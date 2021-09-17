10 Top-Rated Grill Covers to Protect Your Barbecue From the Elements—All on Amazon
Grilling may be the most enjoyable in summer, but you can heat up the barbecue year-round as long as you have the proper accessories to keep it clean and safe during the off season. Yes, we're talking about grill covers. Not to be undervalued, these simple add-ons can help your grill stand the test of time by protecting it from rain, snow, dust, and debris when it's not in use.
What to Look for in a Grill Cover
First thing's first. Your cover needs to be the right size to properly protect your grill from the elements. So when you're scrolling through options online, pay attention to the measurements. It would be a shame to order a cover only to find it's too small to drape over your barbeque. A sure-fire way to prevent this from happening is to order a cover from the same brand as your grill. Many companies produce covers to match specific models of their BBQs, and other brands make covers designed to fit products from multiple popular brands.
Once you've determined what size to look for, consider the material. You'll want a grill cover that's made of waterproof, weather resistant material that's unlikely to rip if you keep your grill outdoors year-round—think vinyl and polyester. Another thing to consider is if the cover includes Velcro straps or buckles to keep it securely in place. Finally, keep an eye out for covers that provide ventilation to limit condensation inside, and prevent it from lifting off the grill with gusts of wind.
- Best Rated: Viboos Grill Cover
- Most Versatile: Classic Accessories Veranda BBQ Grill Cover
- Best Heavy-Duty: Grillman Premium BBQ Grill Cover
- Best for Charcoal Grills: Weber Charcoal Kettle Grill Cover
- Best Basic: Simple Houseware BBQ Grill Cover
- Most Durable: Unicook Barbecue Gas Grill Cover
- Best for Propane Grills: Cuisinart Barbecue Grill Cover
- Best Large: Char-Broil Extra Large Rip-Stop Grill Cover
- Best for Blackstone Griddles: Blackstone Gas Grill Cover
- Best for Weber Grills: King Kong Grill Cover and Accessories
Some of the best grill covers are available to order on Amazon. Ahead, learn more about 10 options from brands like Grillman, Weber, Cuisinart, and Blackstone. They'll keep your grill looking (and working) its best all year long.
Best-Rated: Viboos Grill Cover
Amazon's best-selling grill cover measures 58 inches by 24 inches by 46 inches to fit over many popular barbecues from brands like Weber and Char-Broil (it's large enough for most grills with two to three burners). The material is waterproof and dustproof, and it protects against UV rays. Plus, Velcro straps and an adjustable cord buckle on the hem let you tightly secure the cover over a grill. One Amazon reviewer compared it to "a windbreaker" and called it "the best grill cover" they've ever owned.
Most Versatile: Classic Accessories Veranda BBQ Grill Cover
This versatile grill cover comes in nine sizes to fit snugly over a variety of barbecues. Its notable features include air vents, a storage pocket, a padded handle, secure straps, and an elastic hem cord. The polyester material is durable and water-resistant to protect your grill in all kinds of weather, and it has a neutral beige color to blend in with your outdoor decor. Nearly 17,000 Amazon shoppers gave it a five-star rating and one wrote, "This cover has been through 100F heat, direct sun, gale force winds, heavy rain, thunder storms and 12 inches of snow, [and] it looks virtually the same as it did when I got it."
Best Heavy-Duty: Grillman Premium BBQ Grill Cover
Not only is this polyester cover water-repellent and UV ray-resistant, but it also has a waterproof PVC backing to protect barbecues from extreme weather. It also comes with adjustable Velcro straps for a secure, wind-resistant fit and is made with high-quality stitching to prevent tears. Available in multiple sizes with an extra-wide design, it's made to fit different grills from popular brands. Amazon reviewers confirm it keeps barbecues dry through rain storms and stays put even on windy days.
Best for Charcoal Grills: Weber Charcoal Kettle Grill Cover
This cover from Weber can fit most 22-inch charcoal grills. It's made of UV- and water-resistant polyester fabric, and has a Velcro strap to keep it in place. Affordable and highly rated (shoppers give it 4.6 out of five stars overall), it's a no-brainer for those with small grills. "I was pleasantly surprised by how well it has performed," wrote one reviewer. However, some people said they wouldn't recommend it for those who live in areas where high winds blow in often, as it's lightweight and only has one strap to secure it to your barbecue.
Best Basic: Simple Houseware BBQ Grill Cover
Available in six sizes, this grill cover fits most small grills with up to two burners. The polyester material protects against water, dust, and UV rays, and is double-stitched for durability. It comes with handles and straps to easily remove it and secure it back into place. Plus, you can wash it off with water for simple cleaning. With an overall rating of 4.8 out of five stars, it's clear Amazon shoppers think this grill cover gets the job done. "The material is thick, very sturdy, and withstood the weather without any problem," said one customer. "Fit my grill perfectly."
Most Durable: Unicook Barbecue Gas Grill Cover
Multiple Amazon reviews noted that Unicook's grill cover can stand the test of time. "This one, after 11 months, seems as if I bought it last week," wrote one shopper. Another said it "almost looks brand new" after using it for a year. That's likely because this cover is made with fade-resistant, water-repellent fabric that's coated in vinyl, so it should maintain its color, withstand all kinds of weather, and keep out dirt. It also has handles, straps, and vents to keep it dry and secure.
Best for Propane Grills: Cuisinart Barbecue Grill Cover
Ideal for propane grills, this cover from Cuisinart has a fabric door that allows you to easily reach your fuel tank even while the BBQ is covered. It's made of sturdy polyester, it comes with handles, and it has locking drawstrings to help the fabric stay put. It's also well ventilated to keep the grill dry and stay on tight. And while it's designed for Cuisinart grills, you can use it on other models, too—just pay attention to the measurements. One Amazon reviewer said, "The best thing about this one is the drawstrings on the sides, which hold it in place, and the Velcro flag on [the] bottom to check the propane levels."
Best Large: Char-Broil Extra Large Rip-Stop Grill Cover
If you have a barbecue with five or more burners, Char-Broil's extra large grill cover should be big enough to protect it. It's designed to fit grills with five to seven burners and charcoal grills and smokers up to 72 inches wide. Polyester fabric with an interior coating will help keep your grill safe from rain, snow, dust, and other outdoor conditions, and a sealed seam prevents water damage and tearing. "For as large as this cover is and as large as our grill is, this is surprisingly easy to get on and off," wrote a reviewer. "It has also proven to be very weather-resistant."
Best for Blackstone Griddles: Blackstone Gas Grill Cover
Blackstone griddles have a dedicated following, and if you're one of the many people who own one, you'll want to grab this cover to protect yours from the elements. Similar to the griddles themselves, this cover has thousands of fans. Its durable canvas material is designed to stand up to weather, dust, and debris without cracking or fading, and it has buckles to keep the cover in place. This one fits the 36-inch griddle cooking station, but you can find other sizes from the brand as needed.
Best for Weber Grills: King Kong Grill Cover and Accessories
Those with Weber barbecues should consider this grill cover. It comes in multiple sizes to fit a variety of Weber grills, and includes three grilling tools: a meat thermometer, a set of tongs, and a grill brush. The cover itself is made with durable polyester for a waterproof, rip-resistant finish that blocks UV rays to prevent fading. It also has Velcro straps to keep the cover snugly in place and washes clean with water. "This cover is heavy duty and much nicer than other covers I have purchased in hardware stores with comparable prices. It fits my Weber perfect[ly]," one shopper said.