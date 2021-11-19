Can't Wait for Black Friday? Shop These Incredible Home and Kitchen Deals on Amazon Now

Whether you're a seasoned home cook or a beginner, we all could use some help in the kitchen. These discounted kitchen appliances will never talk back (oh, those kiddos) and are up to 51 percent off. This compact bread maker from Cuisinart is finally on sale, and is wildly popular for a reason. It has 12 pre-programmed settings to easily knead and make various kinds of bread from French boules to gluten-free loaves. Plus, it can also make jam and cake, too! If you want more hands-on cooking, you can trust this Le Creuset sauteuse oven that makes soups and roasted chicken just like Grandma's. You can get it 40 percent off right now.