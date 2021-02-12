The 10 Best Propane Grills for Barbecues, Tailgates, Camping Adventures, and Beyond

Just thinking of that piquant grill aroma might conjure images of backyard barbecues, camping adventures, and football tailgates. While some food trends come and go, grilling will always be one of the best ways to cook—especially when it's nice out. Caramelized, charred vegetables and savory, smoky meats alongside friends and family are very good reasons for owning a grill.
No matter if you're a first-time grill buyer or looking for an upgrade, it's important to take price, functionality, and size into consideration. You can find a wide variety of outdoor grills available online to fit your needs, including gas, charcoal, pellet, and electric models. Thanks to convenience and controllable heat settings, propane grills (a type of gas grill) are a popular choice for backyard grilling. Plus, they heat up quickly and are fueled by a standard propane tank that provides about 18 to 20 hours of cooking time.
Wondering who makes the best propane grills? Through extensive research (including reading countless reviews from real customers), we found which propane grills are worth buying, where to buy them, and how much they cost. Unsurprisingly, gas grills from trusted brands like Weber and Char-Broil have received perfect ratings from thousands of shoppers because of their superior performance and long-lasting design. Cuisinart, one of the top kitchen appliance and cookware brands on the market, also makes quality grills with unique features that home chefs love. You can shop these brands online at Amazon and Lowe's and have them delivered to your doorstep.
As far as price goes, there are propane grills in the $200–$300 range, as well as options with all the bells and whistles for over $400. Love to camp? Consider a tabletop grill or one with wheels. Want to entertain on your patio? Try a six-burner grill or one with bonus features, like a warming rack tray or a side burner.
From portable grills for camping and tailgating to high-end splurges for serious barbecuers, we've rounded up propane grills for every price point and purpose. Keep scrolling to learn more about what makes the grills worthy of their award.
Weber’s Spirit II propane grill is built to go beyond expectations. It offers 529 square inches of cooking space, open storage to stash grilling pans and tools, and side tables with hooks for serving platters and utensils. Reversible porcelain-enameled cast iron cooking grates give you the option to use a thin side for delicate foods like salmon fillets or a thick side for searing steaks. The convenient built-in lid thermometer lets you know when the grill reaches your desired temperature.
Over 1,400 shoppers on Amazon have given the grill a five-star rating, with many saying it has excellent heat distribution, fuss-free assembly, and quality construction. “Using the grill has been a delight. There are several instructions on how to cook foods and give approximate times for different meats, as well as what temperature your grill should be to cook them,” one Amazon shopper wrote. “All in all, I’ve never cooked a more perfect steak in my life, and I wholeheartedly believe it’s because Weber is a superior product. I’ll never buy anything but a Weber Grill again. I honestly love this thing!”
If you’re ready to invest, this high-end option from Weber is the full package. It has your basic qualities, like even heat distribution and temperature control, as well as special features, including a side burner, a warming rack, and a powerful heat zone for rapid sear marks. The side burner can be used to whip up sides or sauces, and the warming rack comes in handy when juggling foods with different cooking times. Between the side tables and cabinet, there’s plenty of storage space for brushes and tools. Plus, cleanup is a breeze thanks to the grease management system that filters excess liquids into a disposable tray.
“Finally got with the program and bought a Weber, and the only regret is the 20 years wasted on cheap grills. Weber makes a VASTLY superior grill,” one Amazon reviewer said. “This model also has heavy [stainless steel] grates, which last longer and clean up easier than the cast in my experience.”
This under-$200 propane grill from Char-Broil features three stainless steel burners and an adjustable warming rack. Weighing less than 50 pounds, it’s much lighter than other models on this list, and it even has wheels for extra-smooth travel. The grill has 360 square inches of cooking space (which can accommodate about 15 burgers), plus a side burner and a side table. A few drawbacks are its lack of storage space and temperature gauge.
“I have owned several grills over the years, and the Char-Broil grill is as good or better than the other grills I have owned that cost a lot more,” one customer said. “This is a solid basic grill without all the bells and whistles, which most of us really don’t need.”
Whether you’re serving a crowd or preparing a variety of foods, this six-burner propane grill from Char-Broil has the room to get the job done right. You can grill steak, chicken, and burgers at the same time simply by adjusting each burner’s temperature control. The grill has stainless steel burners, porcelain-coated grates, a sear burner, and two side tables, including one with a side burner.
