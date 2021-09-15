Paper Towel Holders That Turn Dreaded Spills into Cleaning Sprees
In the kitchen gadget world, there's a lot to be excited about: Multi-purpose cutting boards. Hand mixers that do everything from pull chicken to quietly whip up a batch of banana bread. Avocado slicers, strawberry hullers, cast iron skillets, copper pots, cute kitchen towels. Honestly, there's so much good stuff that the only thing that prevents me from having a kitchen rivaling a magazine prop closet is space and budget. Since I can't have it all, let's get down to the basics—the things a functional kitchen can't go without. A paper towel holder is one of these things.
In my short (read: 24 years of) life, I've used a few paper towel holders. I definitely remember the less-than-stellar ones. In my grandmother's house, we had one that was so lightweight that it threatened to topple like the tower of Pisa if you pulled just a little too hard. In college, I can't quite remember if we had one at all. Certainly not in the dorm. The roll sat on top of the microwave and dramatically fell to the floor the day I nearly fell out of bed trying to snooze my alarm.
The best paper towel holders have always been the ones my mother buys. I think in my entire life, she's maybe bought two? The lady loves to stretch a dollar. Her paper towel holder has outlasted many a nonstick pan (which I bemoan, but I can't convince her to see the charms of stainless steel) and stands tall and firm, no matter how many times she violently jerks a towel (or, let's be honest, two or three or four) in a fit of cleaning frenzy.
So, what makes the best paper towel holder? First, of course, it's sturdy. Can't have the whole roll tumbling to the ground, which always happens at the most inconvenient time (like spilling an entire glass of milk underneath a lazy Susan). Then, we give it bonus points if it's compact (there's never enough counter space at our house). And, if it multitasks? Well, that's a true winner.
Here are some of the best paper towel holders you can find on the internet, taking into account form, function, practicality, reviews, and value.
- Best Paper Towel Holder (tie): OXO Good Grips SimplyTear Standing Paper Towel Holder
- Best Wall Mount Paper Towel Holder: simplehuman Wall-Mount Paper Towel Holder
- Best Bathroom Paper Towel Holder: Nature Supplies Bamboo Paper Towel Dispenser with Removable Top Tray
- Best Magnetic Paper Towel Holder: Katzco Magnetic Paper Towel Holder
- Best Under Cabinet Paper Towel Holder: InterDesign Swivel Wall Mount Steel Paper Towel Holder
- Best Wooden Paper Towel Holder: Winston Porter Pine Wood Paper Towel Holder
- Best Farmhouse Paper Towel Holder: Whitewashed Paper Towel Holder
- Best Marble Paper Towel Holder: Roomoxie Marble Paper Towel Holder
- Best Countertop Paper Towel Holder (tie): OXO Good Grips SimplyTear Standing Paper Towel Holder
- Best Hanging Paper Towel Holder: Kamenstein Perfect Tear Paper Towel Holder
- Best Stainless-Steel Paper Towel Holder: OXO Good Grips Steady Paper Towel Holder
- Best Paper Towel Holder With Shelf: mDesign Metal Paper Towel Holder With Storage Shelf
- Best Acrylic Paper Towel Holder: Modern Innovations Acrylic Paper Towel Holder
Best Paper Towel Holder (tie): OXO Good Grips SimplyTear Standing Paper Towel Holder
This paper towel holder is so good, it tied for best overall and best countertop paper towel holder. Why? It's sleek (stainless steel). It's compact. You can tear off a towel with one hand. And, it's portable, so you can tote it to the site of the spill. Basically, it's all the good things you want in your paper towel holder, and thus deserving of the top spot.
Best Wall Mount Paper Towel Holder: simplehuman Wall-Mount Paper Towel Holder
Made of stainless steel, this paper towel holder features a ring spring that provides tension, preventing you from unraveling the entire roll of towels. A quick-release knob makes replacing the roll easy-peasy, so no more procrastinating because you can't be bothered to tangle with your empty paper towel holder.
