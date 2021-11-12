This $49 Dustbuster Cleaned Better Than My Robot Vacuum

Curious to see how the robot vacuum would handle the situation, I powered it on. After waiting for it to make its way over to the mess, I was disappointed to see that it just moved the dirt around (left). Then I hit the pile of dirt with the Dustbuster, which sucked up the soil in no time. I was even able to navigate it into the small space between the cabinet and the wall to pick up all the stray specks of dirt (right). After that, I just ran a wet paper towel across the area, and my floor was spotless once again.