These All-Time Best Southern Living House Plans Are Certified Dream Homes
Whether you’re looking for a cozy cottage, a Lowcountry-inspired dwelling, or a mountain escape, there is a Southern Living House Plan to suit whatever you’re after. Over the years, we’ve seen the same house plans continue to surge in popularity, standing the test of both time and trends and earning their title as the best Southern Living House Plans of all time. While each has its own unique footprint, features, and more, the one thing they all have in common is Southern charm galore. They’re made for living, gathering, and enjoying life to the fullest. It doesn’t matter whether you’re looking for a weekend getaway or a full-time residence, you’re bound to find the dream house you’ve been after in this collection of top house plans.
Tideland Haven
A wrap-around porch with deep overhangs makes the Tideland Haven a dream for taking in one of the South’s frequent summer squalls. Inside you’ll find a kitchen that’s open to the great room, soaring ceilings, and built-ins designed to add plenty of charm.
Cottage of the Year
How can a New England Colonial-style home feel just as natural in the South as in the Northeast? Cottage of the Year will show you how. With four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, it’s made for larger families or those who have a steady rotation of overnight friends and family members.
Elberton Way
Do not miss this primary bathroom—it will make your self-care dreams come true. It features dual sinks, a stand-alone tub, and plenty of natural light. As for the rest of the house plan, well, it’s nothing to disregard. A possible four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, and 10-foot ceilings on the main floor create quite the family home.
Banning Court
A deep front porch with a screened addition attached just off the living room nearly doubles the home’s spaces for living and entertaining. The combined kitchen and living room ensures no one misses out on a minute of the fun.
Whisper Creek
Whether built in the mountains or at the lake, Whisper Creek will fit right in. A stone chimney, vaulted ceilings, two-and-a-half baths, and two bedrooms create the perfect getaway retreat.
New Tideland Haven
Glorious 9-foot vaulted ceilings feature the best of single-floor living. Three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths round out the basics, but it’s the open kitchen and stunning wrap-around porch (complete with outdoor fireplace) that will keep you coming back to this one.
Lowcountry Farmhouse
An already spacious three bedrooms (four possible) and three-and-a-half baths spanning two floors and 2,754-square feet creates a welcoming retreat. Need even more space? A bonus room above the detached garaged can be added to provide an additional 670 square feet.
Deer Run
The cabin’s living room complete with fireplace is surrounded by windows on three sides, which is no doubt a plus, though it’s unlikely we’ll be able to pry you away from the front porch—or the screened back porch for that matter.
Farmhouse Revival
Take a virtual step inside our 2012 Idea House at Senoia to see the Farmhouse Revival house plan in its full glory. Wide porches, welcoming interior spaces, and details like large windows, a kitchen for entertaining, and all the outdoor rooms your heart can desire make this farmhouse a winner.
Garden Cottage
If you’re looking for the tiniest dwelling, fit for one or two, this Garden Cottage might be just the dream house you’ve been after. It features one bedroom and one bath, all on one floor, with a fireplace for cozy winter nights and a covered front porch for warm summer evenings.
Four Gables
A few customizations can allow for an optional daylight basement foundation, adding an additional 1,251 heated square feet to the home. The primary bedroom is a sight to behold, with a private entrance to the back porch, and a well-outfitted bath with dual sinks, a tub, shower, and walk-in closet.
Tucker Bayou
One of our most popular house plans of all time, Tucker Bayou is set to make your Southern bungalow dreams come true. This plan tucks five bedrooms and four full baths into just over 3,500 square feet. It pulls its design influence from historic seaside architecture.
Honeymoon Cottage
Step inside this English Tudor-style cottage and it’ll be love at first sight. On the exterior, brick and stone combine for a cozy-looking welcome. Ten-foot-high ceilings on the main floor, and a completely open kitchen, dining, and living area create a spacious place for gathering.
Holly Grove
A straightforward yet charming design makes Holly Grove a fan favorite. The shotgun-style house (meaning you can see from the front door all the way to the back) utilizes every square inch of its 1,269 footprint. It features two bedrooms, two baths, and an open living space connecting the kitchen, living room, and dining room.
Winonna Park
This petite, two bedroom (three possible), two bath cottage is larger than it appears. Winonna Park has an upper level with a loft that’s open to the living area below, providing a feeling of airiness that’s quite the surprise once you’ve stepped foot inside the just-under-2,000-square-feet home.