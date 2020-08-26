The Best Mattress Toppers On the Market, According to Thousands of Shoppers
A good night's sleep sans any tossing, turning, sweating, or body discomfort is easy for some and a dream for others. However it can become a much more attainable goal for all with the help of a good mattress. While chucking your mattress in favor of a new one can seem a hassle or too pricey, a mattress topper is an affordable alternative that is easily moved into the home, can be customized to fit your sleeping preference, and can help rejuvenate any old or uncomfortable mattress—from ultra-plush toppers that ensure the softest and comfiest snoozes to memory foam toppers that offer a spongy but firm layer of support that molds to your body. For hot sleepers, both of these mattress topper types can also come bolstered with extra cooling features that ensure the breeziest, temperature-regulated night's rest.
We've rounded up some of the most popular mattress toppers on the market, focusing on those that consistently rake in the most good reviews from shoppers everywhere. (If you can trust anyone, it might be thousands of opinionated reviewers with quick typing fingers and a whole lot of honesty.) Here are the seven best mattress toppers to shop now for a better snooze.
There are many reasons that, when considered together, make this the best mattress topper for your money. Firstly, the three-inch memory foam topper is made with the brand's signature motion transfer reduction, which means if you or your partner is prone to tossing and turning, no one will be disturbed. It adds extra padding to springy or less comfortable mattresses, while offering enough firm support to cradle any pressure points and ensure a good night's sleep. Plus, the ten-year warranty makes it a smart purchase in lieu of one of the brand's much more expensive mattresses.
SHOP IT: starting at $319; tempurpedic.com
Best Amazon Deal: Linenspa 2-Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper
While we don't blindly trust online strangers without a grain of salt, we do listen when a product garners a following of almost 23,000 Amazon shoppers that have reviewed this best-selling mattress topper. Two inches of spongy but firm memory foam offers a dependable level of comfort and soft firmness for almost any sleeper, but particularly those who need extra support. Temperature-regulating gel beads ensure heat is more quickly dissipated, which can lead to higher quality snoozes for hot sleepers; and a three-year warranty (noted often in reviews) keeps shoppers happy.
SHOP IT: starting at $39.99; amazon.com
Best Cooling: Leisure Town Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper
Attention, hot sleepers: There's an under $60 mattress topper that Amazon shoppers are loving for its cooling powers and, with more than 3,000 5-star reviews, you can read before you buy to ensure it seems the right fit. The brand boasts a special cooling technology that's further helped by a filling made of alternative fibers that help air be able to pass through easily, which keeps your body the ideal temperature as you sleep. Plus, a moisture-resistant cotton cover helps to protect your mattress from stains and general wear-and-tear.
SHOP IT: starting at $49.90; amazon.com
Best Down Feather: Parachute Down Mattress Topper
For a sleep that feels as lush and fluffy as a five-star hotel bed, it doesn't get better than a down mattress topper filled to the brim with three inches of feathery soft filling. Parachute created this topper using a dual-chamber design that includes three layers of down and feathers to ensure you're enveloped in comforting support that doesn't go flat and keeps the down evenly distributed. If you like sinking into a marshmallow cloud of cool coziness, say no more than this super popular Parachute splurge that shoppers swear is worth every penny.
SHOP IT: starting at $289; parachutehome.com
Best Extra Thick: LUCID 4-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Whether you're looking to add extra height to your bed or rejuvenate a long-worn mattress, a thick mattress pad that goes beyond the typical two inches can solve many a sleep woes. Another Amazon favorite, this mattress topper is made extra high at four inches and features ventilated cooling gel memory foam for max breathability and heat distribution throughout the night. Shoppers note that the extra thickness really helps when dealing with back pain and other discomfort due to a hard or old mattress particularly. If you like plush, this might be the pick.
SHOP IT: starting at $74.99; amazon.com
Best Egg Crate: Zinus 1.5-Inch Swirl Gel Memory Foam Convoluted Mattress Topper
Sometimes we like to go back to the basics, and thousands of shoppers seem to agree. An egg crate-style mattress topper helps to give a subtle amount of extra cushion and support to those who do not require too much mattress rejuvenation. The textured pattern on top is made to increase air flow and circulation to ensure an even distribution of heat that, in turn, helps cool your mattress and keep your body a constant temperature. (Hint: Constant means better sleep.) The memory foam is infused with green tea extract, which the brand claims to naturally eliminate odor and bacteria along with natural castor oil.
SHOP IT: starting at $28.77; amazon.com
Best Machine Washable: SOPAT Extra Thick Pillow Top Mattress Topper
An extra thick mattress topper that can be thrown into the washing machine at your whim? Tempting. Most extra thick pads are made with memory foam, which for obvious reasons inhibits a regular cleaning process, but this option is made with a pillow-top microfiber filling and fabric sides that fit your mattress to give a combination of ultimate comfort and ease. This highly rated Amazon pick also claims to come stuffed with over 50 percent more filling than most toppers on the market, which just screams fluffy. For those who prefer a breathable material, know that the surface is 100 percent cotton.
SHOP IT: starting at $77.55; amazon.com