The 11 Best Indoor Grills for Barbecuing Year-Round
Grilling and good weather go hand-in-hand, but realistically, cravings don't care if the season brings sunshine or snow showers. If you often find yourself yearning for a juicy, char-grilled steak outside of the summer months, you may want to consider an indoor option that'll give you the same flame-broiled taste as your outdoor grill, without the need for gas, charcoal, or an umbrella. Before you fire up an indoor electric grill and start searing, consider whether an open or contact countertop model would work best for your unique needs.
Open Grills: The most similar design to an outdoor grill, open grills offer a single cooking surface, requiring the food to be flipped halfway through. This does lend to a longer cooking time, but because there isn't a heavy cover pressing down on your food, it's better for grilling flatter and more tender items — like bacon, eggs, fish, and veggies.
Contact Grills: Fitted with two cooking surfaces, your food will simultaneously grill from the top and bottom for a quick and even cook. Contact grills are intended to be flip-free, so your food will be ready faster, and the top press-down mechanism will also create a nice crust; think gooey, golden paninis and diner-style smashed burgers.
Just like with any outdoor grill, you'll also need to evaluate your preferred size — depending on whether you plan to use it for solo meals or massive family feasts. But one unique consideration for indoor grills is how effectively they contain smoke: Some feature a built-in filter for a completely smokeless design, a must for small kitchens and apartments where fire alarms are finicky.
Ready to shop? We turned to Amazon reviewers to determine the best indoor grills on the market and found 11 open and contact options from top brands like Ninja, George Foreman, Hamilton Beach, Power XL, and more.
Shop the Best Indoor Grills:
- Best Overall: Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler
- Best Budget: Maxi-Matic Smokeless Indoor Electric Grill
- Best Smokeless Option: Power XL Smokeless Electric Indoor Grill
- Best for Indoor/Outdoor Use: George Foreman Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill
- Best for Versatility: Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Electric Countertop Grill
- Best Griddle: Presto Electric Griddle with Removable Handles
- Best Panini Press: George Foreman Removable Plate Grill and Panini Press
- Best for Single Servings: Dash Mini Maker Portable Grill
- Best for Entertaining: T-fal Opti-Grill Indoor Electric Grill
- Best for Easy Clean Up: Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill
- Best for Safety: Presto Cool Touch Electric Indoor Grill
Related Items
Best Overall: Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler
Nearly 19,000 five-star-rating shoppers agree: This Cuisinart grill is the one to get. It's fitted with a contact grill, panini press, full grill, full griddle, and a half grill/griddle, so there's practically no meal this all-in-one option can't cook up. The Griddler is equipped with dual cooking surfaces and a hinged floating cover to press a panini or sear up succulent sausages and meats. Dual temperature controls with indicator lights give you total control over the rareness of your steak, while nonstick plates drain grease as you cook. After you feast, they can be removed and placed in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.
Best Budget: Maxi-Matic Smokeless Indoor Electric Grill
At just $37, this circular indoor grill with more than 5,000 five-star ratings quickly reaches your selected temperature setting — there are five options up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit — and evenly distributes heat around the pan. A large tempered glass lid prevents oil from splattering for added safety and easy cleanup, while an extra-large, 14-inch cooking surface features a nonstick coating to eliminate stuck-on messes and scrubbing. Plus, a removable grease tray separates out the fat without sacrificing flavor; it's dishwasher-safe, as are the grill plate and lid.
Best Smokeless Option: Power XL Smokeless Electric Indoor Grill
Yes, charcoal-style flavor and grill marks can be achieved indoors — just ask the nearly 7,000 Amazon shoppers who have given this Power XL model a five-star rating. Even more impressive: It's smokeless. The indoor grill uses turbo-speed smoke extractor technology to suck the smoke back up into the grill via electric fans, evaporating it into water vapor that pools internally. A glass lid on top also keeps smoke contained and prevents oil splatters from dispersing, instead, channeling grease into a removable collection tray.
