8 Soft and Charming Quilts That'll Keep You Cozy All Year Long

And you don’t even need a quilting circle.
By Sanah Faroke
September 18, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There's something about a patchwork quilt that's been passed down for generations that can make your bedroom feel cozy and fill your heart with joy. Chances are your great grandma or Meemaw stitched a few squares, making it all the more precious. While hand-sewn quilts are definitely treasures, it's okay to want something new, too. And a stylish yet affordable quilt from Amazon is one way to keep you cozy warm and remind you of the beautiful tradition of your ancestors. 

Quilts are made with three layers, including the pretty quilt top, the inner section called the batting, and the typically simple backing layer, according to the International Quilt Museum. The batting is the part that provides warmth to keep you toasty on cool nights, and is typically made from cotton, wool, or synthetic materials. 

Laying out a colorful quilt can add tons of style to your bedroom while also giving it a comfortable touch that you just can't replicate with any ordinary blanket. And for extra coziness through the night, you can layer a quilt on an existing blanket or comforter.

Related: The 7 Best Cooling Weighted Blankets for Sweat-Free Sleep—All Under $80

Whether you're looking for a classic patchwork option that looks like your Mimi's or want to go the more exciting route with a modern-stitched pick, we've got you covered (literally). Browse our list below to find your next bedding companion—you might even end up loving it just as much as your family quilt. 

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Overall: Cozy Line Home Patchwork Quilt Set

BUY IT: $78.57 (orig. $96.99); amazon.com

A colorful patchwork quilt set is never a bad way to go, especially if you prefer a traditional look. This classic style quilt from Cozy Line features multiple muted colors and floral squares that give it a vintage appearance. Made entirely from cotton, the breathable set is a wonderful cover in the hotter months, but will certainly keep you pleasantly warm when it's cold outside. The quilt also comes with two standard pillow shams to complete the look.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Budget: Bedsure Reversible Quilt Set

BUY IT: $39.99 (orig. $50.69); amazon.com

Shopping for bedding can get pricey, which is why it's a smart move for bargain shoppers to keep their eyes peeled for a good sale. What's nice about the Bedsure Reversible Quilt is that it looks high end, even though it's going for just $40 right now. With a cool basketweave stitch, this quilt has a contemporary look, especially when combined with mixed and matched colors like beige and gray. The microfiber cover gives it a silky soft texture that feels nice on the skin, and it has a tight-weave stitch that'll make it last for years and years. It's available in eight colors and comes with two pillow shams.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Floral: Laura Ashley Rowland Collection Quilt Set

BUY IT: $71.93 (orig. $155); amazon.com

This quilt from Laura Ashley is sure to refresh your space. Designed with pastel colors and pretty floral details, the quilt set looks just divine in your bedroom or guest room. In addition to the print, the stitching brings even more texture to it. Plus it's reversible, basically giving you two quilts in one. This pick has a cotton exterior plus a cotton and polyester batting that add to its breathability and lightweight feel, making it perfect to use all year. Bring on the charm by styling it with the included pillow shams.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Paisley: Mellanni Bedspread Coverlet Quilt Set

BUY IT: $47 (orig. $57); amazon.com

Paisley might be super trendy thanks to brands like Lilly Pulitzer, but it's been a staple in Southern homes since the 1960s. This Mellanni coverlet quilt set can help you bring the look in your bedroom today. Also available in solid colors, the quilt's paisley medallion style has a pretty diamond stitch on both the coverlet and the pillow shams for added dimension. It's reversible, too, if you want a pattern that's less busy some days. You'll also love that the Amazon best-seller is stain and wrinkle resistant, and has over 9,400 five-star ratings to date.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Modern: Comfort Spaces Kienna Quilt Set

BUY IT: $42.99; amazon.com

You've probably been using your family quilt for, well, forever, which is why you might feel like it's time for a change. If you want to spruce up your bedding, but still want that comforting quilt texture you know and love, choose the Comfort Spaces Kienna Quilt. The microfiber quilt is made with a simple and clean geometric stitch for a minimalist appearance, and comes in 11 pastel colors that will complement a variety of decorating styles. The quilt also comes with two pillow shams to freshen up your bed.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Cabin: Woolrich Cotton Reversible Plaid Quilt

BUY IT: $94.57 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Maybe you love getaways to the cabin or just prefer the rustic look, the Woolrich Plaid Quilt is everything you could want to drive home that woodsy appeal. Made of soft-to-the-touch cotton percale, the comfortable quilt features a patchwork design with deep hues like green, navy, and gray for a look that's attractive and gender neutral. It's slightly thin, which is ideal for anyone living in the South. Take full advantage of the matching shams and throw on a throw blanket for good measure, too. 

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Elegant: Hansleep All-Season Quilt Set

BUY IT: $31.49 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

An elegant quilt will always be a welcome addition to any space. The Hansleep quilt has a beautiful damask stitch pattern that'll elevate your bedroom in a beautiful, subtle way. With a soft microfiber polyester fabric and tight seams, the quilt is designed to last. It also has a lightweight feel that prevents you from overheating while you're snuggling underneath it.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Cottage: Sleep Zone Printed Quilt Set

BUY IT: $46.99; amazon.com

 The Sleep Zone quilt has a whimsical design with vibrant flowers and leaves, plus a nice swirly stitch on both the cover and the shams. It's made with a lightweight polyester material that'll keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Yes, it's that versatile. While the quilt will certainly look good on your bed, don't be surprised if your child takes a liking to it too—it has a youthful appearance that's too cute to pass up.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com