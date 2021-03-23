The Best Silk Pillowcases of 2021 for Fighting Frizz and Fine Lines While You Snooze

Beauty sleep seems like a simple enough concept until you realize you might not be doing it correctly. While we snooze, it's a time for our hair, skin, and body to repair and recuperate after a day's stress, and an old, rough, overwashed pillowcase doesn't necessarily help the process. This is where a silk pillowcase can turn the nightmare of fine lines and frizz into a daydream.
Turns out, silk pillowcases are much more than just a luxurious addition to your bedroom look. The silky, soft fabric also offers major antiaging benefits. Rougher textures like cotton, flannel, and polyester can cause you to wake up with puffiness and creases from where your skin has been sinking into and scratching on fibers all night long, which can lead to a quicker development of fine lines and wrinkles. Silk, on the other hand, provides a smooth fabric that doesn't disrupt or injure the skin barrier. Your skin doesn't get stressed out, and your retinol cream is free to do its job.
Secondly, silk pillowcases can do good things for your hair. The decrease in friction (as opposed to rougher fabrics) can actually keep breakage and split ends at bay, and you get the instant gratification of less frizz when you wake up in the morning. Less styling time means more time to enjoy a second cup of coffee. Finally, silk is super breathable and feels cooler to the touch as you sleep, saving you time spent flipping your pillow over the cold side at 3 a.m.
Basically, you're not really going to find a reason to not trade out your basic pillowcase right this minute. Go get your beauty rest with these 5 best-selling silk pillowcases that have garnered thousands of shopper reviews.
Best Overall: Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase
Best Affordable Dupe: Colorado Home Co Silk Pillowcase
Amazon Best-Seller: Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Best Splurge: Blissy Silk Pillowcase
Best Non-Silk Knockoff: Bedsure Satin Pillowcases
You've probably seen this beauty all over your online shopping binges, and for good reason. It feels like you're sleeping on some type of silky cloud and is made with high-quality 22-momme pure silk. Moreover, it comes in a huge array of stylish colors and patterns (using all non-toxic dye!) to match your wildest whim—but we're definitely swooning over the rose gold and white marble color options. Plus, it's machine-washable. Fine lines don't know what's coming, and you'll feel cool as a cucumber while snoozing.
If you're looking for something that feels almost as luxurious as Slip's pillowcase without spending quite as much, this Amazon top-seller is about as close as you can get. It's also made from pure mulberry silk, comes in many color options, and has a hidden zipper feature. Slide right onto your pillow knowing that morning frizz is no longer the enemy. (Bonus: It even comes with a small sample silk, so you can perform a "burn test" to confirm the authenticity of the pure silk.)
With over 24,000 Amazon reviews and counting, this silk pillowcase has shoppers trading in more expensive 22-momme silk pillowcases with little complaint. Instead, it's made with 19-momme silk thickness and also features a hidden zipper for styling purposes. Choose from over 30 color options and reap the same breathable, cooling benefits.
Get ready to feel like you're sleeping in a palace, because this sumptuous silk pillowcase is a total treat. We imagine only one of Elizabeth Taylor's glamorous silk robes could feel quite as slinky and soft. If you're looking to splurge on something really special for your bedroom, these pillowcases in the dreamy white color are as good as it gets. This option is made with 22-momme 100% pure mulberry silk and can be thrown in the washing machine.
We'd be remiss to leave out this pillowcase set that Amazon shoppers are obsessed with and then some. We're talking over 146,000 reviews! The catch? They're technically satin, not silk. The justification? You get two super soft pillowcases for just $9. So, we get it. Shoppers note that these feel silky enough to benefit fine lines, frizz, and other concerns just as well as pure silk. However, do watch out for the washing machine. These will do better in a gentle cycle inside of a delicates-only bag—or hand-washed!
