The Best Washcloths To Add To Your Skin-Care Routine

If you've never given much thought to the washcloths you're buying, now may be the time to change that. Choosing the right washcloth is more important than you may think, since you use them multiple times each day to care for your skin. While you may not have realized it before, they actually play a significant role in your skin-care routine. Washcloths can help keep your face and body clean, exfoliated, and looking its best.
Whether you're looking for a high-quality washcloth for your bathroom, budget-friendly yet impressive washcloths for your guest bathroom, or washcloths that are gentle enough to use on the skin of your youngest family members, there's sure to be an option on this list that will work for your needs. According to thousands of customer reviews, these are the best washcloths you can buy now.
Best Overall Washcloth: Amazon Basics Fade-Resistant Cotton Washcloths
Best Budget-Friendly Washcloth: Utopia Towels Cotton White Washcloths Set
Best Splurge-Worthy Washcloths: Brooklinen Super-Plush Washcloths
Best Face Washcloths: Luxury Bamboo Facial Washcloths
Best Washcloths for Removing Makeup: Weezie Makeup Towels
Best Microfiber Washcloths: Sinland Microfiber Facial Cloths Fast Drying Washcloth
Best Amazon Washcloths: Amazon Basics Fast Drying, Extra Absorbent Terry Cotton Washcloths
Best Washcloths for Baby: Burt's Bees Baby Washcloths
Best Exfoliating Washcloths: Tatuo 5 Pack Exfoliating Face and Body Wash Cloths
Best Turkish Cotton Washcloths: Chakir Turkish Linens 100% Cotton Turkish Washcloths
BUY IT: $15.99 for 12; amazon.com
Sold in a set of 12, these 100% cotton Amazon Basics washcloths absorb moisture quickly and resist tearing while also being soft to the touch. Over 31,000 Amazon customers have given them a 5-star rating, agreeing that they're a great quality for the price. The set is available in seven basic color choices: black, brown, red, grey, navy, teal, and white.
BUY IT: $15.99 for 24; amazon.com
Coming in at well less than $1 per washcloth, this pack of 24 white washcloths from Utopia Towels will ensure that you have plenty on hand at all times. The highly absorbent washcloths are each 12x12 inches and have a double-stitched hem for added durability.
BUY IT: $19 for two: brooklinen.com
Shoppers agree that you can tell the quality of these washcloths immediately when you pick them up. They'll give your skin a spa-like treatment in the comfort of your own home. Although these washcloths are a little more pricey than other options, they still come in at under $10 a piece, which is worth the price according to reviewers. One customer shared, "These are the best washcloths. They are the same quality as a spa and/or esthetician carry and use. You can feel it in the weight. I reserve these only for my face."
BUY IT: $15.99 for 6; amazon.com
Bamboo helps these washcloths feel even softer and plusher on skin than cotton. While they are gentle on skin, they still help exfoliate and remove any unwanted residue from skin. Reviewers say these washcloths also work well for those with sensitive, acne-prone skin. "Great quality! I have very sensitive skin with acne rosacea and these are perfect. Thank you!" said one happy customer.
BUY IT: $40 for 2; weezietowels.com
One of our editors recently shared that she now enjoys washing her face, all thanks to these towels. Made in the size of a washcloth and specifically designed to be used on your face, these navy-colored towels also hide the stains that come with removing a full face of makeup.
BUY IT: $7.99 for 2; amazon.com
Microfiber can help remove oil, makeup, and dead skin cells all at once making it an ideal choice for washcloths. The fabric is also lint free, so you don't have to wash them separately or worry about residue being left behind on your skin. They'll also dry quickly which helps resist any unwanted odors.
BUY IT: $17.99 for 24; amazon.com
From your skin to household cleaning, these machine-washable cloths will help with whatever job you need. Looped-terry cotton ensures they have high absorbency, dry quickly, and remain strong. Plus, with a 24-pack, you'll always have one ready when you need it.
BUY IT: $6.95 for 3; amazon.com
Made with 100% organic cotton, these washcloths were created to be gentle enough for babies and not irritate sensitive skin. The best part is that they'll continue to get even softer as they're washed. Pretty pastels colors and prints also add a sweet touch.
BUY IT: $9.32 for 5; amazon.com
Made to be more abrasive than a traditional washcloth, the scrubbing texture of these exfoliating cloths allows them to remove unwanted dirt, oil, and skin cells to stimulate a healthy, glowing complexion. The edge of each washcloth is reinforced to prevent unraveling and includes a loop for hanging. There are eight trim colors to choose from, whether you prefer a fun pop of color or a neutral there is a choice for you.
BUY IT: $7.99 for 4; amazon.com
Turkish cotton gives these washcloths an absorbent, soft, and fluffy texture. They're available in 13 solid color choices so they'll match any space in your home. It is recommended that you wash the washcloths in cold water before their first use to open the cotton fibers for increased absorbency.