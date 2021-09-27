The 7 Best Christmas Tree Stands That Will Elevate Your Holiday Display

Best Overall: Krinner Tree Genie Tree Stand

Perfect For: Small trees, large trees, and for anyone looking for a stress-free stand

The Krinner Tree Genie Tree Stand is an Amazon best-seller that's streamlined, durable, and easy to install. The trunk is secured by five claws, which are held together by a steel cable that is designed to adapt to the shape of the trunk—whether it is thick, thin, or crooked—and distribute equal pressure. Once the tree is in position, all you need to do is step on the handy foot pedal to lock it into place. (Not sure if you inserted the tree correctly? This stand has a bell that rings once the tree has been set.)

Shoppers have their choice of three sizes to accommodate a variety of tree sizes. Medium holds trees up to 7 feet tall with diameters up to 4.7 inches, Large holds trees up to 8 feet tall with diameters up to 7 inches, and XX-Large holds trees up to 12 feet tall with diameters up to 7 inches.

What Reviewers Are Saying: "We have used the screw-in base for decades for our tree. Every year getting the tree fitted properly into the base was a scream fest between me and my wife… I bought the Krinner stand after reading reviews on Amazon. So, we began the journey as usual, I set up the new Krinner stand, brought the tree in from the car, placed [the] end of tree in [the] stand, and with three steps on the stand lever we were done. I mean within 15 seconds done. I was in shock and amazed [at] how well this product works."