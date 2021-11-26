The Best Black Friday Vacuum Deals, Including Huge Discounts on Dysons, Roombas, and Sharks
If you're looking to shop for a new vacuum during Black Friday, you won't be disappointed by this year's deals. Whether you need to replace an upright vacuum that's seen better days or you want to upgrade to a high-tech robot vacuum that will do the cleaning for you, retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target are offering huge discounts on hundreds of models.
There's a variety of options available from popular brands like iRobot Roomba, Dyson, Shark, Bissell, and Hoover. Alongside the well-known brands there are a few customer-loved under-the-radar models on sale, too, like the iLife Pro Robot Vacuum with over 10,900 five-star ratings for only $112.
Shoppers are sure to go after the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum that over 50,000 Amazon shoppers love for $179 (originally $274) or the Dyson stick vacuum that rarely goes on sale for as low as $250. You can shop under-$200 options like this popular Shark Ion robot vacuum shoppers say, "actually picks up dirt and pet hair," on sale for $143, or this Black+Decker stick vacuum for only $122.
If you need a lightweight stick vacuum that converts into a handheld vacuum cleaner, check out this Bissell model that's only 7 pounds on sale for $100 off. Or if a heavy-duty upright vacuum that's designed for households with pets is more your speed, you can't go wrong with this Shark upright vacuum for 46 percent off.
We suspect these deals will sell out fast, so be sure to shop the best Black Friday vacuum sales while you can.
Best Robot Vacuum Black Friday Deals:
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $274); amazon.com
- Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with HEPA Self-Empty Base, $450 (orig. $649.99); amazon.com
- Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum, $127 (orig. $149); walmart.com
- Shark Ion Robot Vacuum, $143 (orig. $199); walmart.com
- iRobot Roomba i6+ Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal, $549.99 (orig. $799.99); amazon.com
- Bissell Spinwave Wet and Dry Robotic Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $399.99); target.com
- Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $159.99 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com
- iLife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $111.99 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com
Best Cordless Stick Vacuum Black Friday Deals:
- Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $379.99); target.com
- Shark Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum, $200 (orig. $329.99); amazon.com
- Bissell Icon Pet Stick Vacuum, $265.99 (orig. $365.99); target.com
- Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum, $121.80 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com
- Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum, $319.99 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com
- Tineco PwrHero 11Cordless Vacuum, $139 (orig. $199); walmart.com
Best Upright Vacuum Black Friday Deals:
- Bissell 2252 CleanView Swivel Upright Vacuum, $106.44 (orig. $118.44); amazon.com
- Shark Rotator Lift-Away DuoClean Pro Upright Vacuum, $200 (orig. $369.99); amazon.com
- Hoover MaxLife Elite Swivel Pet Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $126.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com
- Bissell Multiclean Allergen Light-Off Pet Vacuum, $186.89 (orig. $236.89); amazon.com
- Eureka PowerSpeed Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $49.96 (orig. $89.99); walmart.com