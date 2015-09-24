Tour the Coffey Family Home
The JCPenney Team
Enthusiastic JCPenney associates from the local Round Rock store take a group photo before unloading furniture and décor items for the install.
Henley Homes
Southern Living Custom Builder Gary Henley of Henley Homes shares his connection with charity Operation FINALLY HOME (he sits on the board) with JCPenney associates before the install begins.
Unloading the Truck
JCPenney volunteers unload the neutral jute rug that will soften the living space and really tie the room together.
Assembling the Furniture
JCPenney volunteers cheerfully assemble furniture, including Beaumont dining room chairs, before bringing it into the home.
Coastal Oasis Living Room
Interior designer Edwina Vidosh of Edwina Alexis, Inc., a member of the Southern Living Designer Network, transforms the Coffey’s dark family room into a calming coastal oasis for U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Clifton “Ray” Coffey and his family.
Living Room Retreat
Vidosh paired a simple Elm end table with Fabric Possibilities Track Arm Sofa in Lindy Natural.
Living Room Seating
PTM Images Earthy Horizons canvas wall art brings warmth and a serene atmosphere to the space. A set of Kaye Chairs makes a comfortable spot for a conversation.
Living Room Built-Ins
The Coffey family asked specifically for organizational pieces, and this entertainment center custom-built by Cabinets Deluxe in Georgetown, Texas, gives them just that – plus, it’s designed to match the kitchen cabinets, which were also donated by Cabinets Deluxe.
Kitchen Bar
A set of Waylan Backless Saddle Stools in beige provide additional seating in the kitchen.
The Breakfast Nook
The breakfast nook is outfitted with Beaumont dining chairs and colorful pops of turquoise and teal blue.
Colorful Dinnerware
New colorful bowls bring a pop of color to the table, while white Quinto dinnerware ties it all together.
The Centerpiece
Edwina Vidosh of Edwina Alexis, Inc., a member of the Southern Living Designer Network, puts the finishing touches on the centerpiece before the family arrives and sees their home transformed for the first time.
The Comfort Room
The comfort room is a place where Ray can shut out the noise of the world and just relax. Because the ocean and coastal colors soothe him, Edwina carried that theme into the comfort room complete with a Sandy Swivel Rocker in Belshire Buckwheat.
The Entry
A set of Mother of Pearl Lamps brings a dose of glamour to the entry.
The Hallway
A Delta Storage Bench brings order to the hallway outside the kids' rooms while the Harper Porthole Mirror reinforces the coastal theme.
The Coffey Family
The Coffey Family in front of their new, mortgage-free home built by Henley Homes, a Southern Living Custom Builder Member, in Liberty Hill, TX.
From left to right: Melanie, Ray, Justin, Cody, Briana
Special Thanks To:
Cyan Design (Accessories, Shell Mirror)
Shiraleah (Picture Frames, Silver Tray)
Split P (Draperies and Pillows)
Peking Handicraft (Pillows)
Surya (Rug, Artwork, and Pillows)
Curations Limited (Consoles and Side Table)
Regina Andrew (Chandelier)