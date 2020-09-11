Best Sewing Machines for Kids, Teens, and Beginners of All Ages
Whether it’s simple mending, sewing a pillow, or making an entire blouse from scratch, there’s so much a sewing machine can do. Introduce the kids, teens, and beginners in your life to the wonders of sewing with an easy-to-operate sewing machine that will help them learn the craft. We’ve rounded up some of the best sewing machines for all ages and stages. All of the sewing machines are great for beginners, from options for toddlers and young kids to some for pre-teen and teen aspiring designers to some that will last a lifetime and can carry on from beginner projects to advanced work. There’s an easy-to-use sewing machine here for everyone. Don’t let sewing become a lost art! Pass it on and help someone you love learn to sew this season. Then find some vintage patterns and start a project together.
Buddy N Buddies Sewing Machine Toy
The littlest ones will love this educational electric sewing machine, which is safe for kids and designed to help ages 3+ learn to sew.
SHOP: $33.99, amazon.com
Magicfly Mini Sewing Machine
This mini sewing machine—sized perfectly for kids or for beginners who want a portable option—comes with an extension table to make learning to sew even easier.
SHOP: $35.99, amazon.com
SINGER Mechanical MX60 Sewing Machine
A perfect first sewing machine for teens and beginners, this durable, easy-to-learn Singer model, from a brand that has become synonymous with sewing, has 57 stitch applications built in and is super lightweight and portable.
SHOP: $119.99, amazon.com
Sew Mighty, The Original Mighty Mini Portable Sewing Machine for Beginners
This mini sewing machine is easy to use, and it’s a great one for helping older kids and pre-teens learn basic machine stitching.
SHOP: $27.95, amazon.com
Brother XM2701 Lightweight Sewing Machine
A trusted name in sewing, this Brother model has 27 built-in stitch patterns, an automatic needle threader, and capabilities for beginner and advanced sewing projects.
SHOP: $145.62, amazon.com
Mini Sewing Machine for Beginners
This handheld, portable sewing machine is perfect for beginners, even younger kids who are eager to learn to sew and will have some adult supervision.
SHOP: $69.96, amazon.com
Sew Crazy Sewing Machine
This kit is a fun way to help kids and teens dip a toe into the world of sewing. It comes with a simple, functional sewing machine—with just the basics included—that can be used for novelty crafts.
SHOP: $35.90, amazon.com
NEX Sewing Machine
This portable, lightweight sewing machine is great for teens and beginners. It has handy buttons with 12 built-in stitch patterns.
SHOP: $69.99, amazon.com