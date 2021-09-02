Birch Lane Is Having a Major Sale on Furniture and Decor This Weekend—Here's What to Shop
Bargain hunters can sniff out a good deal a mile away, but this weekend, you won't have to look far to find steep discounts on home decor and furniture. As is the annual Labor Day weekend tradition, along with saying goodbye to white pants, you can take advantage of great sales. This year, Labor Day falls on September 6, and until then, Birch Lane is one of many stores cutting prices on popular home goods.
The online retailer has a vast selection of already discounted products that you can score for even less over the long weekend. Just use the promo code SAVE20 at checkout to enjoy an extra 20 percent off sofas, dining room tables, bedding sets, patio umbrellas, and more.
There's furniture and decor for every room in your house, and now's your last chance to take advantage of price cuts before the holiday shopping season begins later this year. So if your bedroom needs a seasonal refresh or your dining room could use some sprucing up before you host guests for the holidays, you'll want to take a look at Birch Lane's Labor Day deals.
Some of the best deals include this sofa that's nearly $400 off and this three-piece duvet cover set on sale for $122. And those already looking forward to fall and winter entertaining will be happy to find this outdoor bistro table discounted almost half-off and this decorative dinnerware set that's 53 percent off before the extra promo code price cut.
Some popular items are already selling out, and others are listed as low in stock, so there's no time to waste. Head to Birch Lane to browse all of its Labor Day weekend deals, or keep scrolling for a quick look at 21 of the most impressive deals we found.
Best Living Room Deals
- Turrell Sofa and Chaise, $1,485.60 with code SAVE20 (orig. $1,857)
- Wittlesey Reclaimed Wood Storage Coffee Table, $333.60 (orig. $461.99)
- Absolon Power Loom Area Rug, Starting at $20 (orig. $55)
- Maclaurin TV Stand, $426.40 (orig. $533)
- Doggett Arched Floor Lamp, $108 (orig. $277.50)
- Kade Round Metal Mirror, $80 (orig. $149)
Best Bedroom Deals
- Lola Bedding Queen Three-Piece Cotton Duvet Cover Set, $121.60 with code SAVE20 (orig. $196.20)
- Lockridge Queen Slat Headboard, $380 with code SAVE20 (orig. $520)
- Herbs by Paschke Wall Art, $144 (orig. $215.99)
- Dylon Six-Drawer Double Dresser, $716 (orig. $1,200)
- Decorative Braided Wicker Seagrass Basket, $148.80 (orig. $186)
Best Kitchen Deals
- Estevan Five-Piece Counter Height Dining Set, $1,315.20 with code SAVE20 (orig. $2,492.98)
- Christmas Tree Gold Four-Piece Place Setting, $60 (orig. $160)
- Kowalewski Single Glass Pendant, $87.20 (orig. $181.20)
- Laszlo Six-Piece Heavyweight Fringed Assorted Dishcloths, $22.40 (orig. $28)
- Marriott Cross Back Side Chair Set of Two, $274.40 (orig. $343)
Best Outdoor Deals
- Imane Solid Wood Adirondack Chair, $167.20 with code SAVE20 (orig. $249)
- Fitzhugh Eucalyptus Solid Wood Four-Person Bistro Table, $178.40 with code SAVE20 (orig. $300)
- Julia Outdoor Wall Lantern, $59.20 (orig. $80.70)
- Aldan Octagonal Market Umbrella, $167.20 (orig. $236.54)
- Aberdeen Metal Pot Planter, $162.40 (orig. $299)