13 Top-Rated Handheld Vacuums That Shoppers Say Make Cleaning a Breeze
A heavy-duty vacuum cleaner and a durable steam mop are must-have items if you like to keep your floors in tip-top shape. But if you're looking for a quick and easy way to clean up small spills or hard-to-reach places without lugging a bulky cleaning tool, you may want to invest in a handheld vacuum as well.
While these handy gadgets may not be your go-to appliance for deep cleaning, they do provide just the perfect amount of cleaning power to tackle small messes around the house. Some handheld vacuums come with multiple attachments to help you clean every inch of your home or car with ease, while others have wet/dry capabilities so you can suck up both debris and liquid spills.
Others boast super compact designs and weigh as little as one pound, making them ideal for cleaning up messes on the go. You'll also find options with numerous cleaning modes and models featuring uniquely shaped nozzles to clean awkward spots, like corners and stairs, with ease.
These are the best handheld vacuums to shop:
- Best Overall: Black + Decker Dustbuster Vacuum
- Best Affordable: VacLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
- Best Top-of-the-Line Option: Black + Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum
- Best for Pet Hair: Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Hand Vacuum
- Best for Cars: Thisworx Portable Vacuum Cleaner
- Best Compact: Farsaw Portable Vacuum
- Best Corded Option: Dirt Devil Scorpion Handheld Vacuum
- Best Cordless: Shark Wandvac Cordless Vacuum
- Best Lightweight Option: Bissell AeroSlim Cordless Handheld Vacuum
- Best Battery Life: Plustore Cellay Handheld Vacuum
- Best for Attachments: Veazor Handheld Vacuum
- Best for Stairs: Black + Decker 20X Max Handheld Vacuum
- Best Wet/Dry Option: Dewalt 20V Handheld Wet/Dry Vacuum
Like most household appliances, the number of handheld vacuum cleaners on the market is seemingly endless. So to help you find the right one for your cleaning needs, we scoured through thousands of customer reviews to see which models are actually worth buying.
Not only do all of the top-rated vacuums listed below have near-perfect ratings, but they also have an overwhelming amount of customer reviews explaining why each one is worthy of a place in your cleaning arsenal. From compact portable vacuums to corded models to options that are great at picking up pet hair, these are the 13 handheld vacuums that shoppers love most.
Related Items
Best Overall: Black + Decker Dustbuster Vacuum
More than 36,000 Amazon shoppers have given this Black + Decker dustbuster their seal of approval, and it's easy to see why. Along with an oversized dust bowl that holds up to 20.6 ounces of dirt and debris, the compact appliance has a washable filter and a charging port that will fully charge its lithium-ion battery in just four hours. It also comes with a built-in flip-up brush and an extendable crevice tool, and its nozzle is thinly shaped to fit into small spaces. What's more, you'll get a two-year limited warranty with your purchase.
Reviewers love its strong suction power and reasonable price. "I'm actually kind of shocked at how powerful this thing is for the price," said one customer. "It holds a charge for a really long time as well; I go around my entire house vacuuming up any stuff I see, and it doesn't go dead. Perfect for in-between full floor cleaning. I sucked up a big mess of flour recently too and it worked great on the fine powder. Also sucks up big things like Legos with no problems."
Best Top-of-the-Line Option: Black + Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum
If you're in the market for a high-tech handheld vacuum, look no further than this Black + Decker option. According to the brand, it provides up to four times more suction power than other models. Plus, it comes with a motorized pet brush that helps you clean larger surfaces quickly and efficiently. Shoppers love that the dustbin is oversized and can be emptied with a push of a button, so they don't have to touch dirt or debris when cleaning it out.
The compact gadget has two different speeds and a battery indicator feature that lets you know just how much cleaning time you have left before you need to recharge. With smart details like this, it makes sense that the vacuum has earned nearly 7,000 five-star ratings. "We are older than dirt and have used a Dustbuster ever since they were invented," said one customer. "We love this one! Best we ever had! Yes the price is a bit more than some as you research them but this one is well worth the extra money."
