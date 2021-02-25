The 17 Best Comforters on Amazon for Better Sleep, According to Customer Reviews

Sleep is so much more than just eight hours of our day: It's crucial for our mental, physical, and emotional well-being. To get adequate shut-eye every night, consider creating a sleep sanctuary that makes the transition into rest mode your favorite part of the day.
If you're ready to give your bedroom a relaxing refresh, a new comforter is a great place to start. And luckily, your search doesn't have to be too difficult thanks to the endless options available on Amazon. Whether you're a hot or cold sleeper or have a king- or twin-size bed, there are comfortable bedding options to fit your needs.
Other than bed size and body temperature, you'll want to consider the comforter's price, material, weight, and style. Our roundup features many types of comforters, like goose down, down alternative, silk, organic, and hypoallergenic. Plus, there are a variety of solid colors (plenty of white) or tasteful patterns to match the room's aesthetic. The weight depends on the size of the comforter, but most of our picks are anywhere from three to eight pounds. While luxury comforters usually cost more than $100, there are plenty of under-$50 options on the market.
Amazon carries a lot of familiar and not-so-familiar brands, which can make it tough to know which ones are actually worth buying from. Thankfully, we did the research for you and found the best comforters that thousands of real customers bought and shared their own opinions on. For budget-friendly yet quality products, it's hard to top the retailer's in-house brand AmazonBasics, which is why we've included two of its best-selling bedding options down below. If you're on the hunt for cloud-like fluffiness, try a comforter from shopper-loved brands like Buffy, ApSmile, or Egyptian Bedding.
We've highlighted the 17 best comforters on Amazon for every price point and type of sleeper. Keep scrolling to find out why each product has earned a 4.4-star rating or above from real customers.
Easeland’s quilted down alternative comforter is a fan favorite because it provides the right amount of comfort and warmth. It’s fluffy and breathable enough to use all year long yet still keeps you warm during chillier months. The comforter features whole-piece polyester filling and is machine-washable for fuss-free upkeep. What’s more, it comes in a variety of sizes and colors so you can find one that suits your room’s style and needs. Including oversized queen and king options, the comforter allows you to achieve an extra cozy look.
Over 12,000 Amazon shoppers have awarded the comforter a five-star rating, with many saying it’s the one of the softest comforters they’ve ever owned and they want to buy more. “This is a great down comforter for the price. It’s very soft and warm. It fits our king true-to-size and reminds me of a resort down comforter,” one reviewer said. “I love at the end of the night to get into bed and to curl up with the comforter and drift off to sleep.”
Amassing over 26,000 perfect ratings from shoppers, this comforter by AmazonBasics receives praise for its super cozy fabric, affordability, and style. One side of the comforter is a fleece-like material and the other is faux shearling, providing two ultra-soft fabrics to cuddle up with. The comforter comes with two pillow shams to create a cohesive look. It’s machine washable, and, according to customers, it washes beautifully without pilling or tears.
“We were pleasantly surprised by this comforter set. The pillow covers even made our less-than-comfy pillows feel softer and better. Best sleep we've had in a long time,” one shopper wrote. “The price was even more impressive because this set is affordable and a great value without compromising on the good quality.”
Elegant Comfort’s eight-piece comforter set gives you everything you need to dress up your bed, including a full/queen-size comforter, a bed skirt, a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillow shams and pillowcases. As a bonus, the bed sheets have side pockets that are large enough for tablets, notebooks, and other personal items. Made from a blend of durable fabrics, the comforter set is designed to last for many years.
Reviewers rave about the weight of the comforter set, saying it “feels like I’m wrapped in a cloud.” And not only do they praise its cozy feel, but shoppers also love the stylish pintuck design. Some even bought the comforter set for wedding and housewarming gifts.
Available in twin, queen, and king sizes, this goose down comforter by ApSmile is an excellent choice for almost any buyer. It offers medium or winter warmth options so you can pick one that suits your needs. The comforter is made with 100 percent organic cotton and stuffed with high-end white goose down filling, which customers say is worth the cost and “feels like a five-star hotel.” It has a fill power of 650, is hypoallergenic, and is approved by the Organic Cotton Standard. Just note that it’s spot clean or dry clean only.
The comforter has been given the seal of approval from one self-confessed bed snob who said, “This ApSmile comforter has great loft, perfect warmth, and feels substantial and well-made. Just what I look for in a comforter. I like the linen look of the fabric but will probably put it in a duvet cover to keep it clean. Has the loops at the corner for attaching to the duvet. A really nice comforter overall.”
