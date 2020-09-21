10 Dreamy Southern House Plans With Serious Curb Appeal

By Marisa Spyker
September 21, 2020
Design by Durham Crout Architecture, LLC

As important as a home’s assets are on the inside—high ceilings, spacious kitchens—one could argue that what they give away on the outside matters just as much. The exterior façade serves as a home’s grand introduction—it’s the one feature that can simultaneously welcome guests warmly and stop neighbors passing by in their tracks.

When a home nails this, we call it curb appeal. And just as homes come in all shapes and sizes, so, too, does the ability to elicit swoon-worthy reactions. From a 1,200-square-foot charmer to a 3,700-square-foot compound with room for the whole family, we found 10 perfect house plans that take first impressions very seriously.

1 of 10

Gilliam: Plan SL 1936

Design by Allison Ramsey Architects, Inc.

If there was ever a porch that begged for sprawling South Carolina marsh views, it’s this one. The ideal Lowcountry retreat, this two-story home boasts a perfectly proportioned front-facing façade with criss-cross railings and a pair of shutter-clad windows flanking the front door. The view might be outward, but there’s a very good chance you’ll find yourself staring back in at this gorgeous little getaway.

4 bedrooms/ 4 baths

3,208 square feet

See plan: Gilliam

2 of 10

Banning Court: Plan SL 1254

Jon Herron, Habersham Properties

There’s something about a wraparound front porch that just says “Come on in!” Equally reminiscent of Key West and the Lowcountry, this cottage charmer is the kind of laid-back retreat that needs no frills—it’s classic, simple, and perfect in every way.

2 bedrooms/ 2 baths

1,286 square feet

See plan: Banning Court

3 of 10

Cedar River Farmhouse: Plan SL 1954

Design by C. Brandon Ingram Design

The quintessential farmhouse with room for the whole family, this spacious 3,700-square-foot home includes a separated carriage house connected via a covered walkway. From the outside, the stately structure exudes classic Old Southern charm, with distinct proportions, relaxed porches, and plenty of shutter-clad windows.

4 bedrooms/ 4 baths

3,711 square feet

See plan: Cedar River Farmhouse

4 of 10

Allegheny: Plan SL 1552

Design by Frank Betz Associates, Inc.

Make your dreams of a mountain retreat come true with this adorable little cabin that’d feel right at home among the craggy peaks and evergreens. At just 1,500 square feet, the home packs plenty of character into its multi-surface exterior, with board and batten accents, a stone foundation, and wooden pillars framing inviting French doors. A very welcome home indeed.

3 bedrooms/ 3 baths

1,510 square feet

See plan: Allegheny

5 of 10

Cloudland Cottage: Plan SL 1894

Design by Durham Crout Architecture, LLC

At a modest 1,200 square feet, this pint-sized cabin proves that you don’t need size to seriously wow from the outside. A gabled roofline tops an inviting entryway, including an arched doorframe with a transom window, while a slate shingled roof and clapboard siding bring the cottage charm up even further.

2 bedrooms/ 2 baths

1,200 square feet

See plan: Cloudland Cottage

6 of 10

Farmhouse Revival: Plan SL 1821

Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

Always wanted to live in a Southern Living Idea House? Build one that’s an exact replica with the plans for our renovation show home in Senoia, Georgia. Our 2012 Idea House is chock full of farmhouse charm, from its wraparound front porch to its clapboard siding and dark-painted shutters. A Fixer Upper fan’s dream.

4 bedrooms/ 5 baths

3,511 square feet

See plan: Farmhouse Revival

7 of 10

Aiken Street: Plan SL 1807

Design by Our Town Plans, LLC

Bring the island vibes home with this charming cottage with vintage appeal. Inspired by Lowcountry design—yet befitting anywhere from the South to the Caribbean—the two-story home showcases its indoor-outdoor living prowess front and center with a trio of French doors connecting the living spaces to a wide front porch. (Hello, coastal breezes.)

4 bedrooms/ 5 baths

2,233 square feet

See plan: Aiken Street

8 of 10

Wind River: Plan SL 1551

Perhaps you’ve always dreamt of whisking away to a little cottage on the English countryside (à la Kate Winslet’s place in The Holiday). Well, good news: You can steal the unmatched charm of a cozy escape in the U.K. (rolling hills optional) with this darling design. A façade of shingled and board-and-batten siding bring warmth to the exterior, while “windows graced with planter boxes bring the beauty of the outdoors close at hand.”

3 bedrooms/ 4 baths

2,553 square feet

See plan: Wind River

9 of 10

St. George Cottage: Plan SL 1906

Whether you’re searching for your first or fifth family home, curb appeal is a major draw. At 1,500 square feet, this quaint little cottage is perfect for the former (or those looking to downsize), and its coastal-inspired façade—complete with a mini porch and twin dormers—looks both contemporary and inviting.

3 bedrooms/ 3 baths

1,581 square feet

See plan: St. George Cottage

10 of 10

Kinsley Place: Plan SL 1131

Design by St. Joe Land Company

Drawing on historic influences, including Victorian and Gothic Revival styles, this two-level home is certainly a head turner. A combination of lap siding and board and batten siding riffs off of traditional Cracker-style homes found in rural areas of Florida; a wraparound front porch enhances the farmhouse feel.

4 bedrooms/ 6 baths

3,510 square feet

See plan: Kinsley Place