Best for Cars: Thisworx Portable Vacuum Cleaner
This handheld car vacuum by Thisworx has racked up over 7,000 five-star ratings from Amazon customers thanks to its portable design, powerful suction capabilities, and HEPA filter. It's compact and super lightweight at just 2.4 pounds, but shoppers say its dustbin is spacious enough that they can clean out an entire car without emptying it. The handy gadget plugs into your car's 12-volt outlet, and it has a 16-foot power cord so you can reach every inch of your vehicle with ease.
Not only does it come with multiple attachments—like an extension tube and a brush head to clean hard-to-reach spots—but it also comes with a storage bag that makes it easy to keep all the pieces safe and organized in your trunk. "This thing is awesome," wrote one shopper. "I own three dogs and it is just a nightmare pulling out my extension cord to vacuum my truck. I can now just plug this little guy into my 12V car outlet and I'm good to go! The power in this vacuum is as good as it's going to get for a car vacuum, also the attachments are fantastic."
Best Compact: Farsaw Portable Vacuum
If you're looking for a super compact vacuum to keep on hand for quick cleanups, check out this Farsaw model. It weighs 1.1 pounds and is only 13 inches long, making it a great option for smaller spaces. With two cleaning modes, the vacuum has a lithium-ion battery that can be charged with a USB cord and comes with a dust brush, a crevice nozzle, and a washable filter.
"It is a very lightweight vacuum with an extremely ergonomic handle," wrote one reviewer. "You feel no weight at all when you're vacuuming and the comfort level is really good. The vacuum comes with a decent sized bin and two attachments. The bin lasts for one run in the car and if your car is extremely dirty then you might have to empty the bin once in between. The battery lasted me 10 minutes on high power and 25 minutes on normal mode. Charging the vacuum takes about two hours for a full charge. The crevice tool is actually very long and can reach all the way under your car seat."
Best Corded Option: Dirt Devil Scorpion Handheld Vacuum
While cordless vacuums have the convenience of portability, corded vacuums like this Dirt Devil model have the added benefit of never dying while you're in the middle of cleaning. Its 15-foot power cord gives you mobility, while its dust cup can hold up to .45 liters of dirt at a time. What's more, it comes with a built-in crevice tool and a detachable 2.5-foot hose that can pick up larger pieces of debris. Some shoppers say it's on the louder side, but its powerful suction makes it worth it.
The corded vacuum has collected more than 6,000 five-star ratings and an Amazon's Choice endorsement. "Hand vacuums are such a crapshoot that it's hard to know if you'll get one that struggles to pick up a cheerio or one that blows all the dust back in your face. I am happy to say I have been THRILLED (oh god, a vacuum thrills me, I've gone full adult!) with this vacuum," said one customer. "It picks up our cat's stray litter, plastic bits, a screw I didn't know was under my dresser, and soooo much dust."
Best Cordless: Shark Wandvac Cordless Vacuum
If you hate getting tangled up in cords, opt for a cordless option like this Shark vacuum. It runs on a rechargeable battery and comes with a sleek docking station that won't take up too much space in your home. Shoppers say its powerful motor can pick up everything from dirt to crumbs to pet hair and more. It works well on hard floors, carpets, and upholstery, and many people say they use it to clean their cars as well. The lightweight model also has an ergonomically designed handle and an LED light panel that lets you know when you're running out of battery life.
"Finally!!! A lightweight, cordless, handheld vacuum with power," raved one customer. "I can't believe how impressive this little machine is. I have bought so many handheld vacuums over the years and have been disappointed in all of them. This is the portable vacuum I've always wanted and finally found. I have six pets, and this little machine makes it so easy to tackle the pet hair on my furniture without wearing out my arm. I don't even break a sweat! I find myself looking for things to vacuum because it's so easy to use."
