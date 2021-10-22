The 9 Best Robot Vacuum Cleaners, According to Reviewers With Pets
If you can't stand running the vacuum cleaner around your house in order to keep your home free of pet hair, dust, and debris, there's a high-tech solution. Allow us to introduce you to robot vacuums: Yes, they sound like something out of an episode of The Jetsons, but robotic vacuum cleaners are real, and they're game-changing for pet owners.
These futuristic floor cleaners are cordless and powered by charging stations. On a full charge, most can run for well over an hour, sucking up allergens, dust mites, and fur with ease as they travel from room to room. To that end, many robot vacuums also feature technology that allows them to learn your home's floor plan and avoid obstacles or drops as they clean. Some are even smart enough to travel back to their charging port when their batteries drop below a certain level.
Whether you're looking for the best robot vacuum for thick carpeting, tight corners, or a limited budget, there's a device that's just right for you.
- Best Overall: iRobot Roomba E5 Robot Vacuum
- Best Slim Design: Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S
- Best for Hard Floor Surfaces: Bobsweep Pet Hair Plus Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
- Best Self-Empty: Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
- Most Affordable: ILife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner
- Best for Carpet: Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
- Biggest Splurge: Ecovacs Deebot T8 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner
- Best for Wood Floors: Bissell SpinWave Robotic Mop and Vacuum
- Best for Cleaning Corners: Neato Robotics D6 Connected Laser Guided Robot Vacuum for Pet Hair
Ahead, learn more about nine of the best robot vacuum cleaners for pet hair you can order online today.
Best Overall: iRobot Roomba E5 Robot Vacuum
This robot vacuum offers smart features, has rubber brushes to prevent pet hair from tangling, and comes at a reasonable price. You can control the vacuum cleaner with an app on your phone or with the sound of your voice if you have Alexa-enabled devices at home. It uses sensors to clean your floors without bumping into furniture or falling down the stairs, and it knows when it's found a dirtier area that needs extra attention. Safe to use on both carpets and hard floors, the robot vacuum is ideal for pet owners. Not only will it suck up fur, but it will also trap 99 percent of cat and dog allergens in its filter. Nearly 7,000 Amazon shoppers gave it a five-star rating and one reviewer wrote, "I have two big dogs, and it's honestly so cool how the rubber brush on this doesn't get wrapped in fur."
Best Slim Design: Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S
The slimmest RoboVac available, this vacuum cleaner is just 2.85 inches tall, making it ideal for cleaning underneath furniture where pet hair may be hiding. It can run for up to 100 minutes on a full charge and its BoostIQ technology tells it to increase suction power as needed while it cleans hard floors and carpeted areas. Sensors help it avoid obstacles and drops, and it will automatically recharge when it's battery is low. Best of all, the vacuum sounds relatively quiet as it works, making no more noise than a typical microwave, according to the brand. "We love this vacuum for picking up pet hair," said an Amazon shopper who added that it's slim enough to clean under the bed.
Best for Hard Floor Surfaces: Bobsweep Pet Hair Plus Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Not only does this robotic floor cleaner vacuum up pet hair with ease, but it also doubles as a mop thanks to attachable pads. After charging for five hours, it can continuously clean for 75 minutes. It's racked up over 1,300 five-star reviews on Wayfair from shoppers who say it helps clean up cat and dog hair as well as typical dust and debris. However, if you have thick shag carpeting or rugs, this may not be the best vacuum for you—it's ideal for hardwood, tile, marble floors, and thin carpet.
Best Self-Empty: Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
For truly hands-off cleaning, consider a robot vacuum that comes with a self-emptying base. This model from Shark has just that. It's pricey, but it includes mapping technology, it can connect to Wi-Fi and Alexa devices, and it has a large self-empty base that can hold about 45 days of debris. Plus, the vacuum works well on both hard and soft surfaces. All of these factors likely contribute to its best-seller status on Amazon, and many reviewers said they were impressed by how well it cleaned up pet hair.
Most Affordable: ILife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner
You don't have to spend hundreds of dollars on a pet-friendly robot vacuum cleaner. This option from ILife usually costs $160, but it's on sale for even less right now. It has four cleaning modes for you to choose from, including auto clean, spot clean, edge clean, and schedule clean. Sensors help it to avoid furniture and stairs, and it will automatically head back to its dock to recharge when it's finished cleaning. Unlike other models that require you to download an app to control them, this robot vacuum comes with an easy-to-use remote. "I've had this almost two years now, and it's still cleaning the fur from six cats and a dog," a shopper wrote, adding, "Completely worth it if you own a furry creature."
Best for Carpet: Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Even carpeted floors are no match for this Roborock robot vacuum. With strong suction power that automatically gets a boost as needed on carpeted areas and a long-lasting battery that can clean up to 2,100 square feet at a time, it's up to the challenge. What's more, it has smart navigation technology to clean floors efficiently, app and voice control capabilities, and a large dust bin to store more debris. "It's rug-friendly and adjusts by floor texture," one Amazon reviewer confirmed, adding, "I have two pets that shed a crazy amount of fur, and this vacuum handles it like a champ!"
Biggest Splurge: Ecovacs Deebot T8 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner
The splurge-worthy robot vacuum from Ecovacs has top-of-the-line features, including laser navigation, the ability to mop and vacuum at the same time, mapping technology, and customizable cleaning settings. For instance, you can indicate which carpeted areas it should avoid while mopping or schedule it to clean specific rooms at certain times each day. It's also compatible with the brand's auto-empty station, which you can order separately. "I set it up to vacuum twice a day, and now I can enjoy being barefoot at home without dog hair sticking to my feet," a reviewer wrote. "This was one of those purchases I felt good about making.
Best for Wood Floors: Bissell SpinWave Robotic Mop and Vacuum
If you have wood floors and pets, this is the robot vacuum for you. It comes with two tanks, one for vacuuming and one for mopping. While vacuuming, multiple brushes and strong suction power clean both hard surfaces and carpeted areas. While mopping, rotating pads scrub wood, tile, and other hard floors, and you can use the included special cleaning formula specifically made for wood floors for extra shine. Keep in mind, it doesn't offer mapping technology, so it won't remember your floorplan on its own. Nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating, and one reviewer said, "I loved how easy this was to set up, and it's also so easy to switch from the dry cleaning to wet cleaning!"
Best for Cleaning Corners: Neato Robotics D6 Connected Laser Guided Robot Vacuum for Pet Hair
With a unique shape, the Neato robot vacuum cleans walls and corners as it roams from hard floor surfaces to carpet. It also has an impressive run time of 120 minutes on a full charge and picks up 99 percent of dust mites and allergens. The vacuum cleaner memorizes your home's layout to avoid obstacles and efficiently clean. Plus, it's compatible with Apple and Android devices, as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Hundreds of positive reviews prove it works well on a variety of floor surfaces and is powerful enough to pick up after pets.