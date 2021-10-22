The 9 Best Robot Vacuum Cleaners, According to Reviewers With Pets

Best Overall: iRobot Roomba E5 Robot Vacuum

This robot vacuum offers smart features, has rubber brushes to prevent pet hair from tangling, and comes at a reasonable price. You can control the vacuum cleaner with an app on your phone or with the sound of your voice if you have Alexa-enabled devices at home. It uses sensors to clean your floors without bumping into furniture or falling down the stairs, and it knows when it's found a dirtier area that needs extra attention. Safe to use on both carpets and hard floors, the robot vacuum is ideal for pet owners. Not only will it suck up fur, but it will also trap 99 percent of cat and dog allergens in its filter. Nearly 7,000 Amazon shoppers gave it a five-star rating and one reviewer wrote, "I have two big dogs, and it's honestly so cool how the rubber brush on this doesn't get wrapped in fur."