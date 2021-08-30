The 9 Best Heat-Blocking Curtains You Can Use Year-Round

Best Overall: BGment Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtain

Available in 22 colors and a variety of sizes, the BGment Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtain seamlessly fits within most design schemes. The curtain features an innovative triple-weave design that blocks 85 to 99 percent of sunlight with its high density blackout yarn. It also balances room temperature, reduces outside noise, and protects furniture from the damaging effects of the sun's UV rays. What's more, its grommet construction allows for easy hanging.

The 4.7-star rated curtain comes in a set of two and has earned nearly 3,000 perfect reviews from Amazon shoppers. One wrote, "It keeps the heat out in the summer and the cold out in the winter, in addition to providing blackout properties for days I have a migraine but still have to work."