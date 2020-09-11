Whether it’s simple mending, sewing a pillow, or making an entire blouse from scratch, there’s so much a sewing machine can do. Introduce the kids, teens, and beginners in your life to the wonders of sewing with an easy-to-operate sewing machine that will help them learn the craft. We’ve rounded up some of the best sewing machines for all ages and stages. All of the sewing machines are great for beginners, from options for toddlers and young kids to some for pre-teen and teen aspiring designers to some that will last a lifetime and can carry on from beginner projects to advanced work. There’s an easy-to-use sewing machine here for everyone. Don’t let sewing become a lost art! Pass it on and help someone you love learn to sew this season. Then find some vintage patterns and start a project together.