My Mom Swears by These Dryer Sheets to Remove Pet Hair

I grew up in a house that always had multiple dogs, which means there was always a lot of pet hair hanging around. My parents started out as Lab and Golden lovers, but then they found the breed that's beloved by so many: Newfoundlands. There's nothing quite like the gentle giant nature of a Newfoundland, and once we got Angus – a goofy mass of black fur who'd rather have us chase him around the house than go into his crate – we were hooked.