If you’re not ready to invest in a real down comforter, look no further than this affordable down alternative. The comforter contains synthetic feathers that mimic the positive effects of authentic feathers (luxurious and breathable) minus the not-so-good elements like allergic reactions and professional cleanings. It’s suitable for a full- or queen-size bed and weighs about 6.5 pounds.
One customer who owns this comforter who owns this comforter and a real down comforter said it “favorably compares,” while another said, “Wish I’d have replaced my down comforter with this one sooner!”
Many reviewers also rave about the color and its attractiveness in their bedroom. “This is a wonderfully soft comforter and the ivory color is so pale and lovely,” a five-star reviewer wrote. “It really is a dreamy comforter, warm without being heavy, and I am so pleased with it!”
With nearly 11,000 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers, these Bare Home comforter sets are an excellent budget-friendly option. Each set includes a down alternative comforter and two pillow shams and is available in bed sizes ranging from twin to oversized king. The hydro-brushed microfiber is equal parts soft and strong, and shoppers say it maintains these qualities after many washes. The hardest part will be choosing from neutral shades, like black, white, and taupe or rich colors, like plum, cypress green, and light blue.
“This is a bargain for the price,” one reviewer said. “I live in Houston, Texas, and it’s great for winters with a light blanket I bought from West Elm. In the summer, this is all you need. Very happy and full/queen fits my full size adjustable bed perfectly.”
Featuring goose down with 750 plus fill power, this comforter has received thousands of five-star reviews for its top-of-the-line quality. The comforter arrives in a vacuum-sealed bag, so it needs to be put in the dryer (without heat) to air fluff. This process takes hours to achieve optimal fluffiness, but customers say it’s certainly worth it in the end.
Nearly 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given the goose down comforter a perfect rating, and many of them rave about its warmth, weight, and customer service. “The most comfortable comforter I’ve ever owned. It is so SO SOFT and the amount of feathers that are in each square is perfect,” one reviewer said. “The seller is a small, family-owned business, and they truly care about the products that are being sent to their customers. I’ve never received such awesome customer service online, let alone in person.”
Made with innovative cooling technology, this comforter’s breathable cover helps prevent night sweats. And even if you’re not usually a hot sleeper, it’s a smart choice for summer. The comforter has eight built-in loops for those wanting to add a duvet cover and features diamond stitching for a boost of style. Best of all, it comes in a variety of sizes to fit your needs. The seller recommends drying it on low heat with a tennis ball before your first use.
“I originally purchased this for one of my guest bedrooms in my home. I fell in love with it so much that I would actually take it with me from room to room in the house,” one shopper wrote. “It's bright white and features little [loops] that allow a duvet cover to be attached at the corners easily.”
Whether it’s cold outside or you like extra warmth year-round, this Elegant Comfort reversible comforter is a no-brainer. One side is a suede-like fabric while the other is ultra-cozy faux shearling, which means you’ll be warm no matter what side you’re underneath. At four pounds, it’s snuggly and thick without being too heavy. The comforter is machine-washable, comes in four bed sizes, and has 13 color options, including two printed designs.
Several shoppers say they’re very impressed with the quality and that its coziness makes it hard to get out of bed. “Last year we only had a regular old comforter and several blankets, and we were still cold. This and a top/flat sheet are all we need to keep us warm,” one five-star reviewer said. “The color is rich, and it came with two beautiful matching king-sized pillow shams! I’m going to buy another one in another color so we’ll have one when the other is in the wash!”
With over 58,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, Linenspa’s down alternative comforter is the best of its kind. It comes in king, california king, and oversized king size options, so it will surely fit whatever king-size bed you have. The comforter is made from polyester with 300 fill power, making it notably lightweight and fluffy. Many shoppers love the bright white option, but there are other colors to choose from, like gray, navy blue, and a few patterns.
“By far, the best comforter I've slept on to date,” one reviewer said. “When you pull it up to your head in the bed, it just may become your pillow. It's plush, soft, and feels quite nice on the skin. It doesn’t sustain wrinkles, little to none! It truly IS lightweight yet will keep you comfortable.”
“My husband and I bought this for our new king bed. My good friend recommended this comforter to us and how happy she was with it. Glad we decided this route, because it saved us quite a bit of money, and it is SO comfy too,” another said.
If you have a queen-size bed, this Beckham Hotel comforter is a real winner among Amazon shoppers thanks to its hypoallergenic material, top-notch softness, and all-season weight. The hypoallergenic fabric is a standout feature because it works as a barrier against mold and dust mites. Not only does the quilted construction make it attractive, but also extra durable thanks to its strong stitching. You can choose from a variety of colors, including gray, aqua blue, and pink.
