The Best Fall Candles To Fill Your Home With the Scents of the Season
As soon as the first leaf hits the ground and the temperature dips below 80, Southerners break out the pumpkins and mums to ready their homes for autumn. Once fall fever sets in, there’s no easier way to instantly welcome the season into your home than lighting a new candle and letting the seasonal scents fill your space with inviting fragrances as it creates a warm glow. These top-rated candles will fill your home with quintessential fall scents like fresh-baked pumpkin pie, marshmallows roasting over a fire, and warm spiced cider. From budget-friendly picks to splurge-worthy scents, these are the candles we'll be burning all fall long. Don't worry, we won't judge if you order one of each decadent scent.
Yankee Candle Pumpkin Pie Jar Candle
BUY IT: $24.49: amazon.com
The second best thing to the scent of a fresh-baked pumpkin pie is this winner from Yankee Candle. From the pumpkin to spices to the crust, this candle has hints of each of the sweet aromas that come along with the classic fall dessert.
Capri Blue Spiced Cider Jar Candle
BUY IT: $32; anthropologie.com
While we love Capri Blue's signature volcano scent, we're giving it a break for fall. This spiced cider candle brings together notes of berries, grapes, and apples to create a dreamy harvest scent.
Glade Apple Cinnamon Candle
BUY IT: $2.98; amazon.com
For less than the price of a cup of coffee, you can fill your home with the warm scent of mulled apple cider. It's an Amazon best-seller.
Hearth & Hand 4-Wick Harvest Candle
BUY IT: $24.99; target.com
Apple, cinnamon, and pumpkin are the perfect fall trio in this warm candle. In addition to filling your home with scents of the season, the ceramic vessel will look great on your coffee table.
Bath& Body Works Leaves 3-Wick Candle
BUY IT: $24.50; bathandbodyworks.com
A blend of crisp red apple, golden nectar, and warm clove spice create a scent that embodies the best of fall all in one candle. Bath & Body Works customers agree that it's a must-have for fall.
Yankee Candle Sparkling Cinnamon
BUY IT: $16.88; amazon.com
Sweet and spicy cinnamon is a classic scent that can carry you from fall right into the holiday season.
Voluspa Baltic Amber Large Embossed Glass Jar Candle
BUY IT: $30; nordstrom.com
If you're not a fan of pumpkin or apple, this scent is comforting without being too over the top. And the embossed glass vessel in a rich golden hue will add a touch of fall color to any room.
Nest Pumpkin Chai Classic Candle
BUY IT: $42; amazon.com
The look and scent of this luxury candle will create an autumn ambiance, even when it's not burning. Notes of pumpkin, spicy, chai, cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon replicate the scent of a warm cup of tea.
Capri Blue Pumpkin Dulce Candle
BUY IT: from $22; sephora.com
Available in three different sizes, this limited-edition scent has key notes of white pumpkin, gingersnap, and whipped vanilla.
Bath & Body Works Marshmallow Fireside
BUY IT: $24.50; bathandbodyworks.com
Fill your home with the scent of a warm fire and toasted marshmallows with the swipe of a match.
Paddywax Applewood and Spice Candle
BUY IT: $25; paddywax.com
Hand-poured in Nashville, Tennessee, this applewood and spice scented candle will fill your home with an inviting scent that's not too overwhelming or sweet.
Bath & Body Works Pumpkin Apple 3-Wick Candle
BUY IT: $24.50; bathandbodyworks.com
Get the best of both of fall's favorite scents, pumpkin and apple, in one candle.