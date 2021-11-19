Can't Wait for Black Friday? Shop These Incredible Home and Kitchen Deals on Amazon Now
There's a lot to be thankful for this holiday season, like family gatherings, delicious apple pie, and sales—incredible ones on big-ticket items that only start on Black Friday. But if you can't wait until November 26 to start Black Friday shopping, we've got some great news for you. Amazon is already cutting prices in half on kitchen appliances and cookware that'll make Thanksgiving cooking a breeze, plus smart home gadgets, bedding, and decor up to 78 percent off. Trust us, these deals are too good to pass up.
Keep in mind that while these early Black Friday sales are seriously good, they won't last. You'll want to start shopping ASAP while the deals and stock are still available. Below, you'll find kitchen best-sellers from brands like Cuisinart and Le Creuset, plus 38 percent off cleaning gadgets from Roomba and Bissell. You'll also love that there are sales on Sleep Innovations mattresses, as well as decor and furniture from Walker Edison and Christopher Knight for 31 percent off. Tip: If you're not sure how to style all that new decor, head to Amazon's Discover Rooms section that'll help you decorate your living space for free.
While these deals are available for everyone, those with an Amazon Prime membership will get free two-day shipping—and you know that'll come in handy during Christmas time.
Whether you're a seasoned home cook or a beginner, we all could use some help in the kitchen. These discounted kitchen appliances will never talk back (oh, those kiddos) and are up to 51 percent off. This compact bread maker from Cuisinart is finally on sale, and is wildly popular for a reason. It has 12 pre-programmed settings to easily knead and make various kinds of bread from French boules to gluten-free loaves. Plus, it can also make jam and cake, too! If you want more hands-on cooking, you can trust this Le Creuset sauteuse oven that makes soups and roasted chicken just like Grandma's. You can get it 40 percent off right now.
Best Kitchen Deals
- Cuisinart Compact Automatic Bread Maker, $110/49 with coupon (orig. $185)
- Breville The Handy Mix Scraper Hand Mixer, $128.64 (orig. $139.95)
- Lodge 12-Inch Cast Iron Dual Handle Pan, $24 (orig. $39.99)
- Le Creuset Sauteuse Dutch Oven, $179.95 (orig. $300)
- Ninja Coffee Brewer Coffee Maker, $79.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Henckels Statement 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $145.24 (orig. $345)
If you're looking to upgrade your entertainment center, a TV is a great place to start—especially when it's over $200 off. This 55-inch 4K TCL TV delivers a great viewing experience with high-quality resolution and lets you watch shows from all your favorite streaming services, like Netflix and Amazon Prime. For those who get more excited about cleaning gadgets, you'll love this Bissell wet and dry robot vacuum that's 38 percent off. It can actually mop your floors as it vacuums, making the task a one-and-done affair.
Best Smart Home Deals
- TCL 55-Inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Android TV, $379.99 (orig. $599.99)
- Roku Premiere Streaming Player, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Amazon Echo Smart Speaker, $59.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Bissell SpinWave Wet and Dry Robotic Vacuum, $249 (orig. $399.99)
- Delta Trinsic VoiceIQ Single-Handle Kitchen Faucet, $586.81 (orig. 830)
Need a bedroom refresh? A comforter set just might breathe new life into your space. We're currently obsessing over this cottage-style Urban Habitat set that has cute little pom poms on it. You'll get a comforter, pillow shams, euro shams, and two decorative pillows for just $90 while it's on sale. To get better sleep, opt for this now-$89 Tempur-Pedic contoured pillow that curves at the nape of your neck for extra support. Or consider this gel memory foam mattress that delivers a cooling sensation while giving you a plush comfort you can't resist. And it's 56 percent off, folks!
Best Bedding Deals
- Urban Habitat Brooklyn Cotton Comforter Set, $89.90 (orig. $154.99)
- Beckham Hotel Collection 1300 Series All-Season Comforter, $29.74 with coupon (orig. $69.99)
- Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo Neck Pillow, $89.24 with coupon (orig. $124.99)
- Zinus 10-Inch Green Tea Cooling Swirl Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress, $249.98 (orig. $450)
- Sleep Innovations Marley 10-Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $279 (orig. $629.99)
Spruce up your living room with home decor that starts at just $10. Yes, you read that right. This distressed vintage area rug is perfect to liven up a room while softening heavy footsteps. And if it's time for a new couch, consider this stylish futon. The trendy mid-century modern style is complete with short wooden legs, tufted seat cushions, and comes in cool colors like gray, deep green, and mustard.
Best Decor and Furniture Deals
- Artistic Weavers Janine Vintage Medallion Area Rug, $10 (orig. $45)
- Nicetown Blackout Curtains, $23.75 (orig. $31.06)
- Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon, $439.61 (orig. $589.99)
- Christopher Knight Home Dax Barstools Set, $157.49 (orig. $227.99)
- Walker Edison Sedalia Modern Farmhouse Coffee Table, $129 (orig. $169)