These Best-Selling Zero Gravity Lounge Chairs Have Over 2,800 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

No outdoor space is complete without a comfortable place to kick your feet up and enjoy the fresh air, whether you’re by a pool in the backyard or on a cozy front porch. While you could go for classic Adirondack chairs or a cohesive conversation set, sometimes all you need are a couple of good recliners, like this set of two zero gravity lounge chairs from Best Choice Products on Amazon.

Before you disregard Amazon as a destination for buying high-quality outdoor furniture, you’ll want to take a closer look at the retailer’s offerings. For instance, these recliners are Amazon’s number one best-selling patio lounge chairs, and they’ve collected more than 2,800 five-star reviews, which is no small feat.

Shoppers say the chairs are easy to set up and use because there’s hardly any assembly required. They also rave about how lightweight and comfortable the chairs are—especially considering the affordable price. Some also note that they’re easy to fold up, which makes them great for taking along on a camping trip or a day at the beach, and then storing away between seasons.

“I think every time I fully reclined in the chair I have fallen asleep,” one reviewer wrote, while someone else said that chairs are so comfortable, all of their guests fight over who gets to sit in them. “The only complaint I have is that my boyfriend never wants to get out of the chair,” another shopper added.

The popular set includes two adjustable zero gravity lounge chairs that secure into place with a locking mechanism found under the armrests. They offer a weightless effect thanks to an elastic cord bungee suspension system and positioning that elevates the legs while still supporting the back.

Each chair comes with its own detachable tray with built-in cup holders, a slot for your cell phone, and even a place to stow a tablet or book. They’re made from breathable, UV-resistant fabric that will keep you cool, and they can each support up to 250 pounds.

Available in a few different solid colors, these customer-loved reclining patio chairs would make a wonderful addition to any outdoor space. Head to Amazon to invest in what’s sure to be your new favorite place to relax this summer.