The 10 Best Cooling Fans for Every Room in Your Home
Shop tower fans, bladeless designs, and more.
Warm weather calls for a cooling effect in your home. Instead of blasting your air conditioner, consider adding indoor fans. Not only do cooling fans eliminate the stuffiness of a room, but they can also lower your energy consumption (and bill) by reducing the number of times you crank the AC.
To find the best fan for your needs, consider price, functionality, and size. A variety of fans are available online, including tower fans, bladeless models, and desk options. Want extra convenience? Consider a cooling fan with a remote control, like this one by Lasko. Looking for a design that takes up zero floor space? Wall-mounted and ceiling fans are great choices.
Many cooling fans have an optional oscillating function so you can either direct the airflow to one spot or let the fan rotate to cool the entire room. You can also choose a noisy or quiet model, depending on your preference. Quiet fans are great for daytime use, while louder ones are ideal for sleepers who find white noise soothing.
Whether you want a permanent fixture (think ceiling fans) or a portable unit, there's a cooling fan for you. Our roundup features fans for every budget, including wallet-friendly picks from Amazon Basics and high-end splurges like the Dyson Air Multiplier Table Fan. Keep scrolling to learn about our favorite fans for bedrooms, home offices, and more.
These are the best cooling fans of 2021, according to reviews:
- Best Overall: Honeywell TurboForce Air Circulator Fan
- Best Tower Fan: Lasko Portable Oscillating Tower Fan
- Best Pedestal Fan: Amazon Basics Oscillating Standing Fan
- Best Bladeless: Dyson Air Multiplier Table Fan
- Best Window Fan: Holmes Dual Blade Window Fan
- Best Wall-Mounted: Comfort Zone Wall-Mounted Fan
- Best Ceiling Fan: Harbor Breeze Mazon Indoor Ceiling Fan
- Best Box Fan: Hurricane Box Fan
- Best Tabletop Fan: Honeywell Quiet Personal Table Fan
- Best on a Budget: Amazon Basics Air Circulator Fan
Best Overall: Honeywell TurboForce Air Circulator Fan
Over 48,000 Amazon shoppers and counting give this fan five stars, praising its portable size, powerful airflow, and affordable price of just $16. The fan is suitable for tabletops, floors, and walls and has the power to cool small- to medium-size rooms. While many shoppers say they use it in bedrooms and offices, some have even added it to their home gyms for a nice breeze during workouts. Thanks to its pivoting head and multiple speeds, this fan adjusts to fit your needs.
Best Tower Fan: Lasko Portable Oscillating Tower Fan
Want the best tower fan on the market? This oscillating option by Lasko is equal parts functional and attractive. With a handy remote control, you can change the cooling fan’s settings from the comfort of your bed. The remote control allows you to switch between three speeds, turn on the oscillating function, and set a timer for the fan to run between 30 minutes and seven-and-a-half hours before turning itself off. Standing at 42.5 inches tall, this slim tower fan creates air movement throughout an entire room without taking up too much space. One shopper says it “cooled the house down better than anything else,” while another says, “[it’s] hands down the best tower fan.”
Best Pedestal Fan: Amazon Basics Oscillating Standing Fan
Thousands of shoppers love this under-$50 oscillating pedestal fan because of its easy-to-operate design. Not only does the fan have optional oscillation, but it also offers adjustable height and power settings to meet your specific needs. The power settings don’t stop at slow, medium, and fast speeds: You can take it a step further by selecting one of three breeze modes, including nature, sleep, and normal. The best part? You can control these features from the couch thanks to the fan’s remote control.
Best Bladeless: Dyson Air Multiplier Table Fan
What makes Dyson fans like this one so special? They have a patented bladeless design, making them a safe choice for high-traffic rooms and families with kids and pets. In addition to safety, this fan’s unique design has a whisper-quiet noise volume and an easy-to-clean surface. Other outstanding features include 10 airflow settings, a magnetized remote, oscillation and tilt control, and a sleep timer for up to nine hours. One shopper says it “feels more luxurious than cheaper versions,” and another calls it the “greatest item since bread.”
Best Window Fan: Holmes Dual Blade Window Fan
As the overall best-seller in Amazon’s household window fans category, Holmes’s Dual Blade Window Fan is a popular choice because of its simple installation and full-room circulation. Extender panels allow you to adjust the fan from 26 to 37 inches long to fit most double-hung and slider windows. It features two speed settings, reversible airflow, and a thermostat (ranging from 60 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit), so you can easily find a comfortable speed and temperature. Note: The fan’s motors are water resistant to withstand rain and other types of moisture.
Best Wall-Mounted: Comfort Zone Wall-Mounted Fan
If you want to save floor and table space, consider this wall-mounted fan. It can tilt in one direction for a focused airflow or oscillate to reach every corner of the room. The fan has a 16-inch-diameter head, three speed settings, and pull cords to turn it on and off. “I am very pleased with the size, quiet operation, and easy installation,” one Wayfair shopper writes. Several reviewers say they added it to small- and medium-sized rooms, such as kitchens, bedrooms, and garages.
Best Ceiling Fan: Harbor Breeze Mazon Indoor Ceiling Fan
Whether you want to add a ceiling fan or upgrade your current one, Harbor Breeze’s modern indoor ceiling fan is a winner. It’s made of durable metal with a brushed nickel finish and has a matte opal glass light for bright-yet-warm illumination. At 44 inches wide, this cooling ceiling fan circulates air in small rooms up to 100 square feet. Customers say it has a straightforward installation and looks even better in person.
Best Box Fan: Hurricane Box Fan
This classic box fan is perfect for all room sizes thanks to its powerful motor. Featuring three speeds, it produces a quiet airflow at the lowest setting and a louder noise at the highest level. The fan has a small compartment to stash the cord when not in use and adjustable feet for floor or window placement. Customers say the only downside to the fan is that it’s difficult to clean.
Best Tabletop Fan: Honeywell Quiet Personal Table Fan
Over 10,000 shoppers give this personal fan a five-star rating because of its small-but-mighty design. Standing at 13 inches tall, the slim tower fan works well on nightstands, desks, and kitchen countertops. It features optional oscillation, an automatic shut-off timer, and four sound levels—including sleep, white noise, refresh, and power cool. Because of its compact size, the fan is easy to bring along on trips as well as transfer from room to room within your home.
Best on a Budget: Amazon Basics Air Circulator Fan
Amazon’s in-house brand, Amazon Basics, comes through again with this quality fan for an affordable price. It comes in 7- and 11-inch sizes, with both sizes offering three speeds and a 90-degree tiltable head. The fan is lightweight for easy transportation, produces a strong airflow in small rooms, and has a variety of noise levels at different speeds. Reviewers say it works great on decks and patios, too.
