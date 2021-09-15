Paper Towel Holders That Turn Dreaded Spills into Cleaning Sprees

In my short (read: 24 years of) life, I've used a few paper towel holders. I definitely remember the less-than-stellar ones. In my grandmother's house, we had one that was so lightweight that it threatened to topple like the tower of Pisa if you pulled just a little too hard. In college, I can't quite remember if we had one at all. Certainly not in the dorm. The roll sat on top of the microwave and dramatically fell to the floor the day I nearly fell out of bed trying to snooze my alarm.