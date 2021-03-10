Over 10,000 Shoppers Love This Versatile Indoor/Outdoor Rug, and It's on Sale

When it comes to reimagining your space, versatility is key—and what's more versatile than a rug you can use both indoors and outdoors? Indoor/outdoor rugs are durable, easy to clean, and typically more affordable than natural fiber rugs you can only use indoors. In the case of Birch Lane's collection of braided indoor/outdoor area rugs, they also come in a variety of shapes and sizes to fit any space.
Before we look at the wide assortment of positively reviewed indoor/outdoor rugs in Birch Lane's collection, let's get down to brass tacks about what exactly makes indoor/outdoor rugs a solid investment. For starters, if you're the type of person who prefers your space to be in a constant state of evolution, these rugs can move from living room to porch to patio and back again without issue. If you're looking to add a rug to your outdoor space, the ones from Birch Lane are made with fibers quite literally designed to last through rain or shine—and if you want to use one in your living room, that added durability means these types of rugs can withstand a tremendous amount of foot traffic without wear and tear. A solid indoor/outdoor rug is truly the best of both worlds.
And if a range of options is what you're after, check out Birch Lane's collection of braided indoor/outdoor rugs, available in shades of gray and cool blue as well as 31 sizes and shapes, including oval, square, rectangular, and round. The rugs are handmade from 100 percent polypropylene and feature a flatweave 25-inch pile (the low pile makes them extraordinarily easy to clean).
The braided design of each rug adds a nice touch of texture to whatever space it's in, and the neutral color palette means that no matter your decor, the rug blends in seamlessly. The variety of options and versatility of Birch Lane's indoor/outdoor woven rugs have earned them over 10,000 four- and five-star reviews from shoppers who can barely contain their excitement at finding a rug that works in their space.
"I am not sure I can express how much I love this rug," writes one happy buyer. "It's so soft, I don't mean fluffy, but it feels like walking on a thick sweater. It's so neutral it will go with anything, so you can layer on top of it to give your room personality."
Other shoppers loved the fact that, in addition to being able to use the rug both indoors and outdoors, it actually added a bit of style and flair to their space.
"Perfect rug to go on top of my sisal rug on my sun porch," writes a five-star reviewer. "A great layered look. Helps pull the blue from my den onto the porch."
Join thousands of satisfied shoppers by checking out Birch Lane's rugs now—your feet will thank you for it.