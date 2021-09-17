10 Top-Rated Grill Covers to Protect Your Barbecue From the Elements—All on Amazon

Best for Propane Grills: Cuisinart Barbecue Grill Cover

Ideal for propane grills, this cover from Cuisinart has a fabric door that allows you to easily reach your fuel tank even while the BBQ is covered. It's made of sturdy polyester, it comes with handles, and it has locking drawstrings to help the fabric stay put. It's also well ventilated to keep the grill dry and stay on tight. And while it's designed for Cuisinart grills, you can use it on other models, too—just pay attention to the measurements. One Amazon reviewer said, "The best thing about this one is the drawstrings on the sides, which hold it in place, and the Velcro flag on [the] bottom to check the propane levels."