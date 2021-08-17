Reviewers Love Using This Machine Washable Blanket for Everything From Beach Trips to Football Games
As the season of crunchy leaves and cozy bonfire nights approaches, the preparations for fall-time activities are beginning, too. But the best parts of summer don't need to leave just yet. With the help of one rather comfy outdoor blanket, you can enjoy a few more nights of stargazing and home-cooked meals outside, even as the weather transitions.
Brawntide's outdoor waterproof blanket is your secret to extending the life of your days spent outside. One half of the large quilted throw is a polyester material with a waterproof and windproof coating, and the other is a soft polar fleece, giving you protection from the elements and a cozy interior to snuggle up in. Though it's not noticeably thick, the blanket's fleece weighs in at 300 grams per square meter, making it surprisingly warm—especially for the price. It's typically $50, but it's currently on sale for 20 percent off.
BUY IT: $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
The blanket is ideal for the transitional period between summer and fall, but reviewers attest that it can keep you warm in much cooler temperatures than that. "[I] sat outside for over an hour on a breezy day in upper 30/low 40-degree weather with it around me while reading without getting chilled!" one shopper said. Another wrote that it "worked better than expected," adding, "after a few minutes of being wrapped in the blanket, I had to vent it to keep from overheating!"
Plus, its extra large 82-inch by 55-inch size makes it perfect for two people. "When we hit the 9,000-foot altitudes of Colorado and were staying in a travel trailer on a lake, we used it to keep us warm at night sitting around the fire (and yes, it is large enough to fit around two adults comfortably)," wrote another reviewer.
The blanket's winning combination of a waterproof material and a soft fabric is made even better by the fact that it's machine washable. And, while you may not often think about how a blanket is constructed, the quilting on this outdoor must-have makes it rather special. Because of how it's sewn, there is no gap between the fleece layer and the waterproof outer. This reduces the chance of slipping when it's walked across, makes rolling it up much easier, and means that liquids won't seep through.
While it's perfect for using in spaces around your home like the porch and back deck, it's great for bringing with you, too. The start of football games and soccer matches is just around the corner, and you'll stay cozy while cheering on family members or the local community when you're wrapped snug as a bug in this blanket.
Shoppers noted that it's an excellent blanket for camping, fishing, beach trips, and other outdoor activities that may run into rain or damp conditions. Some have even used it as a protective but comforting space for their pets to sleep and relax on.
The blanket comes in five colors that are built to handle anything the great outdoors throws your way and minimize visible stains and dirt, including gray, black, blue, red, and navy. And for quick cleanup and easy transport, the blanket also comes with a zip-up bag with a long shoulder strap so you can stuff it in and go.
Rather than bringing the fun back indoors, keep outdoor activities alive and well deep into autumn with this snuggly but durable blanket. But don't wait too long to buy—this sale may not last long.