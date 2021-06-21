So Many Vacuums Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day-Here Are the 20 Best Deals
It's amazing what a difference a new vacuum can make in your regular cleaning routine. Whether you have an outmoded, clunky vacuum cleaner that's difficult to push around or a cordless stick vacuum that no longer holds its charge long enough to clean your entire home, there's a better version to suit your needs. And while some vacuum cleaners, especially high-tech ones, are a major investment, you can shop the appliances for less during Amazon Prime Day.
The two-day event is going on now, which means the next 48 hours are your best chance at scoring the vacuum of your dreams at a lower price. Some deals last just a few hours, while others are available for the whole sales event. And all you need to get in on these special prices is an Amazon Prime account. (Psst: If you're not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial right now).
Instead of sifting through thousands of Amazon Prime Day deals, keep scrolling to see 20 of the best vacuum deals you can shop today. Hurry, these savings won't last long!
Best Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Deals
- Black+Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for Pets, $99 (orig. $199.99)
- Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $699 (orig. $753)
- Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Cordless Stick Vacuum, $160.99 (orig. $229.99)
- Moosoo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Handheld Vacuum, $129.59 (orig. $199.99)
- Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Handheld Vacuum, $135.99 (orig. $199.99)
Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner Deals
- Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base, $319.99 (orig. $599.99)
- iRobot Roomba i6+ Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal, $499.99 (orig. $799.99)
- Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $199.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T5 2-In-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $349.99 (orig. $599.99)
- iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $249.99)
Best Upright Vacuum Cleaner Deals
- Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $169.99 (orig. $259.99)
- Hoover Max Life Pro Pet Swivel Hepa Media Vacuum Cleaner, $139.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Moosoo Powerful Pet Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Handheld Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum, $164.95 (orig. $199.99)
- Dyson Ball Multi-Floor Origin Upright Vacuum, $345.49 (orig. $410.34)
Best Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Deals
- Black+Decker 20V Max Flex Cordless Handheld Vacuum with Pet Hair Brush, $89 (orig. $109.99)
- VacLife Handheld Cordless Vacuum, $33.15 with coupon (orig. $54.99)
- Black+Decker Dustbuster Handheld Cordless Vacuum for Pets, $84.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Dirt Devil Scorpion Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $29.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Black+Decker Dustbuster Handheld Cordless Vacuum, $49 (orig. $59.99)