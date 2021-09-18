8 Soft and Charming Quilts That'll Keep You Cozy All Year Long
There's something about a patchwork quilt that's been passed down for generations that can make your bedroom feel cozy and fill your heart with joy. Chances are your great grandma or Meemaw stitched a few squares, making it all the more precious. While hand-sewn quilts are definitely treasures, it's okay to want something new, too. And a stylish yet affordable quilt from Amazon is one way to keep you cozy warm and remind you of the beautiful tradition of your ancestors.
- Best Overall: Cozy Line Home Patchwork Quilt Set
- Best Budget: Bedsure Reversible Quilt Set
- Best Floral: Laura Ashley Rowland Collection Quilt Set
- Best Paisley: Mellanni Bedspread Coverlet Quilt Set
- Best Modern: Comfort Spaces Kienna Quilt Set
- Best Cabin: Woolrich Cotton Reversible Plaid Quilt
- Best Elegant: Hansleep All-Season Quilt Set
- Best Cottage: Sleep Zone Printed Quilt Set
Quilts are made with three layers, including the pretty quilt top, the inner section called the batting, and the typically simple backing layer, according to the International Quilt Museum. The batting is the part that provides warmth to keep you toasty on cool nights, and is typically made from cotton, wool, or synthetic materials.
Laying out a colorful quilt can add tons of style to your bedroom while also giving it a comfortable touch that you just can't replicate with any ordinary blanket. And for extra coziness through the night, you can layer a quilt on an existing blanket or comforter.
Whether you're looking for a classic patchwork option that looks like your Mimi's or want to go the more exciting route with a modern-stitched pick, we've got you covered (literally). Browse our list below to find your next bedding companion—you might even end up loving it just as much as your family quilt.
Best Overall: Cozy Line Home Patchwork Quilt Set
A colorful patchwork quilt set is never a bad way to go, especially if you prefer a traditional look. This classic style quilt from Cozy Line features multiple muted colors and floral squares that give it a vintage appearance. Made entirely from cotton, the breathable set is a wonderful cover in the hotter months, but will certainly keep you pleasantly warm when it's cold outside. The quilt also comes with two standard pillow shams to complete the look.
Best Budget: Bedsure Reversible Quilt Set
Shopping for bedding can get pricey, which is why it's a smart move for bargain shoppers to keep their eyes peeled for a good sale. What's nice about the Bedsure Reversible Quilt is that it looks high end, even though it's going for just $40 right now. With a cool basketweave stitch, this quilt has a contemporary look, especially when combined with mixed and matched colors like beige and gray. The microfiber cover gives it a silky soft texture that feels nice on the skin, and it has a tight-weave stitch that'll make it last for years and years. It's available in eight colors and comes with two pillow shams.
Best Floral: Laura Ashley Rowland Collection Quilt Set
This quilt from Laura Ashley is sure to refresh your space. Designed with pastel colors and pretty floral details, the quilt set looks just divine in your bedroom or guest room. In addition to the print, the stitching brings even more texture to it. Plus it's reversible, basically giving you two quilts in one. This pick has a cotton exterior plus a cotton and polyester batting that add to its breathability and lightweight feel, making it perfect to use all year. Bring on the charm by styling it with the included pillow shams.
Best Paisley: Mellanni Bedspread Coverlet Quilt Set
Paisley might be super trendy thanks to brands like Lilly Pulitzer, but it's been a staple in Southern homes since the 1960s. This Mellanni coverlet quilt set can help you bring the look in your bedroom today. Also available in solid colors, the quilt's paisley medallion style has a pretty diamond stitch on both the coverlet and the pillow shams for added dimension. It's reversible, too, if you want a pattern that's less busy some days. You'll also love that the Amazon best-seller is stain and wrinkle resistant, and has over 9,400 five-star ratings to date.
Best Modern: Comfort Spaces Kienna Quilt Set
You've probably been using your family quilt for, well, forever, which is why you might feel like it's time for a change. If you want to spruce up your bedding, but still want that comforting quilt texture you know and love, choose the Comfort Spaces Kienna Quilt. The microfiber quilt is made with a simple and clean geometric stitch for a minimalist appearance, and comes in 11 pastel colors that will complement a variety of decorating styles. The quilt also comes with two pillow shams to freshen up your bed.
Best Cabin: Woolrich Cotton Reversible Plaid Quilt
Maybe you love getaways to the cabin or just prefer the rustic look, the Woolrich Plaid Quilt is everything you could want to drive home that woodsy appeal. Made of soft-to-the-touch cotton percale, the comfortable quilt features a patchwork design with deep hues like green, navy, and gray for a look that's attractive and gender neutral. It's slightly thin, which is ideal for anyone living in the South. Take full advantage of the matching shams and throw on a throw blanket for good measure, too.
Best Elegant: Hansleep All-Season Quilt Set
An elegant quilt will always be a welcome addition to any space. The Hansleep quilt has a beautiful damask stitch pattern that'll elevate your bedroom in a beautiful, subtle way. With a soft microfiber polyester fabric and tight seams, the quilt is designed to last. It also has a lightweight feel that prevents you from overheating while you're snuggling underneath it.
Best Cottage: Sleep Zone Printed Quilt Set
The Sleep Zone quilt has a whimsical design with vibrant flowers and leaves, plus a nice swirly stitch on both the cover and the shams. It's made with a lightweight polyester material that'll keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Yes, it's that versatile. While the quilt will certainly look good on your bed, don't be surprised if your child takes a liking to it too—it has a youthful appearance that's too cute to pass up.