The 7 Best Cooling Weighted Blankets for Sweat-Free Sleep—All Under $80

Best Overall: Luna Cooling Weighted Blanket

Whether you’re having trouble sleeping or are having a stressful day, the Luna Cooling Weighted Blanket is a top contender. The Amazon best-seller is made with naturally moisture-wicking bamboo that has “superb breathability” to keep you comfortably cool even in 80-degree weather. Plus, it has a really soft exterior that shoppers love and say gets softer every time you wash it.

And, yes, shoppers confirm you can put this in the washing machine as long as you stick to a gentle cycle. The duvet-style cooling weighted blanket also has eight ties that easily slip into a cover, and it’s made with medical-grade glass beads that are sectioned off into pockets for even distribution. Because it ranges from 5 to 30 pounds, everyone in the family can experience the benefits of a weighted blanket, according to their preference.

BUY IT: $69.99 with coupon (orig. $89.99); amazon.com