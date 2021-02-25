The 17 Best Comforters on Amazon for Better Sleep, According to Customer Reviews

Easeland’s quilted down alternative comforter is a fan favorite because it provides the right amount of comfort and warmth. It’s fluffy and breathable enough to use all year long yet still keeps you warm during chillier months. The comforter features whole-piece polyester filling and is machine-washable for fuss-free upkeep. What’s more, it comes in a variety of sizes and colors so you can find one that suits your room’s style and needs. Including oversized queen and king options, the comforter allows you to achieve an extra cozy look.

Over 12,000 Amazon shoppers have awarded the comforter a five-star rating, with many saying it’s the one of the softest comforters they’ve ever owned and they want to buy more. “This is a great down comforter for the price. It’s very soft and warm. It fits our king true-to-size and reminds me of a resort down comforter,” one reviewer said. “I love at the end of the night to get into bed and to curl up with the comforter and drift off to sleep.”