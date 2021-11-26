Amazon Continues to Slash Prices on Home Essentials During Cyber Week, Including $120 Off Le Creuset
Black Friday is halfway over, but the holiday deals are still going strong. Throughout Black Friday and Cyber Week, you can score impressively good discounts on everything you need for the home including bedding, cookware, and smart gadgets on Amazon. A hint from us: Some of these sales are even better now than ever before with discounts up to 54 percent off. So despite what Mom always says, sometimes it does pay to wait (but not too long).
While there are currently thousands of buzz-worthy deals happening right now, once they're gone, that's it. Since there's an impending holiday supply shortage, our best piece of advice is if you see something on sale, add it to your cart ASAP before it sells out. We're betting you won't be able to resist these home and kitchen sales that are up to 50 percent off, anyway. And if you're not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up now to get free two-day shipping!
Best Cyber Week Bedding and Bath Deals
To spruce up your bedding, start with your pillows. This Tempur-Pedic memory foam pillow is ultra comfortable for every kind of sleeper—it has a flat side for side sleepers and a contoured side for back sleepers. Even our shopping editors sleep with it nightly! If you're looking for a total bed upgrade, this Sealy mattress is a great option to consider. It's available in thickness ranging from 6 inches (firm) to 12 inches (soft) to give you customized comfort and support. Its breathable design makes it perfect for long, humid summers.
- Tempur-Pedic Symphony Pillow, $106.99 (orig. $119)
- Sealy 8-Inch Memory Foam Mattress, $299 (orig. $422.94)
- American Soft Linen Towel Set, $39.99 (orig. $72.95)
- Puredown White Down All-Season Duvet Comforter, $119.99 (orig. $139.99)
Best Cyber Week Kitchen Deals
Make your Christmas meals just like Gammy this holiday season with classic cookware from Lodge and Le Creuset. This Lodge cast iron set is 40 percent off and comes with two skillets, a griddle, a Dutch oven, and a cast iron cover that's ideal for slow roasts. For baked dishes and desserts, check out Le Creuset's cast iron sauteuse that can hold 3.5 quarts of food, has large handles, and a gorgeous, colorful enamel finish. If you'd prefer to "set it and forget it," this Instant Pot pressure cooker is a great appliance to have. Not only does it pressure cook, but it also slow cooks food, makes rice, steams veggies, and more. It's 51 percent off now.
- Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron 5-Piece Set, $89.90 (orig. $150)
- Le Creuset Cast Iron Sauteuse Pot, $249.95 (orig. $300)
- Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker, $59.99 (orig. $119.99)
- Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker, $99 (orig. $119.99)
Best Cyber Week Smart Home Deals
You're not doing Cyber Week right unless you're shopping for smart home gadgets, too. One way to do it big without the high cost? This 40-inch Roku TV is $120 off and lets you stream from your favorite apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime. If you want to find a more efficient temperature for your home, consider the Google Nest thermostat that'll customize heating and cooling patterns according to your habits to ultimately save energy and money—so electric bill just might be way less than you expect next time around. Roomba robot vacuums are also a must-have, and this upgraded one picks up crumbs, dirt, and pet hair—and it's $125 off.
- TCL 40-Inch Class 3-Series Roku TV, $229.99 (orig. $349.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Streaming Device, $24.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Google Nest Learning Thermostat, $179 (orig. $249)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $174.99 (orig. $299.99)