their new home.
Cutting the Ribbon
Jospeh, with the help of his family, cut the ribbon to their new home.
A New Home
The James family is all smiles before walking into their home for the first time.
The Living Room
Melissa wanted to create a comfortable environment for the family. From game night to watching TV, the living room is a space that will be central to the lives of the James family.
The Fireplace
Throughout the building process, one of the things that Jarin was most excited about was the fireplace. She was looking forward to finally having a place to hang their Christmas stockings.
The Kitchen
The cabinets are just a bit lower than typical in order to make them more usable for Joseph.
The Table Setting
The blue and green table setting provides a pop of color.
The Dining Room
The dining room is open to the kitchen and living room, making it easy for the whole family to always be together.
The Master Retreat
Joseph and Jarin asked that their new master retreat be restful, romantic, and relaxing. Melissa choose a soothing blue-gray wall color and an upholstered bed that serves as a focal point of the room.
The Master Bath
The spa-like bath features a large, roll-in shower.