See Photos of the Coffey Family Home Before
Living Room Before
The Coffey family home had great bones, but needed a makeover in order to create a soothing space specifically designed to bring comfort to Ray and his family. Here, we show photos of the Coffey family home before the renovation.
Entry Hall Before
The entry hall lacked warmth and didn't provide a hearty welcome to guests and family.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kitchen Before
The kitchen was complete with beautiful finishes, but was in need of a dash of color and character.
Kitchen Dining Area Before
The Coffeys enjoy eating together as a family (especially when Bri visits from nearby Texas State University), so they wanted a more casual dining space that could accommodate teenagers and friends.
Advertisement
Living Room Before
Even with an open floor plan, the dark furniture makes the living room and kitchen seem darker and less inviting.
Comfort Room Before
Ray’s windowless comfort room serves as his refuge from light and sound (which helps alleviate migraines).