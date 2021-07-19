10 Cute Under-$30 Pool Floats on Amazon That Take Relaxing to a Whole New Level
When the summer heat hits, one fool-proof way to cool down is taking a dip in a pool. While you can definitely get in some aquatic exercise this summer, it's also totally acceptable to sit back, relax, and do nothing. Sounds glorious right? All you need are a few pool essentials—and the biggest must-have is definitely a pool float.
Swimming pool floats give you the luxury of cooling off without being fully submerged, allowing you to take a nap, read, snack—the choice is up to you. This is why a pool float is the perfect cooling product to shop for this summer. Luckily, there are so many options available right on Amazon ranging from practical to Instagram-worthy. It's advised to think about what you and your family will actually use the float for—i.e. relaxing vs. playing—and then start shopping from there.
Best Pool Floats on Amazon
- Best Overall: Intex King Kool Inflatable Lounging Pool Float
- Best Value: Joyin Inflatable Glitter Pool Float Set
- Best Floating Tube: CoTa Global Inflatable Confetti Tube Pool Float
- Best Floating Pool Chair: Swimline Fabric Covered U-Seat Pool Float
- Best Pool Lounge Float: Aqua 4-in-1 Monterey Pool Hammock Float
- Best Mesh Chair Float: SwimWays Spring Float Papasan Chair
- Best Unicorn Pool Float: Intex Unicorn Inflatable Ride-On Pool Float
- Best Flamingo Pool Float: GoFloats Flamingo Pool Tube Float
- Best Trendy Pool Float: Jasonwell Inflatable Avocado Pool Float
- Best Two-Seater Pool Float: Aqua Catalina XL Hammock 2-in-1 Pool Float
We've gathered up the best pool floats on Amazon that deliver comfort, stability, and a ton of fun. Another bonus? They're all under $30. Below you'll find relaxation hammocks and cushiony mesh chairs as well as trendy options like unicorn ride-ons and avocado-shaped tubes that both you and your kiddos will love. There's even an extra large floatie that's designed to seat two.
Browse our list below to discover the coolest floats around at an incredible price.
Related Items
Best Overall: Intex King Kool Inflatable Lounging Pool Float
Your staycation is officially complete with the Intex King Kool lounging pool float. The brand is widely known for its pool and swim gear for their quality and long-lasting design—which is exactly what you get with this pick. With a comfy head and arm rest that props you up, you can dive into a summer read or keep an eye on the kids. It also comes with a cup holder to keep water or, say, a pina colada nearby.
Best Value: Joyin Inflatable Glitter Pool Float Set
Get the most for your buck with classic tube pool floaties from Joyin. This set of three is great for large families, so everyone can enjoy a flotation device at the same time. Made of tear and UV ray-resistant materials, these durable floats will last through years of use. It has a glittery transparent top with a pretty printed design underneath. Each one has a slightly different pattern from geometric to polka dot, which Amazon shoppers like too.
Best Floating Tube: CoTa Global Inflatable Confetti Tube Pool Float
A brightly colored floatie is just what you need in your pool this season. And rose gold? So classy. Throw in gold confetti and it's the tube float of your dreams. Made of PVC vinyl, the pool float has a durable design that'll withstand horseplay and the sun's harmful rays. It also means that its gorgeous color won't fade if you leave it in the pool. The only downside is that the float can lose a bit of air after some use. Shoppers say the easy fix is to refill it every two weeks. Overall, over 1,300 shoppers love it, so much so that they're buying it in bulk.
Best Floating Pool Chair: Swimline Fabric Covered U-Seat Pool Float
The closest thing to sitting on a chair in the pool is this U-seat pool float that has an actual backrest and cushion for the head. Similar to a camping chair, this pool floatie has a material seat and even a cup holder for a drink or sunscreen. It has a nylon cover, which has a soft exterior and does not get super hot from the sun, like other inflatable options. Another bonus is the nylon material won't absorb a ton of water (kind of like your nylon workout clothes). And when you're ready to come out of the water, the fabric is great for drying quickly too.
Best Pool Lounge Float: Aqua 4-in-1 Monterey Pool Hammock Float
An Amazon best-seller, the Aqua Monterey Hammock Float is a jack of all trades: It can be used as a seat, a hammock, a drifter, and even an exercise saddle. If you're a big believer in hammock relaxing, you'll love this floatie because it mimics the same feeling as its outdoor counterpart while also keeping you cool as water drifts over you thanks to its perforated mesh design. It has a removable pillow on both sides that acts as a buoy. And because pool gear has a tendency to get moldy overtime if neglected, you'll love that this can be tossed in the washer to remove chlorine and dirt.
Best Mesh Chair Float: SwimWays Spring Float Papasan Chair
If you love the mesh design, but are strictly looking for a lounging chair, the SwimWays Spring Float is it. It has a deep seat that lets you submerge most of your body for effective cooling, while allowing you to keep your head above water. Shoppers say the feeling is "wonderfully refreshing." The round floatation edge has an inflatable design and it also has a unique spring inside that helps with stabilization, which you may not realize you need until your kids decide to work on their cannonball game. If you have other floats, you'll know how long they can take to blow up, but this one uses a hyperflate valve that cuts inflation time in half, shoppers say.
Best Unicorn Pool Float: Intex Unicorn Inflatable Ride-On Pool Float
Pool floats have definitely had a resurgence in popularity over the past few years, and one of the most sought-after ones has got to be the unicorn pool float. The mythical creature has a total Lisa Frank vibe that everyone in the family will love. The durable pool float is dazzling with bright, fun colors that are so aligned with summer and very Instagrammable. It has a raft seat design that lets users float on top without getting wet, along with two handles for play. Shoppers say it's fairly large and say two people can even sit on it at a time.
Best Flamingo Pool Float: GoFloats Flamingo Pool Tube Float
Another fun option that's great for pool parties is the GoFloats Flamingo Tube. As a true tube float, you can use it to sit in or swim with, partially submerged. Either way, it's a statement piece that everyone will want to take a picture with. It's designed with durable materials that protect it from the sun and it has a thicker construction to hold up the whole summer long. The rapid valve takes the hard work out of blowing it up, so you can start enjoying just as fast.
Best Trendy Pool Float: Jasonwell Inflatable Avocado Pool Float
Food pool floats are an extremely popular style these days, especially avocado-shaped ones. And this avocado pool float from Jasonwell is the crème de la crème. The brand is famous for its unique pool float designs, and this avocado one is pretty perfect for anyone looking to sunbathe (with the proper sunscreen application). No wonder it has nearly 4,000 five-star ratings. The interesting tube gives you more space to lie on and the "pit" comes out and can be used as a beach ball. Neat!
Best Two-Seater Pool Float: Aqua Catalina XL Hammock 2-in-1 Pool Float
Relaxing with your partner is easy when you have a float that accommodates two. This hammock is similar in construction to our above pick, however, it has an extra large lounge space that can hold up to 250 pounds. The cushioned headrest is perfect to comfortably lie back and it has a cool-weave fabric that allows refreshing water to seep through. Who needs an air conditioner when you have this? It's available in three colors, including this summery pink option.