Reviewers rave about the grill’s attractive appearance on their patio, the simplicity of its assembly, and the convenience of its spacious cooking area. “The grill itself is beautiful and our first use was steaks that cooked perfectly. I recommend the Char-Broil six-burner Performance grill mostly because of the large cooking surface and variety of cooking methods it has,” one Lowe’s shopper wrote.
Featuring two burners and a 300 square-inch cooking surface, this grill from Char-Broil is top-notch quality in a compact size. The cabinet-style grill provides a safe, enclosed spot for the propane tank and a few grilling tools. It has a durable stainless steel lid to withstand bad weather and porcelain-coated cast iron grates for smooth flips and easy cleanup. Plus, it has a warming rack, two foldable shelves, and a temperature gauge on the lid.
Shoppers say it’s great for serving two to four people and easy to put together, taking less than an hour for the majority of reviewers. “We have bought numerous grills over the years, but this little one fits perfectly in our courtyard. And of all of them, I like this one the best,” one Amazon shopper wrote. “I love the simplicity and feel comfortable using it as well.”
Calling all campers and tailgaters! Meet your on-the-go sous chef. The Cuisinart Roll-Away Gas Grill features a collapsible stand with wheels that makes it super easy to store in your vehicle and roll to your cooking spot. It’s also a popular choice because of its superior heat distribution, simple startup, and ample cooking space. It has two stainless steel shelves that slide out while you’re grilling and then slide back in for easy transport. Tip: You can either use small propane tanks or purchase this adapter to hook up a full-size gas tank.
“We bought this model because we were looking for something that we could take with us to beach barbecues, tailgating, and for when we’re cooking small quantities and don’t need to fire up the bigger gas grill,” one reviewer said. “The feature that we both really love is the ability to roll the grill from place to place with very little effort, making it the perfect grill to take with you wherever you go.”
This tabletop-style grill from Cuisinart is a great option for on-the-go users, small spaces, and beginners. Entirely made of stainless steel, the grill is easy to clean and can withstand years of use. It weighs just 22 pounds and works flawlessly with the addition of a 20-pound propane tank. The best part? The grill comes with a 3.5-foot LP hose to attach to a tank.
More than 1,500 Amazon shoppers have given the Cuisinart Tabletop Grill a perfect rating, saying it’s well-built and easy to maintain. Reviewers claim it’s great for grilling a wide variety of foods, especially pizza and steaks. “I did a lot (A LOT) of research for a portable grill to add to our camping gear and this one stood out to me above all the other ones I reviewed,” one shopper wrote. “I love the stainless steel material (easy to clean), the built-in thermostat, the folding legs (fits in the exterior trailer storage compartment), the dual burners, the size of the grilling area, the fact that it uses a 20 lbs. propane tank… perfect!”
If you’re looking for a four-burner propane grill, this cart-style option from Char-Broil is a fan favorite for many reasons, its 425 square feet of cooking space and precise temperature control among them. The stainless steel grill is equal parts durable and sleek, providing enough room to cook about 20 burgers and a side burner. It also features a warming rack to toast buns and a removable grease tray for quick and easy cleanup.
Many reviewers said it’s the best grill they’ve ever owned, and one reviewer claimed they “would buy it even if it was double the price.”
“This is just the right size grill, not small and not too big,” another shopper said. “Took a little while to put together (an hour and a half), but it’s not difficult. For a budget grill, I’m very impressed with the quality.”
For less than $250, Char-Griller’s three-burner grill offers amazing quality at a great price. Shoppers praise its unique build, consisting of tubular steel and smoke stacks for greater airflow. The grill also includes a stainless steel thermometer, a side burner, and a side shelf for convenience. Best of all, you can effortlessly grill a full-fledged feast on its 630 square-inch cooking surface.
“The quality and cook surfaces are fantastic, especially considering the price. If this grill ever dies then I will 100% purchase the same model. Extremely happy and highly recommend,” one user of seven years wrote, while another customer said, “This is the second time purchasing this grill. My old one has over 20 years of use. Hands down the best!”
Get the most bang for your buck with this under-$300 grill that doubles as a griddle. Cuisinart’s flat top grill features a vented lid that allows you to fry, steam, roast, and smoke foods, meaning you can make almost any meal you want outside. Shoppers love it for everything from pizza to stir-fry to breakfast favorites—and, of course, steaks and burgers. The innovative grill has a side table, a built-in paper towel holder, and a grease management system. What’s more, you can put it together in less than 30 minutes.
“We love everything about our grill. It cooks perfectly, never has a grease flare up, offers more variety of things to cook vs. a conventional grill, and has a super fast and easy cleanup,” one Amazon reviewer said. “I highly recommend this grill. We even gave one as a gift!”