The 26 Best Home and Kitchen Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day
Can you believe that Amazon Prime Day is finally here? Amazon's two-day event will most definitely be the shopping sale of the summer where you'll find thousands of deals on home essentials, cleaning tools, kitchen appliances, patio furniture, and much more. It's basically like Christmas in June, except you get exactly what you asked for (and at great prices, to boot). And get ready, because during Prime Day 2021 you'll be able to save big on popular items from Tuft & Needle bedding to Lodge cast iron cookware to Shark floorcare-all up to 69 percent off. Trust us, it's one sale you don't want to miss.
All you need is your credit card and an Amazon Prime membership to get in on these unbelievable deals with savings over $650 on everything you need to upgrade your bedding. We're talking about 35 percent off silky-soft Mellanni bed sheets, over $50 off popular Tempur-Pedic pillows, and $569 off editor-loved Casper mattresses that feel like sleeping on a cloud. By the way, the mattress is ultra-breathable, making it perfect for summer months, too!
If you're looking for ways to update the furniture in your living space, you're in luck. Amazon slashed prices in half on several items that make a house a home. You can get mid-century modern accent chairs up to $168 off, as well as discounted chic Rivet metal side tables and Nathan James modern marble coffee tables that are 30 percent off the original price. Yep, the furniture deals are mind-blowing, but you can also save tons on patio decor from string lights and bohemian rugs to outdoor wicker loveseats that'll entice you to spend more time outdoors.
And home cooks: Keep your eyes peeled. Prime Day is also a great time to save on all the cookware and kitchen appliances of your dreams. Whether you've been waiting to buy a trusty Lodge cast-iron skillet or Le Creuset grill pan, now's the time to add to cart, since these items are up to $70 off. Oh, and frozen dessert is served in 20 minutes with the Cuisinart frozen yogurt and ice cream maker that has over 11,200 five-star ratings and is 24 percent off.
Shoppers looking for the latest cleaning gadget from the best brands on the market are in for a treat, too. That's because you can take up to 22 percent off Shark steam mops and cordless vacuum cleaners. To clean stubborn rug stains, look no further than this Bissell carpet cleaner, on sale for just $89.99. Plus, if you're more of a delegator than a "do-er," you have to check out iRobot Roomba robot vacuums that are $50 off during Prime Day.
Ready to start shopping? We combed through every single deal on Amazon to find you the very best deals worth your time and money.
Best Bedding and Mattress Deals
- Mellanni Microfiber Bed Sheet Set, $27.97 (orig. $42.97)
- Tempur-Pedic Tempur Cloud ProMid Pillow, $78.99 (orig. $129)
- Madison Park Viola Tufted Chenille Comforter Set, $108.81 (orig. $179.99)
- Tuft & Needle Adaptive Foam Mattress, $535.50 (orig. $595)
- Casper Sleep Nova Foam Mattress, $1,326.50 (orig. $1,868.70)
Best Furniture and Decor Deals
- Roundhill Furniture Tuchico Contemporary Accent Chair, $97.99 (orig. $144.95)
- Rivet Mid-Century Modern Metal Side Table, $105.25 (orig. $150.55)
- Pulaski Faux Leather Accent Chair, $152.61 (orig. $320)
- Nathan James Piper Marble Coffee Table, $125.15 (orig. $179.99)
- Zinus Josh Sofa Couch, $349.45 (orig. $420)
Best Outdoor and Patio Deals
- Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Powered String Lights, $37.99 (orig. $47.99)
- Gar-Life 6-Tier Bamboo Plant Stand Rack, $33.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Rugshop Geometric Bohemian Outdoor Area Rug, $36.99 (orig. $119.99)
- Walker Edison Rendezvous Wooden Patio Loveseat, $160.75 (orig. $263)
- Keter Corfu Wicker Outdoor Loveseat, $186.45 (orig. $299.99)
Best Kitchen and Cookware Deals
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $15.28 (orig. $26.68)
- Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $43.39 (orig. $61.99)
- Dash Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer, $39.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt and Ice Cream Maker, $68.38 (orig. $90)
- Ninja Professional Blender 1000, $69.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Grill Pan, $99.95 (orig. $169.95)
Best Cleaning Tool Deals
- Shark Steam Pocket Mop Floor Cleaner, $69.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Bissell TurboClean PowerBrush Pet Carpet Cleaner, $89.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Hoover WindTunnel 2 Whole House Rewind Vacuum, $99.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Shark Navigator Freestyle Upright Vacuum, $129.99 (orig. $149.99)
- iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum, $199 (orig. $249.99)