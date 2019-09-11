The 11 Best Vacuums You Can Buy Under $100, According to Thousands of Customers

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

While cleaning the house is never fun, with the right tools you can make it a pain-free experience. Hopefully, by now you've found your preferred cleaning supplies and laundry essentials, but if you're still looking for a high-quality vacuum, we're here to help.

The perfect vacuum should be lightweight and easy to maneuver, and it should pack a powerful punch when it comes to cleaning. You may think you need to spend a ton of money to find a vacuum that ticks all those boxes, but thankfully, there are plenty of great options in stores that won't cost you a fortune.

To help you make the best purchase possible, we turned to real reviews from shoppers to find out which affordable vacuums are actually worth buying. These top-rated options, outlined below, not only have near-perfect ratings, but they also have an overwhelming number of glowing five-star reviews between them.

From lightweight cordless vacuums to high-tech robot vacuums and portable handheld options, keep reading to shop the best vacuums that won't break the bank.

These are the best vacuums you can buy for less than $100:

Best Overall: Bissell Cleanview Upright Bagless Vacuum

Bissell Cleanview Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Credit: Amazon

This top-rated vacuum from Bissell boasts one-pass technology that will pick up hair, dirt, and dust with just one swipe of the appliance. Along with a multi-level filtration system, the handy vacuum also features a 25-foot power cord, 6-foot hose, extension wand, and a turbo brush tool. What's more, it is specially designed to work on carpets, hard floors, low pile carpets, stairs, and upholstery.

For these reasons and more, over 9,000 Amazon customers have given the lightweight vacuum an impressive 4.4-star rating. "This vacuum cleaner is amazing! I hate having to vacuum the house and usually try to get my girlfriend to do it but this vacuum actually made this mundane chore a breeze! Setup was so easy I didn't need to read the instructions and I vacuumed the carpet and hardwood floor with no issues. It's lightweight, less noisy than previous vacuum cleaners we've owned, moves around easily, and actually picks up all the dog hair in legit one pass," raved one customer.

Best Cordless Option: Aposen Cordless Stick Vacuum

Robot Vacuum Cleaner Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Hate getting wrapped up in vacuum cords? Consider a sleek cordless option like this one from Aposen. The handheld stick vacuum has six lithium ion batteries that hold 4.5 hours of charge, plus a bagless filtration system for easy cleanup and disposal. Along with several attachments for cleaning different surfaces, the gadget has built-in LED lights that help you see everything in the vacuum's path.

"I love vacuuming my place now that I have this cordless vacuum," said one reviewer. "I really dislike lugging around a corded, heavy vacuum around the house. This, on the other hand, makes it easy to reach narrow spots, and even corners in the ceiling. The suction power is pretty reasonable, given the lightweight and the lack of cords."

Best Lightweight Option: Eureka NES210 Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum

Eureka NES210 Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Credit: Amazon

This three-in-one vacuum from Eureka can be used as a stick vacuum, a hand vacuum, and a stair vacuum. Weighing only four pounds, it's one of the lightest options on this list—and it boasts a swivel steering system to make it super easy to maneuver. What's more, the lightweight vacuum comes with a capture nozzle and a crevice tool to help you clean those hard-to-reach places.

More than 19,000 customers have given the vacuum their seal of approval, with one writing, "This is a very lightweight machine, but being lightweight is its beauty. It is so easy to use. It is [corded], so you won't have to worry about the battery running out while cleaning. I had just used my bulky canister vacuum hours before the Eureka arrived. I went over my floors with the Eureka and it picked up so much dust and dirt that my larger canister vacuum had left behind! I will vacuum more with this machine because it is so easy to plug in and use it since I don't have to hook up hoses. It is very easy to store in my broom closet. I'm impressed."

Best Bagged Option: Bissell PowerForce Bagged Upright Vacuum

Bissell PowerForce Bagged Upright Vacuum Credit: Walmart

Prefer vacuums that use storage bags to trap all the unwanted dust and dirt? Consider this popular option from Bissell. The upright vacuum features a powerful suction, stretchy expandable hose, and a 13-inch cleaning path. It is designed to use Febreze vacuum bags to help eliminate any odors, and it comes with a one-year warranty. With details like that, it comes as no surprise that the vacuum has hundreds of perfect five-star reviews at Walmart raving about its powerful suction and the pleasant air freshener scent it leaves behind.

Best Canister Option: Bissell Zing Canister 2156A Canister Vacuum

Bissell Zing Canister, 2156A Bagless Vacuum Credit: Amazon

In the market for a high-quality canister vacuum at a budget-friendly price? This powerful Bissell vacuum might be your best bet, ringing in at $59. The bagless appliance works on both carpets and hard floors and features an easy-to-empty dirt cup, which makes cleanup a breeze. Plus, it conveniently weighs less than 8 pounds and boasts an automatic cord rewind.

