Tour the Irving Family Home
The Volunteers
The morning started with more than 20 JCPenney volunteers showing up to help unload the truck.
The Assembly
The crew unloaded and assembled around 30 boxes of furniture.
The Designer
Maria Adams, a Southern Living Designer Network Member, redesigned and decorated the family room, master bedroom, kitchen, dining room, and one of the boy’s rooms.
The Family Room
The sofas are slipcovered so they’re easy to clean, making them an ideal choice for an active young family.
The Family Room
Maria used accessories throughout the space that call to mind Jackie’s love of spending time on the water.
The Family Room
Maria made a special place for Jackie’s memorabilia.
The Dining Room
Maria wanted to create a space where the whole family could gather and enjoy their meals together.
The Dining Room
Simple white dinnerware is a classic look that can stand up to everyday use.
The Master Bedroom
The master bedroom was designed with a spa-like feel in mind. The light purple walls make this a soothing place to unwind and relax.
The Boy's Room
This bedroom can be used for one of the boys or to accommodate extended family and friends.