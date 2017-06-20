Our Favorite Blue and White China Patterns

By Kaitlyn Yarborough
June 20, 2017
Down here in the South, we know a thing or two about china patterns. We know how to create beautiful tablescapes with the family china during holidays and celebrations, and we know that we must carefully choose which pattern to register for when we get married because it’s just one of those decisions that will stick with you forever. No pressure, right? Selecting the perfect china pattern comes down to two important factors: taste and timelessness. Everyone has their own style preferences when it comes to china designs and colors; but the most important thing about selecting a china pattern lies in its ability to withstand the turn of time. That’s why, time after time, some patterns transcend the evolution of style. Not to say that there aren’t some beautiful, more modern patterns to consider, but it’s hard to pass up the classics.Take the ever-popular classic blue-and-white china pattern—Blue Willow—for instance. Even the origin of this timeless pattern is, well, a timeless love story. It grew in prominence in 18th-century England, with its inspiration stemming from Chinese ceramics and, most notably, a fable about star-crossed lovers. This (okay…mostly likely made up) love story only enhanced the popularity of the romantic and exotic pattern.The great thing about blue-and-white china patterns, though, besides how classically beautiful they are, is that they present an opportunity to mix-and-match for a more modern and interesting table. You can mix traditional and modern, intricate and simple, bright and subdued—for a completely original tablescape every time. There’s just something about blue-and-white china that makes an elegant, yet bold statement. So, if you’re heading to register for your own pattern soon or are just interested in checking out some new options, here are some of our favorite classic and modern blue-and-white patterns.

Spode 'Blue Italian'

Buy It: $57 for set of 4 dinner plates; amazon.com

Meissen 'Blue Onion'

Buy It: $120 for dinner plate; replacements.com

Pickard 'South Hampton' by Charlotte Moss

Buy It: $63 for dinner plate; pickardchina.com

Mottahedeh 'Blue Dragon'

Buy It: $60 for dinner plate; mottahedeh.com

Jones, George & Sons 'Abbey'

Buy It: $40 for dinner plate; replacements.com

Villeroy & Boch 'Vieux Luxembourg'

Buy It: $43 for dinner plate; amazon.com

Wedgwood 'Fallow Deer'

Buy It: $120 for dinner plate; replacements.com

Wedgwood 'Chinoiserie' by Jasper Conran

Buy It: $54 for dinner plate; wedgwood.com

Wood & Sons 'Yuan'

Buy It: $48 for dinner plate; replacements.com

Mottahedeh 'Blue Lace'

Buy It: $90 for dinner plate; mottahedeh.com

Booths 'Real Old Willow'

Buy It: $60 for dinner plate; replacements.com

Mikasa 'Siena'

Buy It: $28 for dinner plate; macys.com

Wedgwood 'Florentine Turquoise'

Buy It: $64 for dinner plate; amazon.com

Cauldon 'Chariot'

Buy It: $26 for dinner plate; blueandwhite.com

Royal Copenhagen 'Blue Fluted Lace'

Buy It: $220 for dinner plate; bloomingdales.com

Haviland 'Laque de Chine'

Buy It: $136 for dinner plate; bloomingdales.com

Spode 'Blue Room'

Buy It: $70 for set of 6 assorted Georgian plates; amazon.com

Raynaud 'Cristobal Turquoise'

Buy It: $152 for dinner plate; williams-sonoma.com

Adams 'Chinese Bird'

Buy It: $56 for dinner plate; replacements.com

‘Blue Danube’

Buy It: $30 for dinner plate; replacements.com

By Kaitlyn Yarborough