The Best Cordless Vacuums You Can Buy in 2021, According to Customer Reviews
No cord, no problem.
If you're like us, the right product can make all the difference when it comes to cleaning. If it delivers instant results and makes life a little easier, then we're willing to give it a try. Enter the cordless vacuum. We love the fact that cordless vacuums allow you to easily move about as you clean without the hassle of being near a plug or worrying about tripping over a cord. Plus, they're lightweight and easier to manage than a bulkier machine. They're great for moving from room to room with ease, for cleaning hard-to-reach areas, and for when you need a hand in vacuuming your car.
If you're in the market for a cordless vacuum, you'll want to consider what your main use will be to determine which model to purchase. Factors such as size, price, battery life, and capacity can help you decide which one will work best for your home. Read on to find the best cordless vacuums for every cleaning need from top brands like Dyson, Dirt Devil, Eureka, and more, starting at just $39.99.
Best Overall Cordless Vacuum: Eureka RapidClean Pro Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Best Budget-Friendly Cordless Vacuum: Dirt Devil Power Swerve
Best Cordless Vacuum for Pet Hair: Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Lightweight Stick/Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
Best Convertible Cordless Vacuum: MOOSOO Cordless Vacuum 4 in 1 Powerful Suction Stick
Best Handheld Cordless Vacuum: BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum
Best Cordless Vacuum for Hard Floors: Tineco iFLOOR Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
Best Splurge-Worthy Cordless Vacuum: Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Best Cordless Vacuum for Cars: BISSELL AeroSlim Lithium Ion Cordless Handheld Vacuum
BUY IT: $154.99; amazon.com
A combination of affordability, long run time, and maneuverability are just a few of the reasons reviewers love this cordless vacuum cleaner. It's collected over 6,000 5-star reviews and is Amazon's choice for cordless vacuum. The lightweight vacuum has a 40-minute battery life and features LED headlights so you can see every piece of dust and dirt as you move throughout your home.
BUY IT: $87; amazon.com
For under $100, the Dirt Devil Swerve offers the ability to clean your house without a cord or a high price tag. The premium brushroll was designed to gather pet hair from both hard floors and carpet while the Odor Trapping Carbon Filter helps reduce odors associated with furry family members. "Not only great for pet hair, but also great for everyday messes." said one satisfied reviewer.
BUY IT: $259.99; amazon.com
This Tineco model features an extra-large dust bin that can be emptied with just the touch of a button. It allows plenty of space to store pet hair and dust that's picked up from your floors. A four-step filtration system ensures that fresh, clean air free of even the smallest particles is put back into your home. "Special mention goes to the pet hair attachment, which works like a charm on my rugs and on furniture. With a dog and two cats running around in here, my rug has not looked this clean in years." shared one pet owner.
BUY IT: $119.99; amazon.com
Offering four different cleaning styles and compatibility with many different floor types including hardwood, carpet, tile, marble, and more, the MOOSOO will help you clean every corner of your home. The included docking station offers an easy and convenient way to store your vacuum when it's not in use.
BUY IT: $59; amazon.com
This best-selling handheld vacuum features a slim nozzle with an extendable crevice tool that rotates up to 180 degrees so you can reach dirt in even the tightest spaces. A cyclonic action ensures it offers strong suction power and that the filter stays clean during the entire time it's being used. The translucent dirt bowl allows you to see when it needs to be emptied. Plus, the bowl along with the filters can be removed and cleaned when needed.
BUY IT: $184.99; amazon.com
Combat sticky spills, dirt, and pet hair all at one time with this one-step vacuum from Tineco. A two-tank system allows this lightweight vacuum to mop and vacuum hard floors at the same time. It can safely be used on sealed floors including tile, laminate, hardwood, vinyl, marble, and linoleum.
BUY IT: $499.99; amazon.com
Offering up to 60 minutes of run time, the Dyson Cyclone V10 was designed to pick up even ground-in dirt from carpets and fine dust on floors. With three power modes and the ability to transform into a handheld vacuum, it's designed to fit any cleaning job no matter how big or small it may be. Even though the price is higher than other handheld models, reviewers agree that it's worth the investment. One customer shared, "Yes, the price seems quite high when compared with the imitators, but well worth it, mostly because it makes vacuuming kind of fun, and it's very easy on the back."
BUY IT: $39.99; amazon.com
Clean messes on-the-go with this compact cordless vacuum from Bissell that offers up to 12 minutes of cleaning time. A standard charger as well as a USB charger are included so you can store and charge it in your car for added convenience. Its compact, sleek design allows you to maneuver around your car and also allows it to clean smaller spaces like storage compartments and cupholders.