See Photos of the Coffey Family Home Before

The Coffey family home had great bones, but needed a makeover in order to create a soothing space specifically designed to bring comfort to Ray and his family. Here, we show photos of the Coffey family home before the renovation. 
Start Slideshow

1 of 5

Entry Hall Before

The entry hall lacked warmth and didn't provide a hearty welcome to guests and family.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 5

Kitchen Before

The kitchen was complete with beautiful finishes, but was in need of a dash of color and character.

3 of 5

Kitchen Dining Area Before

The Coffeys enjoy eating together as a family (especially when Bri visits from nearby Texas State University), so they wanted a more casual dining space that could accommodate teenagers and friends.

Advertisement

4 of 5

Living Room Before

Even with an open floor plan, the dark furniture makes the living room and kitchen seem darker and less inviting.

5 of 5

Comfort Room Before

Ray’s windowless comfort room serves as his refuge from light and sound (which helps alleviate migraines).

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next