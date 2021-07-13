13 Top-Rated Handheld Vacuums That Shoppers Say Make Cleaning a Breeze

Best Overall: Black + Decker Dustbuster Vacuum

More than 36,000 Amazon shoppers have given this Black + Decker dustbuster their seal of approval, and it's easy to see why. Along with an oversized dust bowl that holds up to 20.6 ounces of dirt and debris, the compact appliance has a washable filter and a charging port that will fully charge its lithium-ion battery in just four hours. It also comes with a built-in flip-up brush and an extendable crevice tool, and its nozzle is thinly shaped to fit into small spaces. What's more, you'll get a two-year limited warranty with your purchase.

Reviewers love its strong suction power and reasonable price. "I'm actually kind of shocked at how powerful this thing is for the price," said one customer. "It holds a charge for a really long time as well; I go around my entire house vacuuming up any stuff I see, and it doesn't go dead. Perfect for in-between full floor cleaning. I sucked up a big mess of flour recently too and it worked great on the fine powder. Also sucks up big things like Legos with no problems."