The 16 Best Home and Kitchen Deals to Shop on Amazon This Labor Day Weekend

Shop best-sellers from KitchenAid, Le Creuset, and Walker Edison.
By Sanah Faroke
August 31, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Can you ever have enough cute home decor or handy kitchen appliances? We'd like to think not. Southerners take pride in our homes and love to have guests over, so having the latest and greatest is a must. It's all about sprinkling stylish decor around everywhere, including  your entryway to the living room as well as decking out the heart of your home—a.k.a the kitchen—with the latest gadgets to treat your guests to something delish. Not sure if you have everything for the upcoming holiday season? Well, Labor Day weekend is nearly here with thousands of amazing deals already going on. Trust us, you don't want to miss out on these Labor Day sales!

Whether you want to do a whole refresh for the fall or just want to add a little smidgen here or there, you'll find it on sale up to 58 percent off this Labor Day right on Amazon. These Labor Day sales are chock-filled with so many goodies to decorate your home like cute accessories such as this vintage-looking glass vase with adorable diamond cuts and even big ticket furniture items like this gorgeous best-selling faux leather armless bar chair set

Best Home and Kitchen Labor Day Deals on Amazon

If you're interested in adding some extra storage without being too obvious, opt for a shelf wall mirror like this barn door one that'll fit in with your existing farmhouse aesthetic and transition well going into fall. An ottoman with hidden storage is also a great option, and this mid-century modern option with a soft, velvet exterior and metal legs is 21 percent off right now. And to add a bit of warmth to your living space, a few touches like fuzzy pillows, a fleece throw blanket, and even a handwoven farmhouse jute area rug can be the key. And these are all up to 51 percent off, too. 

Now, you probably have all the kitchen staples you need, but it's always nice to treat yourself! That's why a sale is the perfect time to do so, especially with Labor Day appliance deals like these. We're talking about discounts on popular brands favorites like this Bella classic non-stick Belgian waffle maker and this KitchenAid hand mixer. You can also get 25 percent off the beloved Le Creuset tea kettle that retains heat so well, reheating isn't an option. And for savory dishes? Look no further than this Lodge cast iron Dutch oven, Cuisinart's compact deep fryer, or the Instant Pot multi-use slow cooker—up to 42 percent off. 

You don't have to wait until Labor Day to start shopping these incredible deals. Head to our picks below on the best of the best Labor Day sales this year on Amazon. 

Creative Co-Op Glass vase in Metal Stand 

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

BUY IT: $27.20 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

FirsTime & Co. Ivywood Barn Door Wall Mirror 

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

BUY IT: $93.47 (orig. $127.40); amazon.com

NordECO HOME Faux Fur Cushion Throw Cover

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

BUY IT: $11.99 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com

Lue Bona Velvet Storage Ottoman

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

BUY IT: $52.99 (orig. $67); amazon.com

nuLOOM Rigo Handwoven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

BUY IT: $53.20 (orig. $109); amazon.com

LOMAO Dual-Sided Fleece Throw Blanket

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

BUY IT: $29.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Walker Edison Douglas Urban Faux Leather Bar Chair Set

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

BUY IT: $166.38 (orig. $189); amazon.com

Signature Design by Ashley Emelda Farmhouse Ceramic Table Lamp

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

BUY IT: $66.66 (orig. $159); amazon.com

Bella Classic Rotating Non-Stick Belgian Waffle Maker

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

BUY IT: $29.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Old Dutch Canister Storage Set

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

BUY IT: $49.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com

KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

BUY IT: $54 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Le Creuset Enamel-on-Steel Demi Tea Kettle

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

BUY IT: $55.95 (orig. $74.95); amazon.com

Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

BUY IT: $67.26 (orig. $115); amazon.com

Gibson Home Rockaway 12-Piece Dinnerware Set Service

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

BUY IT: $39.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Cuisinart Compact 1.1-Liter Deep Fryer

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

BUY IT: $49.99 (orig. $90); amazon.com

Instant Pot Aura Pro 8-Quart Multi-Use Programmable Slow Cooker 

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

BUY IT: $139.99 (orig. $149.95); amazon.com

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com