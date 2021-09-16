The 9 Best Outdoor Christmas Lights to Spread Holiday Cheer

Best Overall: Prextex 100-Count Clear Green Wire Christmas Lights

Great for: Roofs, trees, decks, balconies, bushes, patios, and any other part of your home that needs Christmas cheer.

Equipped with 100 bulbs, these 18-foot-long outdoor string lights feature a durable plastic exterior and have a 3-inch connector, which can accommodate up to five sets of lights for large lighting jobs. Their white bulb creates a warm glow that illuminates your home, and its green-hued wire instantly camouflages against trees and bushes. One set comes with two flasher blubs, plus a pair of replacement bulbs and fuses.

What reviewers are saying: "I assure you, these are the best quality lights I've ever seen. They are much brighter than traditional clear lights and they are simply gorgeous! I strung them around the patio and they light up the entire patio...and mind you, our patio is 30 feet by 16 feet. These lights will not disappoint you."