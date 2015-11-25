Tour the Irving Family Home

We partnered with Operation FINALLY HOME, JCPenney, and Maria Adams Designs to refresh the new home of deserving veteran Jackie Irving and his family. Here, meet the team, get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the project, and tour the newly made-over home. 
The Volunteers

The morning started with more than 20 JCPenney volunteers showing up to help unload the truck.

The Assembly

The crew unloaded and assembled around 30 boxes of furniture.

The Designer

Maria Adams, a Southern Living Designer Network Member, redesigned and decorated the family room, master bedroom, kitchen, dining room, and one of the boy’s rooms.

The Family Room

The sofas are slipcovered so they’re easy to clean, making them an ideal choice for an active young family.

The Family Room

Maria used accessories throughout the space that call to mind Jackie’s love of spending time on the water.

The Family Room

Maria made a special place for Jackie’s memorabilia.

The Dining Room

Maria wanted to create a space where the whole family could gather and enjoy their meals together.

The Dining Room

Simple white dinnerware is a classic look that can stand up to everyday use.

The Master Bedroom

The master bedroom was designed with a spa-like feel in mind. The light purple walls make this a soothing place to unwind and relax.

The Boy's Room

This bedroom can be used for one of the boys or to accommodate extended family and friends.

