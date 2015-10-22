Tour the James Family Home

Credit: Jean Allsopp
We partnered up with Operation FINALLY HOME, JCPenney, Goodall Homes, and interior designer Melissa Sisk of ShopGirl to give a deserving veteran and his family the surprise of a lifetime. Here, meet the team, get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the project, and tour the James family's new home. 
The Volunteers

Credit: Photo: Jean Allsopp

Operation FINALLY HOME, along with Goodall Homes, spent five months building U.S. Army Sergeant First Class (Ret.) Joseph James and his family a brand new, mortgage-free home. With the dedication only a day away, designer Melissa Sisk of ShopGirl and Tim Shubzda, Director of Philanthropy and Military Initiatives at JCPenney fire up the volunteers for the final push.

Furnishing the Home

Credit: Photo: Jean Allsop

Southern Living and JCPenney had 24 hours to furnish the James family's home for it's long-awaited reveal.

Planning & Designing

Credit: Photo: Jean Allsopp

Melissa loved every minute of the time she spent planning, designing, and installing the James family's new home and wanted to give them something that they will love.

A New Community

Credit: Photo: Jean Allsopp

The town of Hendersonville, TN gathered in front of the James family's new home to witness the dedication.

The Dedication

Credit: Photo: Jean Allsopp

The dedication was the James family's official welcome to their new home.

Cutting the Ribbon

Credit: Photo: Jean Allsopp

Jospeh, with the help of his family, cut the ribbon to their new home.

A New Home

Credit: Photo: Jean Allsopp

The James family is all smiles before walking into their home for the first time.

The Living Room

Credit: Photo: Jean Allsopp

Melissa wanted to create a comfortable environment for the family. From game night to watching TV, the living room is a space that will be central to the lives of the James family.

The Fireplace

Credit: Jean Allsopp

Throughout the building process, one of the things that Jarin was most excited about was the fireplace. She was looking forward to finally having a place to hang their Christmas stockings.

The Kitchen

Credit: Photo: Jean Allsopp

The cabinets are just a bit lower than typical in order to make them more usable for Joseph.

The Table Setting

Credit: Photo: Jean Allsopp

The blue and green table setting provides a pop of color.

The Dining Room

Credit: Photo: Jean Allsopp

The dining room is open to the kitchen and living room, making it easy for the whole family to always be together.

The Master Retreat

Credit: Photo: Jean Allsopp

Joseph and Jarin asked that their new master retreat be restful, romantic, and relaxing. Melissa choose a soothing blue-gray wall color and an upholstered bed that serves as a focal point of the room.

The Master Bath

Credit: Photo: Jean Allsopp

The spa-like bath features a large, roll-in shower.

