10 Cute Under-$30 Pool Floats on Amazon That Take Relaxing to a Whole New Level

Best Mesh Chair Float: SwimWays Spring Float Papasan Chair

If you love the mesh design, but are strictly looking for a lounging chair, the SwimWays Spring Float is it. It has a deep seat that lets you submerge most of your body for effective cooling, while allowing you to keep your head above water. Shoppers say the feeling is "wonderfully refreshing." The round floatation edge has an inflatable design and it also has a unique spring inside that helps with stabilization, which you may not realize you need until your kids decide to work on their cannonball game. If you have other floats, you'll know how long they can take to blow up, but this one uses a hyperflate valve that cuts inflation time in half, shoppers say.