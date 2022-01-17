The Best Comforter Sets, According to Our Editors

Best Overall: Brooklinen Luxe Move-in Bundle

What you'll love: This set includes everything you need for new bedding, but you can still customize the comforter weight and sheet material.

What you should know: Brooklinen has a 365-day return or exchange policy.

What's included: one comforter, two pillows, a duvet cover, top sheet, fitted sheet, and four pillowcases

At just under $500, the Brooklinen luxe move-in bundle might be a splurge, but it's worth it when you consider what you get. This was the only set we tested that includes everything you'd need to take a bare mattress from "just moved in" to "ready for a cozy night of sweet dreams." You can even customize the weight of the comforter, as well as the fill type (down or down alternative), and the pillows (down, down alternative, or memory foam).

While the luxe bundle comes with soft sateen sheets, the brand also offers a basic bundle that includes basic cotton sheets, and you can also upgrade to a linen or cashmere bundle.

Our testing team was impressed with the number of items and overall quality of this comforter set, and our at-home tester liked it so much, she asked if she could keep it.