Best for Indoor/Outdoor Use: George Foreman Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill
Get grilling year-round with this versatile George Foreman electric grill. Perfect weather for dining al fresco? Use it outdoors on your patio with an included stand, and when rain and cold weather come around, place it indoors on your kitchen countertop. Its flare-up-free design features five heat settings that allow for perfect burgers every time (it makes up to 15 servings at once), and a nonstick coating will ensure they slide right off — yes, even burnt-on bits and cheesy messes. More than 10,000 five-star ratings back it up: With this indoor/outdoor grill, you get the most bang for your buck.
Best for Versatility: Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Electric Countertop Grill
There's so much you can do with the Ninja Foodi, grilling is just the bare minimum. Bake, roast, dehydrate, and air fry all of your favorite foods — in addition to grilling! Its high-density grill grate reaches temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit to produce barbecue-style char marks and flavor, while cyclonic grilling technology sears food from all sides without flipping to speed up the cooking time. And if you forget to defrost your dinner, it can even fully cook food from frozen in as little as 25 minutes. With more than 15,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, it's one of the most popular multi-cookers on the market.
Best Griddle: Presto Electric Griddle with Removable Handles
From crispy bacon to fluffy pancakes and runny over-easy eggs,this electric griddle is the go-to indoor grill for more than 19,000 Amazon shoppers who have given it five-star ratings. It's a top contender for making breakfast foods at home: Its nonstick cast aluminum cooking surface is ideal for busy morning cleanups, and though it's 22 inches wide, its removable handles pop out to make the base slim enough to compactly slide into a standard 18-inch kitchen cabinet. And just like a classic indoor grill, reviewers say it's great for diner-style smashed burgers and steaks, too.
Best Panini Press: George Foreman Removable Plate Grill and Panini Press
Snazz up the standard sandwich with a panini press that'll perfectly toast, grill, and sear. Yes, it'll take your traditional lunchtime grilled cheese to the next level, but it'll also grill burgers, sausages, and veggies for use at every meal. It can cook up to four servings at once and preheats quickly to get meals on the table in record time. Plus, the removable grill plates are dishwasher-safe for even speedier cleanup. Trust the nearly 18,000 shoppers on Amazon who stand by this multi-tasking George Foreman model with their five-star ratings.
Best for Single Servings: Dash Mini Maker Portable Grill
Sometimes all you need is a burger for one. This affordable single-serving indoor grill is perfect for solo-dwellers, college students, and those with small kitchens. Its circular shape is just right for sausage patties, breakfast sandwiches, and burgers, but its 4-inch cooking surface is still large enough for chopped veggies and paninis. The entire device weighs just a little over a pound for easy portability while traveling, and its under-$15 price tag and over 6,000 five-star ratings make it an easy choice for indoor grilling on a budget.
Best for Entertaining: T-fal Opti-Grill Indoor Electric Grill XL
With room for up to eight servings, this extra-large indoor grill can feed your whole family and then some. Nine preset cooking programs can grill burgers, poultry, sandwiches, sausages, red meat, fish, pork, bacon, and shellfish to your preferred temperature, and it even automatically adjusts its settings to the meat's correct size and thickness. When your meal is ready, an indicator light will turn on and the grill will audibly beep, so you can focus on your guests instead of your food. It has more than 3,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, and reviewers call it an "awesome little grill" and say it "exceeds all expectations."
Best for Easy Clean Up: Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill
More than 11,000 Amazon shoppers have given this indoor grill five-star ratings, and many recommend it for its easy cleaning capabilities. A clear viewing window will allows you to take a peek at your food's progress without lifting the hood, keeping heat trapped inside while preventing grease from splattering all over your countertop. An extra-large drip tray collects juices without overflowing and is both removable and dishwasher-safe, as are the hood and the nonstick grill plate that handles burnt-on messes like a pro.
Best for Safety: Presto Cool Touch Electric Indoor Grill
Grilling indoors with kids around can be tricky; you want your grill to be hot enough to sear foods for serious flavor, but not so hot that it can burn little fingers if they happen to get in the way. This Presto model with more than 1,300 five-star ratings can reach up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for commercial-worthy grill marks, though a cool-touch base keeps the front and back sides at a reasonable temperature in case of inevitable accidents. An added bonus: It comes with a spatula for fuss-free flipping.