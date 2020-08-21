The Best Linen Bed Sheet Set For the Breeziest, Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

One of the most uncomfortable things that can happen in the middle of the night is waking up drenched in sweat, whether it be from a bad dream or bedding that, at the particular moment, feels like it’s trapping in all the heat in the world. We’ve all been there, tossing and turning until dawn begins peeking through the curtains. No matter if you’re a chronic hot sleeper or a cozy pajama wearer, a good set of sheets can make for a much better night’s snooze—and for those who want something airy and breathable, linen bed sheets might be the answer to your late-night sweat-riddled prayers.

Linen is a natural fiber made from the flax plant, and it happens to be able to retain and release moisture to naturally cool down when heat and humidity is present, in turn ensuring a breezier night’s sleep than other more stifling materials. And while we dub linen bed sheets a summer savior, there is no actual need to switch them out come winter since they can help regulate the temperature to keep you warm in the cold night, too. (Though, we don’t get many of those down here.) If you’re not already stocked with a set of breathable linen sheets, we suggest snagging one of Amazon’s most popular sets that rings in less pricey than most other linen sets on the market: the DAPU Pure Stone Washed Linen Sheets Set.

Image zoom Amazon

Made from 100 percent natural French linen, this sheet set is perfect for covering your bed in a soft and temperature-regulating layer that ensures you stay comfortable and cool all night long. Coming in an array of colors—calming blues and naturally inspired neutrals—it can also make an appealing update to any old set of white sheets. (Nonetheless, there is also a pure white option.) After continual use and washing, linen sheets are also known to get softer as time goes on, but shoppers still boast about the sheets’ overall durability.

So if you’re interested in switching up your bedding base to something that helps keep those night sweats away—temperature-induced ones, that is—this Amazon linen bed sheet set, which includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases, makes quite the affordable and attractive choice. (SHOP IT: starting at $79.99; amazon.com)

