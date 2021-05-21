The No. 1 Best-Selling Stick Vacuum on Amazon Is Only $30, and Shoppers Are Calling It 'the Best Investment of My Life'
Breaking out the vacuum for a routine cleaning isn’t ever a fun way to spend an afternoon. Vacuums are mostly heavy and clunky, and when your good old faithful finally breaks down, they’re expensive to replace. But not all vacuum cleaners are created equal, and that’s especially true of the number-one best-selling stick vacuum on Amazon.
The Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum is a powerful yet lightweight vacuum cleaner that is actually three different cleaners in one—a stick vacuum, a handheld vacuum, and a stair vacuum. Shoppers love the simplicity of the design: It’s easy to switch between the vacuum’s different uses, and it’s a cinch to empty out the bagless canister when it’s full. It might be small, but it’s shockingly thorough at picking up every stray crumb or bit of dust and dirt in its path. One shopper writes it works so well that it’s “one of the best investments of my life.”
Buy It: $29.99 amazon.com
“It’s lightweight and powerful; I use it on both carpet and hardwood and it will pick up anything, even liquids,” the shopper continues. “It’s really easy to maintain, just unclip, open, empty, and clean the filter. ... My dad always uses my vacuum, and his $400 Hoover is sitting in the corner collecting dust.”
It’s so great for quick cleanups that many of the more than 30,000 Amazon shoppers who gave the Bissell a five-star rating say that they take it out for spot cleanings often, and that it’s especially effective at keeping pet (or human) hair under control.
“[This vacuum] has CHANGED THE GAME,” a shopper writes. “It sounds dramatic, but this thing is so light and powerful that you can easily do a quick vacuum every night to keep the hair at bay. If you have pets or a really hairy roommate, you need this in your life.”
Keep things clean and under control in your own house with the Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum, available on Amazon for just $30.