Just Listed: Another Historic Charleston Beauty Is On the Market for $6.2 Million

The Branford-Horry House is one of Charleston's most historically significant houses in the Holy City's oldest neighborhood. A rare opportunity to purchase an immaculately preserved home listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this circa-1750s home is currently listed by Williams Means Real Estate for $6.2 million. The house was built and inhabited by some of Charleston's most prominent families, all of whom have committed to preserving and restoring the significant property. The current owners oversaw the most recent renovation work in 2002, which restored many of the home's historic elements, but also brought rooms like the kitchen and bathrooms into the 21st century.The house is three stories tall with four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and lots of outdoor living space, including the beautiful private backyard garden. Because of the dedicated preservation efforts in the home's 260+ year history, the Branford-Horry House still features many original elements, from the extensive cypress wood paneling throughout the house, and the intricate mantelpieces to the actual layout of the house. Take a look through the photos below to tour this beautiful historic home.