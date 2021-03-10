Over 10,000 Shoppers Love This Versatile Indoor/Outdoor Rug, and It's on Sale

Before we look at the wide assortment of positively reviewed indoor/outdoor rugs in Birch Lane's collection, let's get down to brass tacks about what exactly makes indoor/outdoor rugs a solid investment. For starters, if you're the type of person who prefers your space to be in a constant state of evolution, these rugs can move from living room to porch to patio and back again without issue. If you're looking to add a rug to your outdoor space, the ones from Birch Lane are made with fibers quite literally designed to last through rain or shine—and if you want to use one in your living room, that added durability means these types of rugs can withstand a tremendous amount of foot traffic without wear and tear. A solid indoor/outdoor rug is truly the best of both worlds.