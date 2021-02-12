The 10 Best Propane Grills for Barbecues, Tailgates, Camping Adventures, and Beyond

Weber’s Spirit II propane grill is built to go beyond expectations. It offers 529 square inches of cooking space, open storage to stash grilling pans and tools, and side tables with hooks for serving platters and utensils. Reversible porcelain-enameled cast iron cooking grates give you the option to use a thin side for delicate foods like salmon fillets or a thick side for searing steaks. The convenient built-in lid thermometer lets you know when the grill reaches your desired temperature.

Over 1,400 shoppers on Amazon have given the grill a five-star rating, with many saying it has excellent heat distribution, fuss-free assembly, and quality construction. “Using the grill has been a delight. There are several instructions on how to cook foods and give approximate times for different meats, as well as what temperature your grill should be to cook them,” one Amazon shopper wrote. “All in all, I’ve never cooked a more perfect steak in my life, and I wholeheartedly believe it’s because Weber is a superior product. I’ll never buy anything but a Weber Grill again. I honestly love this thing!”