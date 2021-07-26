We Just Noticed That Walmart Has Some Incredible Deals on Vacuums Right Now—Here's What to Shop
In life, there are plenty of things you can skimp on. Washcloths and hand towels, for example, are more or less the same no matter where you get them. You don't have to buy the most expensive bottled water in order for it to be, well, water. And kitchen staples like sugar and flour are virtually the same across price points.
If there's one thing you don't want to skimp on, though, it's a vacuum—especially as summer marches toward the busy back-to-school season. Luckily, with the vacuum deals at Walmart right now, you don't have to spend a ton of money to get a quality vacuum. In fact, some of these deals are so good, you might have enough room left over in the budget to get something else—and preferably something that doesn't have anything to do with cleaning the house.
Right now, Walmart has tons of excellent deals on vacuums, combination vacuum and mops, and carpet cleaners. Many of the vacuums on sale have thousands of five-star reviews, too. The Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac, for example, has over a thousand perfect reviews, with customers raving that it transitions effortlessly from hardwood floors to carpet and picks up virtually everything that comes in its path, from pet hair to crumbs and even sand.
If a stick vacuum is what you're looking for, this lightweight Moosoo cordless vacuum is beloved by shoppers. They say it's super easy to put together and maneuver into small corners, and it's powerful enough for everyday jobs like daily pet hair cleanup. If you prefer upright vacuums, the Eureka AirSpeed Upright Carpet Vacuum Cleaner comes with a handful of accessories to clean every surface of your home, and it has an easy-to-empty dust cup that makes cleaning big messes a breeze. Finally, if you prefer your vacuum to also have a little bit of water action, the Tineco iFloor Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum and Hard Floor Washer vacuums and mops at the same time. In other words, thoroughly cleaning the floors will never look the same.
Check out the 10 best vacuum and floor cleaner deals on offer at Walmart right now and get the vacuum your floors deserve at a fraction of the cost.
- Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac, $99 (orig. $179.88)
- iHome AutoVac Nova Self Empty Robot Vacuum and Mop, $269 (orig. $599)
- Eureka AirSpeed Upright Carpet Vacuum Cleaner, $44.88 (orig. $99.50)
- Tineco iFloor Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum and Hard Floor Washer, $129 (orig. $199.99)
- Bissell Power Force Compact Bagless Vacuum, $39.96 (orig. $44.84)
- Moosoo X8 Cordless Vacuum Lightweight 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum, $109.99 (orig. $169.99)
- Bissell Powerlifter Pet Lift-off Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $129 (orig. $199)
- Hoover Pro Clean Pet Carpet Cleaner, $152.47 (orig. $179)
- Eureka MaxSwivel Deluxe Upright Multi-Surface Vacuum with No Loss of Suction & Swivel Steering, $59 (orig. $129)
- Bissell Proheat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Full-Size Carpet Cleaner, $235 (orig $299)