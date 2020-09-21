10 Dreamy Southern House Plans With Serious Curb Appeal

As important as a home’s assets are on the inside—high ceilings, spacious kitchens—one could argue that what they give away on the outside matters just as much. The exterior façade serves as a home’s grand introduction—it’s the one feature that can simultaneously welcome guests warmly and stop neighbors passing by in their tracks.

When a home nails this, we call it curb appeal. And just as homes come in all shapes and sizes, so, too, does the ability to elicit swoon-worthy reactions. From a 1,200-square-foot charmer to a 3,700-square-foot compound with room for the whole family, we found 10 perfect house plans that take first impressions very seriously.