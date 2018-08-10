Just Listed: Another Historic Charleston Beauty Is On the Market for $6.2 Million

By Maggie Burch August 10, 2018
Credit: Keen Eye Marketing

The Branford-Horry House is one of Charleston's most historically significant houses in the Holy City's oldest neighborhood. A rare opportunity to purchase an immaculately preserved home listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this circa-1750s home is currently listed by Williams Means Real Estate for $6.2 million. The house was built and inhabited by some of Charleston's most prominent families, all of whom have committed to preserving and restoring the significant property. The current owners oversaw the most recent renovation work in 2002, which restored many of the home's historic elements, but also brought rooms like the kitchen and bathrooms into the 21st century.The house is three stories tall with four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and lots of outdoor living space, including the beautiful private backyard garden. Because of the dedicated preservation efforts in the home's 260+ year history, the Branford-Horry House still features many original elements, from the extensive cypress wood paneling throughout the house, and the intricate mantelpieces to the actual layout of the house. Take a look through the photos below to tour this beautiful historic home.

The Exterior

Credit: Keen Eye Marketing

Maintaining its original size and shape, the home is a large square occupying the corner of Meeting and Tradd Streets. The front portico (plus double piazzas on the back of the house) weren't added until the 1830s by former owner and Charleston's then-mayor, Elias Horry, which updated the facade of the home to match the popular style of homes being built in the city at that time.

A Grand Entrance

Credit: Charleston Photographer LLC

The front door opens into the large center hall of the house, which is flanked by two rooms on each side of the hall. The intricate trim and wooden features of the house are immediately on full display.

Formal Dining Room

Credit: Charleston Photographer LLC

The first two rooms off the hall are the formal dining room and parlor, each with wide doorways that give the effect of a more open-concept space—a big perk for entertaining.

Parlor

Credit: Charleston Photographer LLC

Both formal gathering spaces showcase the impressive cypress wood paneling that's original to the home. On either side of the fireplace is a door to a passageway connecting to the study (left) and a closet (right), a configuration that's mirrored in the dining room (which connects to the kitchen) as well as the upstairs rooms.

The Study

Credit: Charleston Photographer LLC

The first-floor study is a cozy, less formal living area that beautifully displays the home's impressive woodwork sans paint. A small library connects the study to the covered porch area on the back of the house.

A Modern Chef's Kitchen

Credit: Charleston Photographer LLC

While the kitchen is of course not original to the house, the most recent renovation restored the room—originally the dining room but later split into a kitchen, pantry, and powder room—to its original shape and a high-end, modern kitchen was installed. Even with the modern finishes and appliances, the space now feels like it belongs with the other rooms in the house.

Drawing Room Drama

Credit: Charleston Photographer LLC

The upstairs drawing room is one of this home's most amazing features. Incredibly impressive wood detailing accents this room, which spans two-thirds the length of the house and is considered to be "one of the most distinguished 18th century rooms in America."

Primary Bedroom

Credit: Charleston Photographer LLC

The primary bedroom, complete with a spacious ensuite bathroom, occupies another corner of the second floor, along with a second bedroom and card room. There are three more bedrooms and two full, updated bathrooms on the third floor, providing ample space for visitors.

Outdoor Rooms

Credit: Charleston Photographer LLC

Though not original to the house, the expansive piazzas on both the front and rear of the house are an ode to historic Charleston nonetheless and expand the liveable square footage of the home by quite a bit.

Green Space

Credit: Charleston Photographer LLC

Another place to spend your time outdoors? The beautiful private garden in the back of the house.

By Maggie Burch