Best Lightweight Option: Bissell AeroSlim Cordless Handheld Vacuum
If you're looking for a lightweight vacuum that will clean up small messes in a flash, consider this two-pound Bissel model. It comes with a two-in-one crevice tool, a dusting brush, and a charging stand that holds all the pieces at once. The battery, which provides 12 minutes of cleaning time on a single charge, is recharged with a USB cord. The sleek, compact device is great for spot-cleaning small areas and keeping cars and office desks in tip-top shape.
More than 6,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a perfect five-star rating, with one writing, "I wanted a vacuum that I could grab quickly and easily and spot clean multiple times a day. A thick child's play mat (used for my young dog) and this is absolutely perfect. It has enough power to pick up every particle, but without being 'gagged' in pulling up the whole pad or getting corners caught in the open end — as with a standard vacuum. It's quick and light and I feel like I've accomplished some satisfying cleaning even with a couple of minutes of use."
Best Battery Life: Plustore Cellay Handheld Vacuum
While most battery-operated vacuums on this list provide anywhere from 12 to 20 minutes of battery life, this Cellay option will last up to 35 minutes on a single charge — making it a great choice for cleaning larger homes. With a strong motor that provides 120 watts of power, the vacuum also comes with several cleaning accessories like an extended hose, a long nozzle, a brush nozzle, and an extra filter.
Customers say it's great at sucking up everything from dust to large dirt particles to hair and fur.
"This vacuum is AMAZING," raved one shopper. "We were having some problems with our last handheld vacuum here at home, so Ii thought about getting this one and it's the best purchase I've made this month! The suction power is awesome, it's super easy to clean, and also the battery life is incredible! No need to charge the whole time, the battery takes days to die."
Best for Attachments: Veazor Handheld Vacuum
This Veazor handheld vacuum comes with everything you need to clean different types of surfaces, including a crevice nozzle, a hairbrush nozzle, an auxiliary joint, and a cleaning brush. It has a washable stainless steel filter that lasts up to 30 times longer than a paper filter, per the brand, and its lithium-ion battery charges quickly through a USB cord.
The detachable dust cup is spacious and see-through, so you can easily see when it needs to be emptied. "I love this vacuum," wrote one reviewer. "It's light and cordless. No worries of a cord being in my way. The attachments are great and serve many uses. The brush is great also in keeping the vac clean. I'm able to get small jobs done quickly. The battery life is great. This is certainly a great buy. I highly recommend this product."
Best for Stairs: Black + Decker 20X Max Handheld Vacuum
Cleaning your stairs has never been easier thanks to this uniquely shaped handheld vacuum by Black + Decker. The wide-mouth cleaning nozzle pivots up to 200 degrees, allowing you to access hard-to-reach spots at odd angles. Along with a three-stage filtration system and powerful suction capabilities, it also has a washable dirt bowl that can hold up to 20 ounces of debris at a time.
More than 12,000 Amazon shoppers are fans of the cleaning tool, with one writing, "This is so much better than I expected, and now I don't know how I got by without it. It is perfect for doing the stairs, so I don't have to lug the big vacuum up, I use it in the car, under the bed, and for weird spaces that I would otherwise put off vacuuming because it's so quick and easy with this. I have a golden retriever and his hair is all over the place, this has no problem sucking it up."
Best Wet/Dry Option: Dewalt 20V Handheld Wet/Dry Vacuum
In the market for a handheld wet/dry vacuum? Thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend this Dewalt model. It is much more compact than full-sized wet/dry options, but shoppers say it is just as powerful. The multitasking tool cleans liquid spills and sucks up dirt, crumbs, and hair. The vacuum's water tank holds half a gallon at a time, and it runs off of a 20-volt battery pack. Just remember the battery pack is not included, so you'll want to buy one separately ($150; amazon.com).
"Handiest thing I ever owned," wrote one shopper. "Use it for a spot cleaner on the carpet along with a stiff bristle brush and a spray bottle of a premix carpet cleaner. If you run into a place with moisture no problem it's wet dry. Filter is plastic and washable. No extras to buy. No need to buy a bunch of those kitchen type portables. This baby does it all right from the same battery that runs your drill. No wires, no transformers to keep plugged into none of that garbage. Run out of power just switch batteries with a spare."