Best Bathroom Paper Towel Holder: Nature Supplies Bamboo Paper Towel Dispenser with Removable Top Tray
This bathroom paper towel holder might be the king of multi-function. It's ideal for a guest bathroom or half bathroom that sees a lot of traffic—just pop in some z-fold paper towels and you'll never have to worry about replacing a soggy hand towel during a party. The top tray is great for storage, and can also be removed to hold counter accessories. You can even re-purpose it as a napkin holder, and it'll fit right in.
Best Magnetic Paper Towel Holder: Katzco Magnetic Paper Towel Holder
This heavy-duty magnetic paper towel holder will attach to any metal surface, thanks to three high-grade magnet pads attached to each piece. This is an ideal accessory for your grill, workbench, refrigerator, and any other magnetic surface that might need easy access to paper towels.
Best Under Cabinet Paper Towel Holder: InterDesign Swivel Wall Mount Steel Paper Towel Holder
Compact, simple, and versatile, this under cabinet paper towel holder is not to be underestimated. It mounts easily even in tight spaces and offers multiple hanging options. Rust-resistant steel ensures longevity and a swivel design prevents the paper towels from unrolling uncontrollably.
Best Wooden Paper Towel Holder: Winston Porter Pine Wood Paper Towel Holder
Pine wood lends a deep, textured feel to your kitchen, plus the shelf is handy. Load it with spices, jars, and anything else you might use frequently. The knob end gives you easy access for refills.
Best Farmhouse Paper Towel Holder: Whitewashed Paper Towel Holder
Few things can say farmhouse more than this shabby, whitewashed wood paper towel holder. It'll add just the right touch of rustic to your kitchen décor, and the handy top storage shelf isn't a bad bonus.
Best Marble Paper Towel Holder: Roomoxie Marble Paper Towel Holder
Give your kitchen a sophisticated spin when you twirl your paper towels off of this marble paper towel holder. The marble gives it a weighty base, while the gold rod adds a little shine. This is your ticket to a little kitchen facelift without too much effort.
Best Countertop Paper Towel Holder (tie): OXO Good Grips SimplyTear Standing Paper Towel Holder
We love us some good OXO products because they never disappoint! It snags the top spot for a countertop paper towel holder—we love the spring-activated arm lock that prevents you from pulling one too many towels at a time. Plus, it allows you to tear off towels singled-handedly, which is important when multi-tasking at dinnertime. For additional sturdiness, it features a weighted, non-slip base.
Best Hanging Paper Towel Holder: Kamenstein Perfect Tear Paper Towel Holder
With nearly 20,000 ratings and an average of four and a half stars, this hanging paper towel holder has to be doing something right. The ratchet system ensures easy, smooth tearing without unrolling all the towels and it fits just about anywhere, from under cabinets to the craft room wall. You can event mount it perpendicular to the counter.
Best Stainless-Steel Paper Towel Holder: OXO Good Grips Steady Paper Towel Holder
A weighted, non-slip base assures that this stainless-steel paper towel holder will not topple with even the most frantic of tugs. The carrying knob allows for easy transportation to the next mess, and the paper towel holder will accommodate even the largest paper towel rolls from Costco.
Best Paper Towel Holder With Shelf: mDesign Metal Paper Towel Holder with Storage Shelf
This handy paper towel holder with a shelf carries all you need. The top level holds spices, oils, sauces, and other handy ingredients, while the paper towel roll easily slips onto the bar below. To top it off, a hand towel bar and hooks complete the setup, so that you can have utensils in reach. It's a one-stop-shop cooking station.
Best Acrylic Paper Towel Holder: Modern Innovations Acrylic Paper Towel Holder
The best thing about an acrylic paper towel holder is that it fits in anywhere and is super durable. It looks like glass, but won't shatter! This particular one comes with a little shelf, depending on how you install it.