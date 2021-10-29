The 11 Best Indoor Grills for Barbecuing Year-Round

Best for Versatility: Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Electric Countertop Grill

There's so much you can do with the Ninja Foodi, grilling is just the bare minimum. Bake, roast, dehydrate, and air fry all of your favorite foods — in addition to grilling! Its high-density grill grate reaches temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit to produce barbecue-style char marks and flavor, while cyclonic grilling technology sears food from all sides without flipping to speed up the cooking time. And if you forget to defrost your dinner, it can even fully cook food from frozen in as little as 25 minutes. With more than 15,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, it's one of the most popular multi-cookers on the market.