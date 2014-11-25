Home for the Holidays with Cheerful Christmas Color

The Space: Birmingham based architect Chad Bryant, who was hired for the remodel, raised the former kitchen's flat ceiling to make it an A-frame and applied wall paneling vertically to emphasize this room's new height. "Chad put windows along the back wall so I can see the children in the backyard while I'm in the adjacent kitchen," says Betsy.

Bright Idea: Wrap your tree in a garland formed from magnolia leaves stapled together with their backs facing out.