Over 9,000 Amazon customers are fans of the handy appliance. "This little vacuum cleaner has great suction and it is easy to move around. It is also very easy to clean the filter and canister. I really like how the canister is removed and how easy it is to separate the parts. It really is a good buy," said one happy customer.

Best Option for Pet Hair: Black+Decker BDASP103 Airswivel Upright Pet Vacuum

Black & Decker BDASP103 AIRSWIVEL Lightweight Upright Cleaner Credit: Amazon

If you have a pet that sheds a lot, it's important to invest in a top-notch vacuum like this Black+Decker option. The upright appliance comes with a three-in-one crevice tool, a pet hair tool, and a pet hair brush attachment—basically everything you need to clean up after your furry friend. Along with an ergonomic handle, it also features an easy-to-clean dust cup and washable filters.

So it makes sense that the top-rated pet vacuum has over 1,200 rave Amazon reviews. "I needed a vacuum to replace my Dyson Animal, and this is perfect," said one shopper. "I use it for pet hair control/ 'situations' and light cleaning in between bi-weekly visits from our house cleaners. We have a combo of hardwood and rugs and this works for all surfaces, very good in corners, It's very light as well and can easily be hauled to the different levels."

Best Handheld Option: Black+Decker HHVI315JO42 Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum

BLACK+DECKER Dusbuster Handheld Vacuum Credit: Amazon

This handheld vacuum from Black+Decker is perfect for small apartments as it doesn't take up too much space—it even stands upright in its charger for easy storage. The compact dustbuster features a wide mouth opening that is big enough to suck up large debris and a lightweight, portable design that's easy to carry around. What's more, the handy vacuum boasts a 10-hour battery life and comes with a wall mount and jack plug charger.

"This vacuum may be my favorite home item. We moved into a small apartment with hardwood floors (from a large apartment with carpet), and the cat was spreading litter all over the bathroom. This handheld vacuum makes it SO easy to clean up daily and keep the floors litter-free! I would buy this a hundred times over," wrote one Amazon customer.

Best Robot Option: Sysperl V10 Robot Vacuum

Robot Vacuum Cleaner Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

If you want to try a high-tech robot vacuum but don't have a ton of money to spend, you're in luck! While most popular robot vacuums cost anywhere from $200 to $500, this option from Sysperl has all the same features for just a fraction of the cost. Besides working on all floor types, the vacuum can run for 120 minutes on a single charge. It also uses self-charging and anti-fall technology, and it comes with a remote control.

One shopper says it's "great for tidy-ups," while another wrote "We have two indoor cats and two indoor dogs and I just could not keep up with the hair and dust. This little machine fits the bill."

Best for Allergies: Bissell PowerForce Helix Bagless Upright Vacuum

BISSELL PowerForce Helix Bagless Upright Vacuum Credit: Walmart

If you suffer from allergies, it's important to invest in a vacuum that is powerful enough to trap even the smallest dirt and dust particles. Enter this Bissell vacuum, which boasts a dirt separation system that helps you suck up more fine dust and airborne particles in your home. It also features five different height adjustments and washable filters. More than 4,900 Walmart customers approve and have given the upright vacuum an impressive 4.5-star rating, saying it suctions everything up easily—and that it's super easy to empty and clean.

Best Car Vacuum: Hotor Corded Car Vacuum

HOTOR Corded Car Vacuum Cleaner Credit: Amazon

Looking for a high-quality vacuum that you can clean out your car with? Amazon shoppers recommend this compact option from Hotor. The handheld vacuum is specially designed to reach the small and hard-to-reach crevices inside your vehicle. It even has a bright LED light that lets you see better as you clean inside the car, plus a durable stainless steel HEPA filter that is super easy to clean.

It has more than 4,300 positive reviews as of this writing. "This car vacuum has strong suction, cleans very well and is easy to use. The long hose and crevice tube attachment makes it easy to clean hard to reach places. The brush attachment picks up dog hair and beach sand unlike anything else I have tried. I finished cleaning my car in about 10 minutes. I am so glad I no longer have to drag my heavy house vacuum outside," raved one customer.

Best Wet/Dry Option: Ridgid 4 Gallon 5.0-Peak HP Portable Wet/Dry Vacuum

RIDGID 4 Gal. 5.0-Peak HP Portable Wet/Dry Vacuum-WD4070 - The Home Depot Credit: The Home Depot

This wet/dry vacuum from Ridgid not only picks up dirt, hair, and dust like a normal vacuum, but it also sucks up water and other liquids as well. The dual-purpose appliance has a built-in accessory caddy and boasts a five-peak horsepower motor. Along with a 7-foot hose, it also has four durable wheels that are easy to maneuver. More than 4,000 Home Depot customers are fans of the vacuum and have given it a 4.6-star rating.