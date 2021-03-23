The Best Silk Pillowcases of 2021 for Fighting Frizz and Fine Lines While You Snooze

Turns out, silk pillowcases are much more than just a luxurious addition to your bedroom look. The silky, soft fabric also offers major antiaging benefits. Rougher textures like cotton, flannel, and polyester can cause you to wake up with puffiness and creases from where your skin has been sinking into and scratching on fibers all night long, which can lead to a quicker development of fine lines and wrinkles. Silk, on the other hand, provides a smooth fabric that doesn't disrupt or injure the skin barrier. Your skin doesn't get stressed out, and your retinol cream is free to do its job.