Several customers rave about how well it washes and fits their bed size. “I bought the full/queen, and it fits my queen bed perfectly with the right amount of overhang on the sides,” one shopper wrote.
“I absolutely LOVE this comforter! I’ve washed mine a couple times already, and it still feels absolutely perfect with no loose threading or misshapes in the actual material inside the comforter,” another said.
This full-size comforter is extremely versatile because it has reversible colors and can be used as is or with a duvet cover. The comforter’s fabric is machine-washable, lightweight, and free of harmful chemicals. Even though it’s an affordable option, shoppers give its quality a huge thumbs up. And if you end up loving it, there are other sizes and colors available for additional rooms in your home. It’s also important to note that some reviewers recommend sizing up if you want an oversized fit.
“This was such a good buy! I’m impressed with the quality for such a low price,” one reviewer said. “I’ve washed it several times now, and the material is not beading or pilling at all. Color is bright and true to pictures.”
From visual appeal to superior comfort, it’s no wonder why 20,000 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this comforter. The polyester comforter has beautiful color options to suit your style and is available in twin and twin XL to meet your needs. Its reversible design basically gives you two bedding sets in one purchase. The diamond stitching is equally stylish and functional because it prevents the fill from shifting around or clumping together.
While some shoppers say it feels nice and toasty in cool temperatures, others claim it’s a great year-round comforter. “This is a comfortable comforter that’s easy to maintain and quite economical. It keeps me warm even when sleeping in a room [that] gets under 60 degrees at night without any additional blankets required,” one shopper wrote. Additionally, the color options allow the comforter to fit most room themes. Great for a college student, a bachelor, or anyone on a tight budget.”
If you’re on the hunt for an organic cotton comforter, the search ends with this gorgeous set from Ink+Ivy. It’s on the pricier side, but organic cotton is an excellent choice for those who practice sustainability and appreciate high-end fabrics. Plus, its material is exceptionally comfortable, soft, and gentle on skin, giving you the most bang for your buck. You can select queen or king size options available in a handful of tasteful patterns. Each comforter comes with two pillow shams for a complete set.
“If you’re hesitating on buying this like I was, stop and just get it. It’s amazing. It’s the perfect weight and changes the whole look of our bedroom, making it more cozy and inviting,” one shopper wrote.
“Beautiful and beyond what I expected for the price. I would buy again no doubt,” another said.
Point blank: It doesn’t get any more luxurious than this top-rated silk comforter. Several shoppers claim it has transformed their quality of sleep, with one saying, “it’s like sleeping on a slice of heaven!” Available in four weights for each season, the comforter provides a variety of options so that you can really find the right one for your needs.
“Was a little hesitant when it first arrived seeing how lightweight and thin it really is. Turns out this comforter is like a magic comforting soft cooling cloud. Had the best night’s sleep I’ve had in a looong time,” a five-star-awarding reviewer said. It was heavy enough to feel comforting and not get cold but light enough to keep cool and super breathable. So luxurious and soft. A bit of a splurge for me when it comes to bedding but well worth it!”
Buffy’s comforter is a crowd pleaser because of its cloud-like fluff and eco-friendly filling. The description claims its eucalyptus fabric is softer than cotton, and one Buffy comforter purchaser adds “it gets softer with age.” Many shoppers rave about its comfortable weight—light enough for hot sleepers yet warm enough for cold sleepers—which makes it an excellent choice for couples with different sleeping needs. To maintain quality, it’s recommended for dry clean only.
“The Buffy was a game changer. It keeps me warm without getting too hot in the middle of the night. The edges feature a beautiful gusset all the way around with a sort of shiny satin trim that elevates the experience,” a reviewer said. “It's the kind of quality home item I want to keep around and take care of because I don't ever want it to be a throw away. If you're considering an upgrade to your sleep experience - look no further!”
Hot sleepers and temperatures call for a lighter comforter, and this breathable pick from Bedsure checks all the boxes. With 300 fill power, the comforter provides an ideal balance of light and cozy for spring, summer, and beyond. It has box stitching to keep the fill in place and down alternative filling, which makes it less expensive and great for those with allergies. The comforter is available in a variety of colors, including white, black, and burgundy, as well as sizes ranging from twin to california king.
“The perfect 'medium' layer for those cooler summer nights. Noticeably thinner/lighter than my down duvet, which is expected and exactly what I wanted, while still being soft and comfy,” one reviewer said. “Prior to this purchase, I only had a heavy down comforter, which is great in the winter, but too much for the warmer months. However, going down to just sheets sometimes left me feeling too cold, so I sought out a lightweight duvet for staying warm but comfortable on cooler spring/summer evenings.”