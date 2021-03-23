These Are the 7 Best Outdoor Projectors, From Budget-Friendly Picks to 4K Resolution Options

You'll want to take into account throw distance, which is the measure of space between the lens and your chosen screen. Those with smaller outdoor spaces should opt for a shorter throw distance, as the image has less area to travel through. Level of brightness should also be factored in. Surrounding city lights, your neighbors backyard lights, and whether or not you plan to use the projector in the daylight are all things to consider — though you'll likely only need about 100 lumens of projection for a clear picture.