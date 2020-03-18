Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

12 Craft Supplies You Can Buy on Amazon to Keep Your Mind Occupied

Crafts aren't just for kids. There are plenty of creative hobbies adults can pick up at any age, and many of them boast major benefits for your mental and physical health.

For instance, knitting is a soothing way to boost your mood and relax while creating something from scratch, and there's no doubt that other crafty activities like needlepoint, sewing, and painting are also great ways to occupy your mind while keeping your hands busy. Plus, we're willing to bet that picking up one of these hobbies will make you feel more connected to older generations in your family who likely passed free time with a needlepoint or knitting project in their lap.

If you're not sure where to start, Amazon is stocked with all the supplies you need to embrace a new hobby or revisit one you've long forgotten about. Whether you're thinking about taking up sketching, cross-stitching, scrapbooking, or sewing, Amazon has you covered with the click of a button.

Keep scrolling to find the best craft supplies you can order online today.

For Knitting and Needlepoint:

Boye Yarn Knitting for Beginners Kit, 9 Patterns Credit: Amazon

If you're just beginning your knitting hobby, this simple kit is a great place to start. It comes with two pairs of knitting needles, a yarn needle, five stitch markers, nine patterns, and fabric measuring tape. Once you stock up on yarn, you can start knitting everything from scarves to shawls.

RED HEART E300.4970 Super Saver Yarn Credit: Amazon

This colorful acrylic yarn reveals stripes as you knit or crochet with it. It spans approximately 236 yards, and once you make it into a cozy blanket or hat, your creation will be machine-washable. Choose from 14 different color combinations, then get busy.

DIMENSIONS 'I Can't Adult Today' Counted Cross Stitch Kit Credit: Amazon

This cross-stitch kit comes with everything you need to create a light-hearted design, including a wooden hoop, cotton threads, aida cloth, a stitching needle, and clear instructions. Follow the pattern to stitch the phrase: "I can't adult today," or freestyle one of your favorite inspirational quotes.

For Scrapbooking:

MCS MBI 13.5x12.5 Inch 'You are My Sunshine' Scrapbook Credit: Amazon

Looking through a beautiful scrapbook is a soothing experience, and so is the process of making your own. Get started on this DIY trip down memory lane with a scrapbook album to fill in, like this simple one from Amazon that reads "you are my sunshine" on the cover. It comes with 10 12-by-12-inch vinyl page protectors and heavy white paper inserts.

Scrapbook Customs Themed Paper Scrapbook Kit, Burlap & Lace Credit: Amazon

You can make any scrapbook even more unique with patterned scrapbook paper. This set includes 12 double-sided cardstock papers emblazoned with stylish designs in a navy and mauve color scheme. Use them to add a bit of personality to your project.

We R Memory Keepers Credit: Amazon

This tool kit is ideal for scrapbooking or any other paper-based project, whether you're making DIY invitations, gift boxes, or envelopes. It comes with a 12-by-12-inch work board, a scoring tool, paper trimmer, and two titanium blades.

For Sewing:

Brother XM2701 Lightweight Sewing Machine Credit: Amazon

If you don't already have your own sewing machine at home (don't worry, we won't tell your mother) you can buy a high-quality one on Amazon, like this option from Brother. It has 27 built-in stitch settings, an automatic needle threader, and a jam-resistant drop-in top bobbin. You'll also get a three-piece needle set, four bobbins to hold your thread, and an instructional DVD to help you learn the basics if you're just starting out.

Sew Me! Sewing Basics: Simple Techniques and Projects for First-Time Sewers Credit: Amazon

This book by Choly Knight will help you learn and practice the fundamentals of sewing—from cutting patterns to installing zippers—through simple instructions. It also includes 15 projects with straightforward directions so you can start sewing your own creation in no time.

SINGER 01661 Sew Essentials Storage System, 166 Pieces Credit: Amazon

In order to feel like a sewing expert, you'll need a trusty sewing kit filled with the essentials. This pre-packed one comes with 166 pieces, including thread spools, a thimble, a needle threader, scissors, a tape measure, a seam ripper, pins, and a pin cushion. It's a handy storage system designed to keep all of your tools in order and ready for use.

For Painting and Drawing:

Strathmore 455-3 400 Series Sketch Pad Credit: Amazon

Novice artists can practice their sketching skills in this bound sketchbook filled with 100 sheets of heavy-weight paper. It's ideal for drawing on with graphite pencils, colored pencils, markers, soft pastels, or oil pastels. Use it to work on figure drawing, still life, or even nature scenes.

Studio 71 34-Piece Watercolor Painting Set Credit: Amazon

This watercolor set comes in a classic wooden case and is filled with basic painting supplies. It holds 24 tubes of paint, a palette, a pad of paper, and a few brushes and sketch pencils—which is pretty much everything you need to channel your inner Monet.

Mont Marte Art Paint Brushes Set for for Watercolor, Acrylic, Credit: Amazon