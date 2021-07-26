We Just Noticed That Walmart Has Some Incredible Deals on Vacuums Right Now—Here's What to Shop

If a stick vacuum is what you're looking for, this lightweight Moosoo cordless vacuum is beloved by shoppers. They say it's super easy to put together and maneuver into small corners, and it's powerful enough for everyday jobs like daily pet hair cleanup. If you prefer upright vacuums, the Eureka AirSpeed Upright Carpet Vacuum Cleaner comes with a handful of accessories to clean every surface of your home, and it has an easy-to-empty dust cup that makes cleaning big messes a breeze. Finally, if you prefer your vacuum to also have a little bit of water action, the Tineco iFloor Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum and Hard Floor Washer vacuums and mops at the same time. In other words, thoroughly cleaning the floors will never look the same.